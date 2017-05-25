Fidelity Core Dividend ETF: This 4% Yielder Takes Its Place Among The Heavyweights

The expense ratio right now is just average but I'd expect Fidelity to work to lower that number over time.

Last year, I considered the Fidelity Core Dividend ETF one to watch. Now, it's become one to consider buying.

Shortly after it launched in September of last year, I profiled the new Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) to see how it stacked up against many of the larger, well-known dividend ETFs. My conclusion at the time was that, while it was still early to draw any real conclusions, I thought the fund had the potential to be one of the highest yielders in the group (spoiler: it has) and I liked the diversity within the portfolio (it's become more concentrated since then). The fund has only $50 million in assets so it's still flying under the radar, but given a little more time, I think this fund will soon be in the discussion with the biggest dividend ETFs.

How The Fund Is Built

The fund's stated objective is to target "large and mid-capitalization dividend-paying companies that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends". The universe starts with the 1000 largest stocks by market cap (excluding BDCs, limited partnerships, closed-end funds, etc.) and calculates a composite score based on the following factors.

As you can see, the fund is heavily influenced by dividend yield which makes it more similar to funds such as the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), funds that target above average yields. Payout ratios and dividend growth rates are fairly simplistic measures but they help weed out some of the less sustainable dividends.

Portfolio Composition

In my original piece, I praised the fund for its diversification (five sectors with allocations between 10% and 16% each) but was worried that heavier investments in the expensive consumer sector and the risky energy sector could make this a more aggressive fund.

Well, the portfolio looks a whole different now than it did then. Gone is much of the sector diversification. Tech has gone from 12% to 28% of the fund. Financials have jumped from 16% to 22%. Gone from the fund altogether are the energy (technically, it has a 0.1% allocation) and utilities sectors which had previously composed of 26% of the fund.

The current top 10 holdings of the fund are listed here.

The list is a veritable who's who of techs and big banks. Many of these names don't have huge dividend yields [only Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) yield more than 3%], but these companies are all in a strong position to keep paying into the future. The banks might be especially well-positioned to increase shareholder payouts as rates slowly rise. The tech names would also stand to benefit if the tax holiday on cash held overseas ever comes to pass.

Expense ratio and yield

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.29% which puts it decidedly in the middle of the dividend ETF pack. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) are way in front in this category with ratios of less than 10 basis points each. It does position the Fidelity fund as a cheaper alternative to the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) and SDY though.

On the mutual fund side, Fidelity offers dozens of funds with expense ratios of 0.1% or less so I can see them trying to lower FDVV's expense ratio once the fund builds a somewhat larger asset base.

The fund's yield may be its biggest advantage. Its 30-day yield of 3.78% puts it on par with the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) and well ahead of any of the funds mentioned already.

SCHD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Originally, I thought the fund's yield would be just a little north of 3%. I get a little worried about the fund's risk level with a yield closer to 4%. So far, risk metrics suggest FDVV is a fund with average risk but I'd like to see a little more history before labeling it as such.

Conclusion

More concentrated dividend ETFs aren't necessarily unique (SCHD, VIG, NOBL and DVY all recently had between 40-50% of assets in just two sectors) so this doesn't necessarily raise any flags for me yet. I'd give the fund a little more time to see just how risky it is, but overall there's a lot to like here.

The current combination of yield, cost and risk puts it right in the conversation with the biggest dividend ETFs. You won't find a much better yield unless you're willing to get a little riskier. I think the expense ratio will slow drift down to the below average range over time and, for now at least, the fund doesn't appear to be taking any excessive risks. Funds with similar profiles have billions in assets and there's no reason to think that this fund can't get there given the size of the company backing it.

I'd feel comfortable giving this fund a buy rating overall and putting it in consideration with any of the big dividend ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.