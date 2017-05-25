Cobalt Miner News For May 2017

Cobalt miner news: Sherritt sells down their Ambatovy share from 40% to 12%, Umicore plans to increase their cathode capacity six-fold by 2020.

Cobalt market news: Cobalt demand remains strong, and is forecast to rise strongly as EVs take off.

Welcome to the May 2017 cobalt miner news. The focus will be on the cobalt miners that are in, or reasonably near, production, as well as featuring a few promising juniors each month. For a background on the cobalt miners, investors can read my earlier articles:

Investors are reminded that cobalt is mostly mined as a byproduct of copper or nickel, hence many of the miners discussed below are not pure cobalt plays. Also several have operations in the risky location of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Cobalt price news

As of May 23, the cobalt spot price was US$24.83, having fallen very slightly from US$25.06 this time last month, so basically no change. The graph below gives the past 1 year performance of cobalt showing a very strong rise since January, and a recent leveling off. This is mostly due to the cobalt market going into deficit as shown by the top Chinese cobalt producers who in March were forced to halt or limit deliveries due to supply constraints.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart

Cobalt demand versus supply outlook

On May 19, The Financial Times reported: "UBS takes apart Chevy Bolt, says electric vehicles will disrupt commodity markets." In the article they quoted UBS as saying:"Electric vehicles are going to result in a boom for battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and rare earths", and "a world where electric vehicles (EVs) reach 100 per cent of the market, which is decades away, demand for lithium will increase by 2,898 per cent, cobalt by 1,928 per cent and rare earths by 655 per cent.

CRU stated earlier in 2017 they "expect 900 T (tonnes) cobalt deficit this year". Investing News state that Macquarie Bank forecasts "a deficit of 885 tonnes is expected next year (2018), with deficits of 3,205 tonnes and 5,340 tonnes expected in 2019 and 2020, respectively."

My cobalt production table (work in progress)

Cobalt miner (tpa) 2016 2017 (f'cast) Chinese (Jinchuan, Huayou Cobalt, Jiangsu Cobalt) 46,966 47,000 China Molybdenum 15,909 Freeport McRoRan 10,944 ~2,000 Glencore (Mutanda, Minara, Mopani) 28,300 30,000 Katanga Mining (plans ~11,000tpa in 2018, and ~22,000tpa by 2019 if demand is there) Sherritt International 6,967 ? Umicore SA 6,328 6,500 ERG - ENRC (Chambishi) ?4,317 ?4,317 Sumitomo (27.5 % Ambatovy Nickel,Madagasca) 4,418 4,500 ICCI 3,902 4,000 Zambia 3,874 4,000 Norilsk Nickel 3,234 3,500 Others-Vale (1,854), S.Africa (1,230), BHP 5,000 5,000 TOTAL 123,000 ~136,000

NB: Bloomberg Intelligence reported 2016 total cobalt production to be 123,000 tonnes. My estimate is 136,000tpa for 2017.

Source: Cobalt News and my own research/estimates.

Cobalt demand will also be boosted by China and India moving strongly towards EVs. China is planning for new energy vehicles to reach 2 million by 2020 (~6.5% market share), and account for more than 20% of total vehicle production and sales by 2025. India is aiming for 100% of all new car sales to be EVs by 2030. Added to the above is that China recently approved nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) lithium-ion battery chemistry for EV subsidies. This will lead to a burst of cobalt demand from China. Of the 10 top selling Chinese EV's using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, six are already converting to NCM.

Also on May 4, Electrek reported:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery researcher (Jeff Dahn) unveils new chemistry to increase lifecycle at high voltage... to produce superb NMC Li-ion cells that can operate at high potential.

Currently Tesla uses nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cells in their cars, so if they move to NMC, that would typically result in an increase in the amount of cobalt used. It will be interesting to see what chemistry the Tesla Model 3 will use.

Stanford University economist Tony Seba, in his May 2017 research report "Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030", has stated that all new cars will be electric by 2025, and hence petrol cars will (start to) vanish in 8 years. Seba states:

What the cost curve says is that by 2025 all new vehicles will be electric, all new buses, all new cars, all new tractors, all new vans, anything that moves on wheels will be electric, globally... ... By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles ((AVs)), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets, not individuals, in a new business model we call "transport-as-a-service" ((TaaS)).

Global Li-ion battery manufacturing capacity - 2.7 fold increase by 2020

New BNEF research forecasts "Global battery-making capacity is set to more than double by 2021, reaching 278 gigawatt-hours, up from about 103 gigawatt-hours now."

Battery prices dropping EV market share forecasts rising

EV market share is now heading towards 1.5% in 2017, and in my view, likely to reach 5-6% by end 2020, and 20% by 2025. The new BNP forecasts shown in the graph below are almost the same as mine now at ~5% by 2020, and ~20% by 2025.

Cobalt market news

In late April Charging Ahead published a good article on cobalt titled "The hottest thing in the markets right now is an obscure metal mined in DR Congo." It gives a good summary of the cobalt industry issues, such as the very tight supply chain.

Cobalt company news

China Molybdenum (HKSE:3993) (SHE:603993) (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Consensus analysts price target for China Molybdenum is CNY 4.92, representing 15% upside for the China listing.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport sold their share of the Tenke cobalt mine in 2016 to China Molybdenum. Their cobalt production will be significantly less after the Tenke sale.

In May, Freeport are still having strike issues at their massive Grassberg mine in Indonesia.

