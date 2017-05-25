Why TJX Is A Compelling Short At $74

This article was originally published on Market Adventures, my premium site, yesterday morning at 6:43 a.m.

I would argue that no one visits a TJMaxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods because the in store shopping experience is amazing. In fact, personally, I find the stores aesthetically uninviting and akin to a glorified garage/tag sales with racks of disorganized and random inventory strewn about. Yet somehow, magically, TJX (NYSE: TJX) has had this amazing ability to tap into America's love for shopping and "getting a deal" despite the much to be desired shopping experience. No question, TJX's management has been magically in its ability to market this "treasure hunting" concept to shoppers, such that finding a great deal for a designer product (despite it being a few seasons old) and then hoping that they have it in your size is a novelty. That said, as a busy professional with two kids, I don't get the "treasure hunting" allure and I certainly don't have time to go there and discover that they don't have my size. Anyway, enough about me, let me pivot and walk you through my short thesis.

My fundamental short thesis is relatively straightforward:

A) The competitive landscape is changing (overcapacity is getting worked off, very quickly, and there are fewer patsies, at the poker table, left to exploit).

For years, there has been way too much capital that was misallocated in retail apparel both in the form of physical inventory, but also in terms of way too many physical stores. I would argue that this was driven by short sighted executives trying to make as much money as they could, personally, while the music was still playing (think Chuck Prince - Citigroup) and not thinking about the future, competition, or how to allocate capital. In other words these poor allocators of capital chased growth and the easiest way to do this was to grow your store count, expand your square footage, and buy more inventory. Operating lease exposure or the threat of slowing consumer discretionary spending be damned!

Moreover, there are virtually no barriers to entry in retail, so when industry wide sales were relatively healthy, circa the mid 2000s, now a distant memory, chasing short term growth seemed like a good strategy. I still distinctly recall folks like the founders of Chico's (NYSE:CHS) (Helene and Marvin Gralnick) making an absolute fortune deftly cashing out all of their equity to eager and clueless retail and institutional investors happy to provide them with the liquidity.

Therefore, with the disruption of Amazon, interrelated changing consumers preferences for shopping, and notably the price discovery aspect of the internet, we are finally witnessing the Darwinian flush, as one time hedgie star, Kyle Bass, famously phrased it. TJX was the biggest beneficiary, as TJX's business model is buying the inventory mistakes of other retailers. Let me say this again, because it is very, very important. TJX's secret sauce (given its sheer size, sourcing, and scale) is buying the mistakes of other retailers. The days of misallocating capital are ending, as their are fewer patsies left at the poker table with any poker chips left.

B) Markedly slowing comparable-store sales.

As you can see, I took the time to go through TJX's historical press releases, and Q1 FY18 (1/31/2017) marks the worst comps in ten quarters! The relative weakness starting in Q4 FY17 of only a 3% positive comp continued with this Q1 FY18 1% figure.

C) As Comps are slowing, TJX's only mechanism to grow its top line is store count expansion. This is a mistake.

Given the rear view mirror thought process of Wall Street, as they almost always miss the inflection points, at least the sell side don't realize that TJX has too many physical stores and that its major competitive advantage is slowing eroding. As I said there are fewer and fewer "patsies" at the poker table that can be exploited.

Management in its infinite infallibility continues to think they can defy gravity and continue to grow their physical store count. TJX's store count is up to 3,812 locations. As comp sales growth slow, this is management's only lever to grow its top line.

On conference call, management said the following: We have the potential to grow to 5,600 stores. Really? Did management really just say that?

Next, if you look closely, you will notice that operating margins are starting to slip, albeit slightly. This is driven by higher SG&A as this talk about on the Q1 FY18 conference call. They guided FY18 SG&A at 17.7%, up from 17.4% in FY17.

Here is FY2018 SG&A guidance and comparable sales guidance:

D) Designer labels don't want to sell their products at TJX (at least by choice).

This is an important nuance that Wall Street isn't smart enough to figure out. The underlying designer labels' ultimate goal is to make as much money as possible over the long ran. Finding the optimal equation of selling the highest number of units at the best gross margins is tricky, especially when you have to guard against not diluting your brand.

Therefore, I would argue, that Ralph Laurens of the world need to be cognizant of a strategic vision that maintains its brand cache. This vision and branding is in direct conflict with TJX's business model of offering a few season's old inventory at steeply marked down prices. We own and love Macy's for this very reason, despite the numerous self inflicted mistakes at Macy's in terms of inventory mismanagement, misallocation of capital, and flat-footedness to the competitive landscape, Macy's business model is compatible with designer labels. TJX is basically a glorified and efficient buyer of liquidated inventories. That is inconsistent with fashion,brand (designer) equity, and the art of fashion (think fall, spring, winter, and summer collections).

E) Valuation.

TJX guided FY18 earnings at the midpoint of $3.85. With 650 million shares outstanding (per management's guidance) x $74.40 per share, TJX is trading at 19.32X earnings and commands a market capitalization of $48.36 billion. Yikes! Keep in mind that TJX doesn't own any of its stores, unlike Macy's with its tremendous owned real estate portfolio, including its crown jewel Herald Square in Manhattan. Given the arguments that I made above and FY2018 comp guidance of only 1% - 2%, paying 19X earnings is way too high for TJX. I would argue we will start to see earnings multiple compression, maybe to 15 - 16X earnings given the slower growth.

Takeaway

The sell side usually misses the critical inflection points. Not surprisingly, some of them have come out and defended TJX and are calling it a great buy opportunity despite the underlying fissures that are visible to a discerning eye. For the reasons cited above, I absolutely love TJX as a short at $74.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.