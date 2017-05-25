Southern Company In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach.

These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I don't plan to add any SO, despite its juicy yield and fair valuation.

SO falls into the category of watermelon in my Garden Portfolio. A watermelon vine typically produces only a few fruits, but they are massive. Similarly, watermelon stocks have DGRs below 5% but make up for that low number with yields over 4%. SO has a current yield of 4.63% with DGRs of 3.3% 1-year, 3.4% 3-year, 3.5% 5-year, and 3.8% 10-year.

As a utility company, SO has somewhat limited potential for growth, but also has fairly stable earnings. The past 5 years' growth is 0%; however, the next 5 years growth is estimated to be 3.6%. That earnings growth is more than enough to keep the dividend growth in line with its 5-year DGR. The 5-year beta of SO is a meager 0.12, making it incredibly stable when compared to the market as a whole. SO is also a Dividend Contender with a 17-year streak of paying increasing dividends. That reaches back through 2 recessions and I believe it displays the company's commitment to the dividend.

To incorporate the DGRs in my further analysis, I look at the ratios of the various DGRs to one another. The most telling is often the 5/10-year DGR ratio, which for SO stands at 0.92. In other words, the dividend growth of the last 5 years has fallen around 8% from the growth seen in the previous 10 years. That's certainly nothing to be alarmed by, especially given the 1 and 3-year DGRs. They show declines of only 0.1% a year since 2011. All stocks will see their DGRs slow given enough time, but this deceleration appears very gradual, even if it does continue.

Comparing the current yield to the 5-year average yield is a method I use to establish the valuation of a stock. SO's current yield of 4.63% is a little bit higher than the 5-year average of 4.52%. For the yield to fall back to its recent average, the share price would have to climb to $51.32 for an increase of nearly 2.5%. I do believe SO is a bit undervalued by this metric, but certainly not a screaming buy.

A metric that can have adverse effects on a company's ability to raise its dividend is a high payout ratio. Each company is comfortable with a different payout ratio but one way to analyze the current payout is to look at the 10-year average payout ratio for the same stock. SO has an EPS payout of 91.0% with its 10-year average ratio at 82.5%. The current payout is getting a bit high, but it's been higher in the past and the dividend kept increasing. I don't anticipate the current payout affecting future raises too severely.

Estimates are really just informed guesses, but I do like to estimate future dividend payments based on the data that is available. One additional value I use to determine that is the debt to equity ratio. SO has a D/E of 1.92, meaning it has 92% more debt than equity. While not a number that looks great, it means dividend growth is capped by earnings growth for my purposes. Using a 3.2% DGR going forward, I calculate dividend payments will total $12.50 over the next 5 years. This equates to a 5-year payback of 25%, meaning every 4 shares held today will earn you a "bonus" share through reinvested dividends by May of 2022.

SO is what I call a watermelon in my Garden Portfolio. It's got a huge yield, with slow dividend growth. That looks very likely to continue as dividend growth will essentially be capped by the 3.6% estimated earnings growth due to the high payout ratio and debt levels.

The big initial yield is nice as is the remarkably low beta and implied capital safety. I do hold a few watermelons, but as I'm trying to plan a few decades in advance, the dividend growth is dissuading me from SO at this time. The stock appears fairly valued, but for me to add it, I'd like a yield over 5%. As I continue to build my portfolio, SO will be under consideration when I'm ready for my next watermelon. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, O, TGT, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.