Glencore (LSX:GLEN) (HK:805) (OTC:GLNCF)

On May 4, Glencore released their Q1, 2017 production report. Compared to Q1 2016, copper was down 3%, zinc was up 9%, nickel down 10%, ferrochrome up 10%, and coal up 4%. Glencore have recently divested some of their zinc assets to Trevali Mining [TSX:TV] (OTCQX:TREVF) for USD 400m. Finally they raised 2017 profit guidance for their marketing/trading division up from $2.2-$2.5b to $2.3-$2.6b.

Katanga Mining (TSXV:KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF)

Katanga Mining released their May 2017 company presentation which you can read here.

The company confirmed the following:

"Mine life: 25 years with potential to produce 300ktpa copper and 22ktpa cobalt."

WOL construction in process - First train expected to start commissioning in Q4 2017. Second train expected to start commissioning in H2 2018."

Katanga had guided in March that cobalt production at 15ktpa initially and 30ktpa thereafter.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)

On May 1, Sherritt International announced "Sherritt and its Ambatovy JV partners, Sumitomo Corporation (Sumitomo) and Korea Resources Corporation (KORES), have advanced to an agreement in principle on the main elements of a revised joint venture partnership structure: "Sherritt to reduce its interest to 12% from the current 40% and resume funding for a 12% interest retroactively to the end of 2015."

The low nickel price has struck yet again. The graph below shows why.

Nickel price and inventory graph 2000 - 2017

Umicore SA (UMICF)

On May 8, Umicore announced:

An investment programme of € 300 million between 2017 and 2019 to further increase its production of NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cathode materials for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. The demand for Umicore's NMC materials is outpacing the market by a significant margin and the increased capacity will enable Umicore to cater for a surge in customer orders....this will result in a more than six-fold increase in total capacity by 2020 compared to the levels of 2015.

On May 23, Umicore announced, "Umicore enters into exclusive negotiations with Fedrus International for the sale of its building products activities."

Investors can view a company presentation here and here.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

Sumitomo released their FY2017 metal production plans including 450ktpa copper, 62.8ktpa electrolytic copper, 14.1ktpa ferronickel, 20,800kgs gold, and 208,000kgs silver.

On May 18, Sumitomo released their "progress of business strategy" presentation. A good presentation.

Tiger Resources [ASX:TGS]

On May 5, Tiger Resources announced, their lender has agreed to:

... extend the date for payment of the first scheduled repayment installment of US$1.625 million and the second scheduled repayment installment of US$812,500, and extend (or waive) a number of conditions under the Senior Finance Facility, until 1 June 2017.

Possible short-mid term producers

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQB:ECSIF)

No news for the month of April, however you can read the company's March update here. The update stated, "based on the January 5, 2017 revised Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report, the CAPEX required to develop the project is US$147 million, resulting in an post‐tax NPV of US$113 million (discounted at 8.5%) and a post‐tax IRR of 24%, using base case price of $19.50 per pound cobalt sulfate." The company also notes "potential to extend 12.5 year PEA mine life." And "the company recently closed a C$17.25 million bought deal led by Canaccord Genuity Corp."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2017 - Feasibility Study results.

H2, 2017 - Project financing.

Q2, 2018 - Construction to commence.

Q2, 2019 - Production to commence.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

In mid May BNN featured an excellent video update on Fortune Minerals with CEO Robin Goad. Discussions touched on Fortune's NICO project and how it is progressing. CEO Goad reminded investors PWC are currently working on the project financing. He mentioned financing could come from as a combination of government support, strategic partner, debt funding (3 banks are in discussion), pre-selling off-take (in particular their over 1m ounces of gold), and a small equity raise (CA$50-75m) so as to avoid too much equity dilution. He also mentioned project revenues are forecast to be spread - "~ Cobalt 50%, Gold 33%, Bismuth 15% & Copper 1% (at US$20 Co, US$1300 Au & US$6 Bi).

Certainly sounds promising.

Investors can read more about Fortune Minerals in my article here, and the company's May presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2017 - The updated feasibility study capital and operating costs.

2017 - Off-take or equity partners. Project financing.

Promising junior developers and explorers

Clean TeQ Holdings [ASX:CLQ](OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ summarize their business quite well on their website, stating:

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) is the owner of the Syerston Nickel/Cobalt/Scandium Project in NSW, Australia. Syerston's unique mineral resource, when combined with Clean TeQ's proprietary ion exchange extraction and purification processing technology, positions Clean TeQ to become one of the largest and lowest cost suppliers of key cathode raw materials to the lithium-ion battery market - nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate. The Syerston Project will also produce significant quantities of scandium for the next generation of light-weight aluminum alloys for transportation markets.

With a market cap of AUD 388m, they are one of the more advanced cobalt juniors. Also of interest Robert Friedland is a major shareholder. Investors can read their May company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2017 - Bankable Feasibility Study.

2017 - Off-take agreements and project financing.

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Next month I will take a look at promising newcomer First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF). Tickers of promising cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF), Barra Resources Ltd [ASX:BAR], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], CobalTech Mining (OTCPK:BNCIF), Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt Corp (NYSE:CUZ) (OTCPK:BKTPF), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], Equator Resources Ltd [ASX: EQU], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), (OTC:OTC:HLPCF), GME Resources Limited [ASX:GME], Highlands Pacific (OTC:HLPCF), Hinterland Metals Inc (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group [ASX:IGO], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), MetalsTech ([ASE:MTC], Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR], MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN], and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices basically flat lined over the past month, on the back of a huge 2.5 fold increase in the past year, so not really unexpected. I expect the price to stabilize somewhere above US$20.

May was a tale of two stories - nickel-cobalt miners feeling the pain, and cobalt refiner's massively increasing capacity.

My highlights for May were the Katanga Mining restart now expected to start commissioning in Q4 2017, and Umicore's six-fold increase in total cathode capacity by 2020. I also thought the Fortune Mining interview was very professional and worth watching.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

