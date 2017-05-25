If Investing In BlackBerry's Cyber Security Story, Soon You May 'WannaCry'

There are much better cyber security plays than BlackBerry.

BlackBerry has no software or hardware that could have prevented WannaCry.

On Friday, May 12, 2017, a nasty bit of malware began spreading across the internet and was appropriately dubbed "WannaCry". This particular malware would install itself on your computer, encrypt your files, then demand a $300 ransom to acquire the key to decrypt your files.

Within days, individuals and institutional investors started snapping up stocks that were even remotely related to cyber security.

BNN commentator Andrew McCreath had this to say:

We got the best play on these cyberattacks that are going on right now here in Canada. Because this virus or cyberattack, it hacks emails, it hacks bad websites. Whadda think BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) does?

BlackBerry protects your email.

It's the best play on this situation on the planet. (Emphasis added)

Source: bnn.ca

This endorsement of BlackBerry's stock is misleading on at least two fronts. First of all, outside of mobile, BlackBerry doesn't offer software to secure your email. Secondly, and more importantly, WannaCry was not transmitted or otherwise communicated via email.

The researchers at Malwarebytes Labs teach us this about WannaCry:

Indeed, the 'ransomworm' that took the world by storm was not distributed via an email malspam campaign. Rather, our research shows this nasty worm was spread via an operation that hunts down vulnerable public facing SMB ports and then uses the alleged NSA-leaked EternalBlue exploit to get on the network and then the (also NSA alleged) DoublePulsar exploit to establish persistence and allow for the installation of the WannaCry Ransomware. (Emphasis added)

Source: Malwarebytes Labs

I did a little poking around on BlackBerry's website to see if all this excitement over BlackBerry as a cyber security investment is warranted.

How Can BlackBerry Help? BlackBerry's unparalleled cybersecurity expertise can help your business recover from ransomware attacks and more importantly prevent them in the future. BlackBerry Cybersecurity Services now offers a Ransomware Readiness Assessment, helping your organization review its current security posture with an emphasis on the capability to withstand a ransomware attack. Our team of experts will identify missing patches that allow WannaCry and its many variants to attack your systems, and also test your backups and disaster recovery. (Emphasis added)

BlackBerry correctly identifies the need to apply updates to your Windows software and back up your data. Of course. We should all be doing this. And, indeed, this attack was on certain versions of the Windows operating system that had not been patched. But in addition to this common-sense approach of applying security patches and backing up files, what is really needed is a way to stop the attack in the first place or stop it once it arrives on your computer. BlackBerry does not provide for this.

Unlike BlackBerry, several cyber security companies out there do have mitigation strategies in place to block the attack and/or remove the malware. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is one, and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) is another. There are others as well.

Cisco AMP

May 12th, 2017 | 9:33 UTC

-------------------------------

Approximately 60 minutes after the first see samples, AMP detected via automatic analysis rules and low prevalence methods.

AMP successfully detected and blocked on endpoints. (Emphasis added)

Source: Cisco

Symantec customers were fully protected before WannaCry first appeared:

Am I protected from the WannaCry ransomware? Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) and Norton have proactively blocked any attempt to exploit the vulnerabilities used by WannaCry, meaning customers were fully protected before WannaCry first appeared. SEP14 Advanced Machine Learning proactively blocked all WannaCry infections on day zero, without any updates. (Emphasis added)

Source: Symantec

Why are people even considering BlackBerry a cyber security investment?

BlackBerry's cyber security chops come from its June 2015 acquisition of the cyber security consultancy, Encription.

But even with the acquisition of this consultancy, BlackBerry is ranked 34th in cyber security companies:

Investor Takeaway:

BlackBerry does not have an automated solution for detection, blocking, or removal of the WannaCry worm. Several other companies do have such mitigation mechanisms, and some were in place and protecting you before WannaCry was first seen.

If your investment thesis in BlackBerry is heavily reliant on BlackBerry's presumed cyber security excellence, please carefully consider the material contained in this note.

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BBRY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.