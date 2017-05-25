Gold: Good Action After Fed Minutes

It didn't meaning something else is supporting it to go higher.

Higher rates and low inflation should be negative for gold.

Lower inflation and higher rates should be hitting gold. Yesterday's Fed minutes talked about raising rates in the face of weak inflation numbers. Gold moving up on the news along with bonds and stocks was a sign of "bad news good action." Something is underlying gold's strength and action could be a cue that it wants to go higher.

Gold Up On "Bad News" Yesterday

Chart By Interactive Brokers

At 2 PM yesterday the Fed hinted at a rate hike in June and a reduction in their huge balance sheet starting this year.

Higher rates should be a negative impact to gold.

We love to watch "action." Action is the trading art of comparing what should happen to what does happen.

Gold went up on what could have easily been perceived as "bad news."

That is "bad news good action."

What Did The Fed Say?

We're going to unencrypt Fed speak. We know the Fed wants to get back to a 3% Fed funds. They are currently at just under 1%. They have a 200bp journey before they achieve their target.

The Fed knows that we (the markets) know what the Fed wants. When the markets give the Fed a pass to raise rates they are going to take it. That's why they are so obsessed with the Fed Funds Futures.

Here's what they said in the minutes yesterday. They said that markets,

"saw a substantial probability of an increase at the June FOMC meeting."

That's Fed-encrypted speak saying,

"We want to raise rates. The market is ready. We're raising."

Expect a rate hike in their June meeting.

Source: CME

And the CME futures (above) confirmed that thinking. Ahead of the meeting the above right bar read 78%. Now it's at 83%. Markets give the Fed an 83% chance of a hike in June.

That strongly means to us there will be a hike in June.

Higher Rates Should Be Bad For Gold

Source: St Louis Fed

Above you have quarterly changes in rates in red versus gold in blue. We see a lot of opposites. When rates go up gold goes down and vice-versa.

Expecting higher rates should be hitting gold.

The fact that gold went up on a call for higher rates is "bad news good action."

The Fed Had More Bad News For Gold: Cutting QE

We're not finished.

The Fed has a $4T+ bond portfolio which keeps rates low increasing inflation risk. That's great for gold. Since the Fed embarked on this decade of quantitative easing bond buying gold's gone nuts.

The Fed gave details yesterday how it's going to slow down their purchases starting this year.

Here's what they said in yesterday's minutes.

"It likely would be appropriate to begin reducing the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings this year."

That nearly-decade long drop in rates caused by a massive amount of artificial Fed buying is coming to an end.

Gold could have been hit hard on the news.

Going up yesterday was another sign of "bad news good action."

What's Supporting Gold?

Source: Interactive Brokers

Gold futures above look like they are headed to break an important overhead support-resistance level at 1266 which would be a bullish move.

What's driving gold higher.

Yesterday ECB President Draghi kept his dovish tone. Despite growth and inflation picking up in the EU he's not budging.

He said in a speech yesterday,

"No reason to deviate from the indications we have been consistently providing in the introductory statement to our press conferences."

Even with inflation rising in the EU the ECB does not look like they are backing off from their aggressive easing posture. That allows inflation to have upside risk which may be offsetting the Fed's calls for tightening.

The ECB comments may have been the offset to the Fed's hawkish tones.

Conclusion

We were impressed that despite the Fed's calls for tighter monetary policy at 2PM yesterday gold went up anyway. We think the reason for the strength was that traders wanted to buy after President Draghi's comments but had to wait to see what the Fed was going to say. Gold has potential to move topside of a key level which would be medium-term bullish.

Disclaimer: Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.