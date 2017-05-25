Tegna Spin-Off Creating 35% Upside

Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) is spinning off its cars.com assets and the separate companies have started trading its when-issued shares. The distribution of shares to shareholders is expected to happen May 31st. The spin-off is expected to be a tax-free distribution. Shareholders of record from May 18th will receive one share of cars.com for every three shares of TGNA owned.

Investment Thesis

Tegna is a leader in the broadcast industry and digital automotive marketplace, with sales of $3.3 billion. The company operates two segments, its media and digital assets. The media assets is the largest contributor in terms of sales at $1.93 billion. The digital businesses generated $1.41 billion in sales and cars.com makes up $630 million of it.

Tegna post spin-off will continue to benefit from increased retransmission fees. These fees consist of sales charged to cable and satellite operators to carry the companies signal. In 2016, retransmission revenue was up 30%. The company for 2017 will see softer political and sports advertising sales, but organic revenue growth will continue. Cars.com is expected to generate soft single digit revenue growth.

From a pre-spinoff, sum-of-the parts analysis, Tegna will be assigned a fair value estimate of $31. Of this $31 fair value estimate, cars.com makes up $15.45 of this value. Tegna currently trades at 7.5 EV/EBITDA pre-spinoff. With the rerating of cars.com assets to a peer group average of 15x, this would imply 35% upside. It should be noted a significant portion of the upside is relied upon the rerating of cars.com valuation.

Tegna Post Spin-Off Valuation

Cars.com Valuation Post Spin-Off

Tegna post spin-off will be the owner of 46 stations in 38 different markets, and have a majority interest ownership in careerbuilder.com, which management has declared plans for a strategic review of the asset. There's two segments the majority of the revenue comes from within the media assets. Core advertising, which mainly consists of local and national non-political advertising, and retransmission fees.

Revenue for 2016 was up 15%, mainly driven by a 30% increase in retransmission fees. With EBITDA of $880 million representing 45% margins and a 170 basis decrease against prior year. Retransmission revenue has slowly been capturing a larger share of the revenue base, and is now at 30%.

Capturing market share on retransmission fees will be crucial for topline growth and providing a strong reoccurring revenue stream. These fees are normally three year contracts and re-negotiated at the end. As long as the media assets are providing high demand content, the provider has significant leverage at the end of these contracts.

Cars.com

Cars.com is a leading digital automotive marketplace that allows consumers to find used and new cars for sale in a much more efficient manner. Back in 2014 Tegna purchased the other 73% interest it didn't already own of cars.com for $1.8 billion. The automotive industry in general is very competitive, and the advertising industry follows. Cars.com brand awareness is a key attribute that allows them capture a strong market share, which gives them a partial moat.

Cars.com revenue increased 6% in 2016, that was on top of an almost 16% increase in sales from 2015. Management see's 0-2% growth in 2017 and thereafter, mid to high single digit growth. Even with only 6% topline growth, EBITDA grew 9% with the expansion of EBITDA margins 100 basis points to 41%.

From a peer group valuation average of 15X EV/EBITDA, this rerating of cars.com assets is the driving factor of the upside. Cars.com EBITDA margin profile is lower than the peer group and a discount could be warranted. Auto Trader Group is the better comparison, which trades at much higher valuation.

EV/EBITDA Sensitivity Analysis

Downside risk seem minimal, other than on initial trading days possibly creating some selling pressure. Cars.com will be a smaller company than its parent and with only 72 million shares outstanding, liquidity dynamics may be different.

Conclusion

Shareholders of record from May 18th, will be receiving 1 share of cars.com for everything 3 shares owned of Tegna on May 31st. From a peer group valuation, Tegna is assigned a $31 price. The sensitivity analysis shows little downside risk which provides a margin of safety. There is a long term case for owning both companies. Both companies provide high EBITDA margins and little capex requirements. I could make the case that Tegna deserves a higher EV/EBITDA multiple than 7x, with the high margins and little capital requirements needed; the business economics appear appealing and retransmission fees are growing, which aren't as cyclical as advertising revenue. If selling pressure does occur on the initial trading days, a timely buy below fair value could provide compelling returns.

