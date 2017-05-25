Should Alphabet Sell Waymo?

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) main business is its traditional internet business of selling ad space, but the company is active in many other fields as well. Morgan Stanley believes that one if its other franchises, Waymo, could be worth $70 billion - in that case, I believe, Alphabet should sell Waymo and employ that cash elsewhere.

Alphabet trades at $948 right now, which basically is the all-time high for the company's shares. With a 22% year to date performance Alphabet has been one of the strongest stocks in a strong bull market.

Waymo, which has a focus on developing autonomous driving technologies, isn't contributing a meaningful amount of money to Alphabet's top line (and especially not to its bottom line). Together with other divisions such as Nest, Google Fiber and Verily, Waymo is part of what Alphabet calls its other bets: A group of divisions that are not part of Alphabet's traditional web advertisement based business.

Waymo once was a part of Alphabet's Google business, called the Google Self Driving Car Project. Alphabet spun Waymo out of Google last December. Waymo is now an independent business that is, however, still fully owned by Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. Since Waymo is still fully owned by Alphabet, Alphabet could sell Waymo, which, I believe, would be beneficial to Alphabet's shareholders, if Alphabet could fetch $70 billion in such a deal.

Alphabet's other bets (which includes Waymo) grossed revenues of $240 million in the most recent quarter, versus $25.5 billion in sales for the Google business. This alone isn't bad (although the top line contribution is marginal at best), but at the same time Alphabet's other bets lost $855 million - an annualized operating loss of $3.5 billion. Now this is not marginal any more, and if Alphabet is burning billions a year it is doubtful whether shareholders are really benefiting from that.

According to Morgan Stanley, Waymo, which is part of the other bets, could be worth as much as $70 billion. If Morgan Stanley is right and the market believes that the autonomous driving division is indeed that valuable, there should be buyers willing to pay that much for the company - if Alphabet gets an offer, they should take it, I believe.

Let's look at what would happen if Alphabet were to sell Waymo (together with the rest of the other bets) for $70 billion:

Alphabet's sales would be impacted slightly, losing $1 billion in annualized revenues - with Alphabet's most recent sales growth rate of 22% it would take 2.5 weeks to make up for the lost revenues - when Alphabet continues to grow at the current pace, total revenues in one year would be $115 billion even if its other bets did not contribute anything.

Alphabet's operating earnings would increase by $3.5 billion a year, the current annualized loss of the company's other bets. Combined with a 23% increase in Google's operating income (the growth rate during the most recent quarter), Alphabet could be looking at $35 billion in operating income for the next 12 months. This would mean a combined increase of 40% over the trailing number of $25 billion in operating earnings.

Combining the projected $35 billion in operating income with Alphabet's tax rate of 20% gets us to an estimate of $28 billion of net income, once again a big increase over the trailing net income number of $20.7 billion.

By divesting its other bets Alphabet thus could boost its earnings substantially, generating an earnings increase of 40% over the next year (in combination with organic earnings growth). This alone does not sound bad at all, I believe, but if what Morgan Stanley says is true, the company could get $70 billion for doing so.

What if Alphabet chooses to deploy those $70 billion toward share repurchases?

With its market capitalization standing at $657 billion, Alphabet could theoretically repurchase 10.7% of its share count, which would lead to a decline in the number of shares outstanding to 669 million.

A lower share count means that Alphabet's earnings would be distributed over a smaller number of shares, increasing each share's portion of the company's net income. If Alphabet were to earn $28 billion in the next year, this would mean an earnings per share number of $41.85 (when using a projected share count of 669 million).

That projected EPS number compares very positively to Alphabet's trailing earnings per share number of $29.57, reflecting an increase of well above 40%.

Alphabet is currently trading at 32 times trailing earnings, if the company earned $41.85 per share in the coming year, its valuation would be just 22.6 times earnings (using the current share price of $948).

What would happen if Alphabet would be trading at a market multiple of 25 times trailing earnings in one year? The company's share price would rise to $1046 - an increase of more than ten percent in one year, even when we assume that Alphabet's valuation would decline significantly.

Takeaway

Alphabet's other bets are a big bet on the future. Right now these ventures don't look very successful. Divesting them and focusing on the very profitable (and growing) Google business could be beneficial for Alphabet's owners, especially if Waymo (and the other parts of Alphabet's other bets) could be sold at a huge price.

If the opportunity arises to sell Alphabet's fully owned subsidiary Waymo for $70 billion, the proposed worth of the division, Alphabet should take the offer. Focusing on Google and returning excess cash to the company's owners seems like a strategy that would be more beneficial to the company's owners.

