I hope this doesn't come as too much of a shock, but somehow I imagine it very well might.

This piece is an effort to answer several questions I've gotten over the last 24 hours with regard to two previous posts.

Do you know what "brazen" looks like? Well, let me show you.

This week, I wrote some stuff about central bank heavy-handedness in markets.

First I called myself an "idiot" (much to the delight of more than a few readers) on the way to explaining why it's impossible to deny the impact of an $18 trillion liquidity tsunami, and then I showed you an example of how one central bank supported France during a period of political uncertainty by favoring French debt in QE ops.

In the 24-ish hours since that second post was published I've gotten more than a few questions about the Bank of Japan's footprint in the Japanese stock market (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Despite the fact that ETF purchases are explicit BoJ policy and despite the fact that every mainstream financial news outlet has spilled gallons upon gallons of digital ink marveling at the sheer brazenness of the bank's efforts (here, here, and here for instance), this is still something that the vast majority of retail investors haven't yet come to terms with.

And to be sure, you'd be forgiven for not wanting to read about it. Because to the extent you've been successful in convincing yourself that central banks aren't behind the inexorable ascent of equity markets (NYSEARCA:SPY), 30 minutes of cursory research into what Haruhiko Kuroda is doing in Japan will disabuse you once and for all of the notion that these markets aren't rigged.

One of the things I've noticed in my (often spectacularly unsuccessful) attempts to explain to average investors the extent to which the BoJ intervenes in domestic equity and bond markets, is that there's a tendency for people to believe that what I'm telling them is simply too absurd to be true.

Never mind the fact that the details are readily available at the bank's official website. And never mind the fact that (again) every mainstream financial news media outlet has been screaming about how insane it is since the word "go." And never mind the fact that it just is the case.

So given all of that and in an effort to answer some of the questions I've gotten since Wednesday, I wanted to briefly show you what's going on here.

As a caveat, do note that there's some nuance involved in how the BoJ goes about sourcing the ETF shares they purchase, but if I've learned anything over the past six months, it's that keeping it simple is often the most effective way to communicate.

So here, courtesy of SocGen, is a snapshot of the BoJ's ETF operations (from a note appropriately entitled "The Tokyo Whale In The ETF Market"):

The term "whale" is frequently used to qualify big money participants in the market. The Bank of Japan has often been qualified as the "Tokyo Whale" since it became a major participant and holder in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market. Recently, this situation was replicated in the ETF market. At end-March 2017, BoJ's cumulative ETF purchases were ¥13.1tn, with Japanese equity ETFs subject to BoJ purchases totaling ¥21.3tn assets. Based on the price performance of the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices and as dividends are not reinvested in Japanese equity ETFs but distributed, we can estimate the mark-to-market value of historical purchases. We assume the BoJ's current ETF holdings stand around ¥15.7tn ($144bn), i.e. approximately 75% of the total assets in Japanese equity ETFs (orange line on below chart).

Read that last bolded passage again. The BoJ owns 75% of the Japanese equity ETF market. Their holdings, marked-to-market, total nearly JPY16 trillion (with a "t").

Now think about what the implications of that are for individual stocks.

More specifically, you'd have to think they are a large holder in individual companies, right? Right.

How large, you ask? Well, that depends on the company. But here are the companies for which the central bank's holdings are the largest as a percentage of the stock market capitalizations:

(SocGen)

Look at the "BoJ holdings as a % of total market cap" column. If you round up, they are a 10% holder of 9 companies and own better than 8% of 15.

Now then, in case there's any confusion as to whether this mammoth effort to buoy stock prices is indeed the very definition of "plunge protection," consider this:

Overall, from January 2011 to end-March 2017, 85% of ETF purchases declared by the BoJ occurred on a day where the TOPIX index registered a negative return (99% when the daily return was below +1%). There were only two occasions when the BoJ made purchases of Nikkei & TOPIX ETFs when the TOPIX closed above +1%.

Yeah, I know - it's almost impossible to fathom that.

But that is indeed what's going on.

So to the extent you were in any way, shape, or form incredulous about it, that should pretty much clear it up.

It also serves to underscore the notion that although some "whales" may indeed be from London, Moby Dick is from Tokyo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.