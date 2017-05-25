Bitcoin: $2700 And Beyond

By Parke Shall

It has been an unbelievable run over the last couple of weeks for bitcoin. The price of bitcoin has moved from barely reaching into four digit territory to now eclipsing all time highs and still looking parabolic as it touches over $2700.

If you remember, we wrote an article a couple of weeks ago called "Buy One Bitcoin and Forget About It" that advocated investors at least have some exposure to the digital currency just in case a "grand slam" scenario takes place and the asset continues to skyrocket higher.

Today, we wanted to talk about diversifying your bitcoin holdings and price potential for the currency going forward. In addition, since the price of bitcoin is up so much, we thought it would also be a good time to review potential risks to the investment, just to be safe.

Bitcoin is the rage right now and the spike in the price has gotten the digital currency attention across major financial networks. News networks that are not exclusive to business are now reporting on the surge in bitcoin price and this is helping to fuel the hysteria that is continuing to push the price higher. Over the last few days, we have seen a couple of air pockets in the price where it looked as though BTC would correct, but both major dips have been bought and BTC continues to advance upwards.

First, let's talk about diversification. There are many different ways to own bitcoin but the two most popular ways are through Coinbase, which is a downloadable app and a US based bitcoin exchange and the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust, which trades over the counter as GBTC (OTCQX:GBTC). As we noted in our last article, it takes about 10 1/2 shares of the GBTC to equal one bitcoin and from that it's easy to see that the digital currency is trading at a significant premium using this vehicle.

GBTC data by YCharts

This premium has approached nearly 100% over the last couple of weeks on more than one occasion, as this is really one of the only easy vehicles to get BTC exposure into a brokerage account that exists right now.

If you were thinking of advancing your bitcoin holdings, we suggest diversifying. Having a small portion of exposure to both bitcoin itself and the investment trust is a simple enough way to diversify your holdings so that if something happens to the Coinbase exchange or if something happens to the trust, you will have a back up. This is really the simplest way to diversify using the two simplest methods. Of course, investors need to be aware that they are paying a significant premium for the GBTC product. The product has traded with a premium for the most part since it launched some years back, but investors need to know that in the case of BTC going lower they risk more than just whatever move the digital currency makes, they also risk losing a portion of the premium.

The size of the GBTC premium has varied over the last couple of weeks and has moved anywhere from 20% or 30% all the way up to 100%. The fact that this product trades at such a premium shows that there is a real demand for exposure to bitcoin and we think this is what is going to propel the underlying's price to continue moving higher.

As of right now, there are still well under 20 million bitcoin available globally to meet the needs of the Earth's 6 billion citizens. While not all 6 billion of these people live in first world countries and certainly not all of them have the means to be transacting bitcoin, it still offers a pretty good scale of how the demand could potentially far outweigh supply. It is this type of demand pressure coming from Japan over the last couple of weeks that has really helped propel the price of BTC even higher. Time reported on Japan making Bitcoin a legal method of payment,

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $1,400 on Tuesday, after more than tripling in value over the past year, with its most recent rise attributed to strong demand in Japan, where the digital currency has been deemed a legal means of payment. Cryptocompare, a data website that analyses bitcoin trading across dozens of exchanges globally, said around 50 percent of trading volume over the past 24 hours had been on the bitcoin/Japanese yen exchange rate. "The Japanese have recently warmed their approach towards bitcoin by treating it legally as a form of payment - a ratification and bringing into the regulatory fold," said Charles Hayter, the website's founder.

While we are relatively confident in our analysis that bitcoin's price will continue to move higher, as we have predicted numerous times in the past, we also think this buying spree gives us a good chance to review a couple of the key caveats of owning bitcoin. The first caveat investors need to be aware of is the fact that bitcoin is reliant upon digital infrastructure in order to be transacted. In other words you need to have some type of device with an Internet connection and a bitcoin wallet to be able to transact the currency and in the case of a sizable disaster or catastrophe, investors may not have access to their holdings and may not be able to transact their holdings. This is why we also recommend gold as a hedge against "the system" and actually against bitcoin as well.

The second caveat investors need to be aware of is the fact that bitcoin is still relatively illiquid and this causes sharp price movements for the digital currency which often is volatile to the tune of far more than 20% over the course of a 24-hour period. Investors need to understand that all capital invested in bitcoin is at risk of being lost and that bitcoin still remains a very speculative investment vehicle.

This ties into our third caveat which is that no doubt hackers are working overtime to try and figure out a way to disrupt the bitcoin landscape. It has happened so far several times over the last couple of years and will likely happen again. We have commented in the past that we didn't think the effects of these hacks would be profound and we can be fairly confident in saying the same for the future. However, one can never be certain.

We continue to stay long bitcoin. The currency has blown through its all-time highs as we predicted it would this year and is on its way to doubling from that point. As we stated in a previous article, we don't think there's anything wrong with buying one bitcoin and forgetting about it. However, should investors want to diversify their holdings, owning a little bit from the publicly traded trust and owning a little bitcoin itself is the easiest way to diversify your holdings. In our last article, we made the case for bitcoin possibly going much higher from here and we still don't think that making a multiple of the current price is an unreasonable scenario. As long as investors understand that capital is at risk when they transact in bitcoin, we think there will still be many fun years of bitcoin trading ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.