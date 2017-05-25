The Relative Value Of Cryptocurrencies

The speed with which cryptocurrencies have been surging year-to-date but more specifically in the past few weeks feels fairly ridiculous. Bubble talks is moribund and as cryptocurrencies are in part a social construct putting a value on them is difficult if not impossible. Bitcoin's (COIN) (OTCPK:BTCS) market cap is now past $44 billion and Ethereum is nearing $20 billion. While Bitcoin miners continue to add to the available supply for the time being, near the end of the year Ethereum supply will be fixed. It feels weird that something that was worth $300 last year has no physical manifestation and didn't exist when Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) bought YouTube.

Will we see a 50% drawdown among cryptocurrencies?

I think that's very likely for many of them at some point. However, that doesn't mean the recent surge is unwarranted or a bubble in the making. As their name implies cryptocurrencies can function as a store of value or medium of exchange or as a unit of account. For now, they don't perform these functions satisfactorily, at least for most people, because of their volatility.

Theoretically, there are no reasons why they can't perform these functions perfectly fine in the future. There is really not much of a difference between a fiat currency and a cryptocurrency in so far as their ability to function as a currency. You could argue cryptocurrencies are strictly superior as the first's supply is usually controlled by a central institution and the latter through a more decentralized mechanism.

How crazy is a Bitcoin market cap of $40 billion?

Us humans aren't terribly great at grasping abstractions and making sense of the vastness of a number. We are pretty good at comparing stuff. So I've compared the total value of the three major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple to the enterprise value of leading credit card companies and payment systems. This is an interesting comparison because payment systems derive their value from a network effect. Network effects also play a role in the cryptocurrency race. There isn't much use for a crypto that you can't use, exchange or that others don't think is valuable.

The total capitalization of Bitcoin exceeds the worth of Discover Financial Services (DFS) but it didn't pass Paypal (PYPL), American Express (AXP), Mastercard (M) or Visa yet. An interesting aside is that these companies should at least feel some pressure due to the rise of the cryptocurrencies. They could potentially get disrupted which is a risk investors are likely anticipating. Still, these networks are considered way more valuable.

M2 Vs. Cryptocurrencies

Comparing credit card companies and PayPal to cryptos isn't an exact comparison. Perhaps a better comparison would be fiat currencies. We have already established both are social constructs. There are different ways to measure the amount of fiat currency in circulation but I think M2 is a decent start. The FED explains M1 and 2:

M1 is defined as the sum of currency held by the public and transaction deposits at depository institutions (which are financial institutions that obtain their funds mainly through deposits from the public, such as commercial banks, savings and loan associations, savings banks, and credit unions). M2 is defined as M1 plus savings deposits, small-denomination time deposits (those issued in amounts of less than $100,000), and retail money market mutual fund shares.

I had to use a logarithmic scale or the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple would have been invisible on the chart above displaying the M2 of various major economies and The Netherlands. Cryptos could theoretically function perfectly well in an M2 role and as you can see they have a very long runway ahead of them if they were to even play a minor role in this regard.

Even the M2 of the Netherlands, a super small European country with ~17 million inhabitants, is like 20x the market cap of Bitcoin. Crypto wallet/exchange Coinbase has like 22 million users, which shows the average user is really only keeping tiny, speculative amounts of cryptocurrency. If cryptos are going to play a significant role in the world economy we are still in the very early innings.

