CEF Yields 6.6%, Opportunity To Share In The S&P 500 Returns - With Low Price Volatility

What are Covered Call CEFs? - CEFs that write covered calls do so with the objective to reduce price volatility and to generate income and returns that can outperform the general markets when the markets are trading sideways, or during periods of market downturns.

The basic idea of covered calls is simple; The CEF will buy a stock and write a call option (an option to buy the stock at a given price) against its stock position. Since the CEF owns the stock, the position is termed "covered." The call option will give the buyer of the option the right to purchase the stock at an agreed upon price (called the strike price) any time before the expiration date of the option. For this right, the call buyer pays a premium to the CEF. If the price of the stock increases above the strike price before the expiration date, then the option buyer will "call away" the stock from the CEF, which is forced to sell it at the strike price. If the price of the stock does not increase above the strike price, then the option expires worthless and the CEF will pocket the premium. The risk that would normally accompany the writing of a naked call (namely the risk that the stock price will escalate well beyond the strike price, and the writer of the call will have to buy the stock at that higher price in order to settle the call) is not present with a covered call, because the writer of the call already owns the stock. Instead, the risk is that the stock price will escalate beyond the strike price, and the writer of the call will not capture that additional appreciation in the price of the stock. Thus, CEFs that use a covered call strategy receive additional income, but in return, they sacrifice some of the upside potential of the stocks. In a strong bull market, these CEFs usually underperform the general markets because many of the best performing stocks will be "called away." But during periods of flat markets, market volatility or a market correction, the premiums provide a buffer to limit losses. Thus, writing covered calls over the long-run can substantially decrease net asset volatility. Therefore, many of these CEFs provide income investors a "set it and forget it" to buy and hold for the long run with less worry about the market direction.

Investors in covered call strategies need to understand the trade-off between upside potential (especially over longer time periods) and consistent income, combined with lower volatility. There is no free lunch; a Covered Call CEF is clearly better suited for those investors who seek income but with less price volatility, at the expense of sacrificing some upside potential during a strong bull market. In general, such products can be attractive to conservative investors exactly because of the partial hedge they provide. The trick here is to find those CEFs that can provide the best adjusted return with the least price volatility.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income (NYSE:BXMX) is a covered call, highly diversified equity closed-end fund which provides investors with a participation in S&P 500 index returns, a steady income but with less price volatility than the S&P 500 Index. In effect, BXMX invests in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate price movements of the S&P 500 Index while hedging downside risk. BXMX is unique in a sense that the managers do not try to time the market, as they don't believe they can make those calls consistently. Instead, they focus on monetizing volatility to the degree that it is available by overwriting 100% of the portfolio, 100% of the time. Given the historical tendency for options-price-implied volatility to be higher than realized volatility, the strategy has been profitable, and the fund has outperformed many of its peers and provided very attractive long-term return to shareholders.

BXMX Holdings - BXMX is a pure equity CEF which provides exposure to some 283 stocks from the S&P 500 companies. The fund's three largest holdings are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The following is a list of the CEF's top 10 holdings and percentage allocation:

Sector Allocation - BXMX sector allocation is also slightly different than that of the S&P 500 index with the largest allocation being to Banks and Internet & Software services.

Tax-advantaged distributions - According to BXMX's website, distributions provide certain advantageous tax treatment for dividends from common stocks and from net gains from the option strategy.

Still Trading at an Attractive Discount - With many of its peers already trading at a Premium to its Net Asset Value (or NAV), BXMT still trades at 0.6% discount to NAV.

Low Price Volatility of BXMX - The price volatility ratio of a security can be measured using its Beta ratio, a measure of the volatility, or systematic risk of a security in comparison to the market as a whole. BXMX beta ratio is at 0.58, according to Google Finance, meaning that BXMX is 42% less volatile than the general equity markets. This also means that the fund managers are using their call writing strategy effectively. The fact that the fund does not use any leverage in this case can be viewed as a plus since leverage can heighten volatility. The lower price volatility of BXMX compared to the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is most notable when looking at the long-term chart pattern of both securities, as the CEF generates substantially more income than SPY during periods when the markets are down.

Low Management Fees - The fund's management fees stand at 0.91%, which is low and competitive relative to other covered call strategies, with the average fee among its peers being in excess of 1.2%. Not only is the fund the cheapest option in the CEF option-writing category but it is competitive with open-end and exchange-traded funds, too.

Distributions: The distributions are paid on a quarterly basis for an amount of $0.2285/quarter for a yield of 6.6%. BXMX goes ex-dividend around the 13th for March, June, September, and December. Therefore, the CEF goes ex-dividend in less than one month.

With the S&P 500 outperforming this year, it is very possible that BXMX could hike its quarterly distributions.

Attractive long-term returns - Well managed covered call CEFs can be expected to outperform the S&P 500 index in flat or down markets by the amount of options premium collected. For example, during 2008, BXMX outperformed the S&P 500 index by more than 10%. BXMX has also outperformed the index during periods of high volatility, sideway and flat markets, because when the fund writes options, they remain out of the money and expire worthless to the purchaser. The long-term performance of BXMX is impressive.

Over the past three years, the fund has returned 36% (with dividends re-invested), compared to the S&P 500 index which returned about 35%. Over the past 10 years, BXMX has returned 86.6% (with dividends reinvested), compared to SPY which returned 96% over the same period.

Therefore, on a risk-adjusted basis, BXMX has clearly been able to achieve superior returns given the lower assumed market risk. This puts them among the best performing funds when compared to similar option-writing open-end, closed-end, and exchange-traded funds.

Return of Capital or ROC - Readers should note that equity CEFs are very different from "Fixed Income" CEFs and Return of Capital (or ROC) for equity CEF does not mean that it is bad or "destructive". Most equity CEFs pay a large part of their dividends in the form of ROC, which are the result of capital gains on their underlying holdings. In a bull market, the fund manager may decide to not sell stocks that have greatly appreciated but instead use cash on his balance sheet to pay the distribution. In such cases, part of the distribution may be labeled as ROC for tax purposes, and it is not destructive. ROC for tax purposes can actually be advantageous. Investors do not have to pay tax on the ROC portion of dividends received until they sell the security, because ROC usually results in a reduction of the investment cost basis rather than an immediate tax liability. In such cases, the tax liability is due only when the security is sold.

This is very different from "Fixed Income" CEFs where the investment income is predictable, and any ROC over and above income earned can be "destructive". For equity CEFs, our rule of thumb is that ROC is not destructive as long as the NAV is stable or continues to increase.

Conclusion - BXMX is a CEF to consider for income-oriented investors who wish to participate in the S&P 500 returns with less price volatility and generous payout.