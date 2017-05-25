Total: A Good Buy

The analysis provided in this article has found notable arguments for a bullish case in Total (NYSE:TOT) shares in the foreseeable future. The company is transforming into a refined products producer. Given the global energy transition, this strategy is likely to prove beneficial for the company in the long-term. In addition, we find that is a good investment for investors seeking dividend income. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is undervalued in the Base scenario, while the optimistic scenario shows an upside opportunity up to 65%.

We start by analyzing company's segments and financial results.

The improved market conditions (driven by the OPEC agreement) helped the company increase revenue. You can see that the top line has achieved an $80B mark in the last quarter, up 14% year-over-year:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The net income has increased by 56% to $2.6B driven by higher contributions from the Refining and Chemicals and Services segments (you can see revenue broken into segments in diagrams below). We would like to notice that the company's sales are mostly dependent on revenues from refining & chemicals. Since Q1 2016, the Refining & Chemicals and Services segments have grown substantially, while revenue from the exploration & production segment remained flat. We see that the two product categories have been the main drivers of revenue growth in first quarter of 2017. We notice that the company continues transforming into a refined products producer. Taking into account the developments in global (see below), we consider this transformation as a prudent step.

(Source: Q1 2017 press release)

As you can see, Total's operating ratios have deteriorated in the last quarter. Despite that, these metrics are higher than the industry's averages, although some of the peers have higher numbers. For example, companies from Russia and Brazil have operating margin around 15%. This is due to the relatively low cost of production in these countries. We can say the same about management's efficiency: these metrics are substantially higher than the benchmarks. The decrease in financial leverage (the current figure is 2.2x), which affects the ROE ratio, has influenced the company's overall return on equity. The current level of debt-to-equity is around 40%, which seems to be a high value. However, having looked at the industry's figures, we can conclude that this amount is just slightly higher than the benchmark. The interest coverage ratio has been improving continually and currently stands at 14x, so there are no immediate concerns about covenant breaches on the debt instruments.

We believe that the company can support the tendency of improvement in operating efficiency and consider this a substantial factor of growth in the future. In addition, we accounted these factors in our DCF model presented later in the article.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Now let us turn to the company's working capital management. As you can see in a diagram below, the working capital management needs improvement. Since 2014, the operating cycle has increased from 88 days to 140 days. The main reason for this is the rising level of days of inventory on hand. This metric has risen from 36 days to 67 days. Another factor is the increase in the days of sales outstanding.

Nevertheless, we should notice that the days of payables have soared to 102 days in 2016 and have been covering the days of inventory on hand entirely ever since. It means that the company finances all its purchases by accounts payable. Despite of this, the cash conversion cycle has slightly increased from 30 days to 38 days because of the significant increase in the days of sales. We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization, especially the decrease in the days of inventory on hand, will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in the asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and the company's valuation.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Total is recovering in terms of free cash flow generation abilities. Moreover, you can notice that in the periods of negative free cash flows the company has continued paying out dividends, and the distribution rate continues growing. We should mention the fact that Total is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. Hence, the company can be considered a favorable investment opportunity for investors seeking dividend income.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Company's website)

We should consider several risks company-related and industry-related risks in our valuation:

- Oil inventories continue to be at record-high levels, which has the impact on supply of oil. As a result, we see the growing abundance of world oil resources. According to the forecasts of experts from the International Energy Agency, the proven reserves are sufficient to meet oil demand through 2050.

- Strong competitiveness from renewable energy. The recent BP Energy Outlook demonstrates that this energy source is likely to quadruple over the next 20 years. Renewable energy is the fastest growing source of energy (7.1% p.a.), with its share in primary energy raising to 10% by 2035 (see diagram below).

-"The increasing implementation of electric cars and the wider mobility revolution will have a significant bearing on future oil demand"."The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The sufficient threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas. Oil demand will grow in the future, but the pace of demand growth is slowing with the non-combusted use replacing transport as the main source of demand growth:

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017)

- "The gradual transition in the fuel mix is set to continue with renewables, together with nuclear and hydroelectric power, expected to account for half of the growth in energy supplies over the next 20 years. Oil continues to grow (0.7% p.a.), although its pace of growth is expected to slow gradually".

- In the short-term, the main threat is the slowdown in economic growth. This risk is difficult to forecast, and it is reflected in the discount rate used in the valuation model.

In contrast, growth in non-combusted fuel use, particularly as a feedstock in petrochemicals, will remain relatively robust and remain at 2.1% p.a., according to BP. Non-combusted use, especially within the petrochemicals sector, takes over as the main source of growth for liquids fuel demand.

As a result, we admit that oil producers, especially upstream-companies, will be under pressure in the long-term for reasons explained above.

Comparative Valuation

Our comparative analysis is based on three key ratios: P/E, P/S, and P/BV. Total seems to be undervalued by the P/S ratio, where the potential upside is nearly 25% relative to the market average. However, we see the opposite picture in the P/B ratio, which shows that the company is slightly overvalued relative to the industry. The P/E ratio does not show a clear picture. As a result, we have turned to the DCF model to build a more solid foundation for our investment case.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

DCF Model

Our DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 4% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $145B in FY2017. We expect a 6.7% revenue growth rate in 2017, which will decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 6.6% for 2017 and 6% for the period of 2018-2021;

- The net income is expected to be around $7.8B in 2017, while the net margin is set at 5.4% of revenue and then decreases to a level of 4.8% by the end of 2021;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 19% in the forecast period;

- The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 12% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5X, which is based on the five-year average.

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $155B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $64 per share, which is 19% higher than the current share price.

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $60 and $67 per share. This means that the upside potential is between 12% and 25%:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 8.5x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows at the 8.5x multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 5%.

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of Total, we identified significant positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock's value in the near future. We support the company's decision to transform into a refined products maker: in the light of the global energy shifts, this is a prudent step. In addition, we find that the company can view as a good investment for those seeking stable dividend income. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $60 - $67 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 60%. As a result, we recommend buying this stock.

Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets.

