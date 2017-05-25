The Dark Side Of Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The aging of the population is typically a cue to discuss the swelling interest in retirement, the unique challenges of account drawdown and sequencing risk and not least, the great opportunities for financial advisors engaged in this business. However, there is a dark side to this issue that gets relatively scant attention, and that is elder abuse. Robbo1802, an active participant in this forum, drew my attention to a Morningstar article discussing the situation in Australia.

Pointing out that 20% of Australians over age 65 could develop dementia, the article raises alarm that the diminished capacity of these retirees makes them vulnerable to exploitation, and discusses whether education or legislation is the best approach to tackling the issues. To me, the most significant of the article's points was the example given of an adult son managing his widowed mother's estate. This was not the sort of nefarious plot of a criminal interloper that the term elder abuse conjures up, but the effects were not dissimilar. The son took a moderate portfolio targeting a 7% annual return and reinvested the capital into high-risk stocks, options and currency trading with "disastrous" results.

Nor should anybody doubt that criminal interlopers do indeed prey on elders. I know one person whose elderly father's nursing aide "fell in love" her patient, legally married him, lived in "their" home together with her boyfriend while they used up the poor man's credit cards and other assets, and tried to hasten their diabetic victim's demise through confectionary overdoses and wicked withholding of medication. The costs of fighting a battle to expel these human parasites took up an enormous sum of money, time and emotional resources. In the end, the "marriage" made the evildoers very hard to fight from within a calcified legal and social-work system and ended up costing the son's own marriage, through the crushing financial and emotional strains of the battle.

I don't doubt that there are legislative and educational remedies that can help on the margins, but the facts of life - both medical and moral - suggest that the population of potential victims will only grow. The sheer ease of abusing or neglecting senior citizens with declining abilities can best be counteracted by one's own advance planning (though trusts and power of attorney and the like) and one's loved ones' active involvement. But beyond protecting against predators,

I feel compelled to add my oft-stated point that character counts in money management. Legislation and education won't much matter if our children are not accustomed to exercising restraint in their financial lives and thus feel no temptation to bet their widowed mother's retirement.

