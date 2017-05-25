Don't Bet Against Best Buy

After blowing past Q1 estimates, shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are trading at an all-time high near $60. The last time the stock was even remotely close to these levels was back in 2006, when malls were the center of the world. The fact that BBY has now surpassed those levels in an era when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is changing the face of retail is a testament to the sustainability of BBY's business model.

We like the stock long-term, and think that while shares are due for near-term turbulence, the long-term growth trajectory will continue to be up.

As Barron's and JP Morgan both correctly pointed out, Best Buy is among a handful of retailers surviving the digital sales shift. That is likely because Best Buy sells the sort of big-ticket, expertise-heavy items that require a trip to the local Best Buy. Even on some smaller-ticket items, many of BBY's products are so new that they require some sort of in-store assistance. The "showroom" culture (where consumers would go into Best Buy, find the best product, run home, and find it at the cheapest price) has been largely fixed by price matching.

Best Buy is also benefiting from expanding its presence in the home department, such as appliances, home theater, and connected home products. In the short-term, consumers are allocating a lot of dollars to updating their homes. Both Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) said that appliances were a strength in the quarter as well. The runway of this benefit to BBY is unclear, but the trend remains strong. In the longer-term, BBY is transforming into the place where consumers go after HD. BBY has those really cool "finishing touches" to a home update, like certain connected home devices, tech-integrated appliances, and state of the art televisions. That is a great place for BBY to be long-term, because those are also the sort of bigger-ticket, expertise-heavy items that consumers will likely always require a brick-and-mortar format to understand.

In many senses, Best Buy has built some semblance of moat around its business due to its product portfolio. There are certainly many smaller-ticket electronic items that consumers are just as comfortable buying off Amazon or EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), but the sale of big-ticket items is still largely done in the brick-and-mortar format. A natural tailwind for BBY is that those big-ticket items carry higher merchandise margins, so as the sales mix shifts more and more in favor of the big-ticket items, that will be additive to gross margins.

All in all, the growth story looks as good as ever. Revenues should continue to grow in a low single-digit range, driven by positive comparable same-store sales growth. These positive comps should allow for continued SG&A leverage. Gross margins should continue to grow due to a higher mix of big-ticket, big-margin items. All together, low single-digit revenue growth should flow through to high single-digit or even low double-digit earnings growth.

The argument against the stock is the valuation, and we have made that argument before. At more than 15-times next year's consensus earnings, the stock doesn't sport a great PEG profile (15-times for maybe 10-12% earnings growth). That feels about fairly valued. Also, the stock is at a 3-year high in terms of trailing valuation. That makes the stock look risky.

But the stock also looked risky after it jumped in August. It also looked risky after it jumped in November. Yes, each of those were near-term selling opportunities, but the subsequent dips were also great buying opportunities.

We think this pop is more of the same. This may be a good time to sell, given the stock's history with sharp run-ups, but future dips should be bought. The Best Buy story is just getting stronger. As the brick-and-mortar retail world shrinks, Best Buy will be one of the last guys standing, and that leaves them in a terrific position to grow market share. Long-term, this stock should continue to grind higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.