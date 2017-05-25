AMD Remains A Better Investment Than Nvidia

There's no denying AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock experienced a modest pullback following what has been an impressive run following the announcement of its next generation CPU cores and expectations of new GPU architecture.

The stock fell following AMD Investor Day, which has diminished conviction among the bulls and reasserted the negative stance among AMD bears. Notwithstanding, the discrepancy in price performance of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD, we're reasserting our upside scenario with regard to AMD, and continue to question risk/reward when pertaining to Nvidia.

Of course, we can acknowledge that Nvidia's presence in autonomous AI, machine learning algorithms, big data, and so forth remains promising. However, investors should consider whether NVDA can sustain its competitive edge when compared to AMD in workstation graphics, datacenter graphics, and heterogenous system architecture versus CUDA architecture.

The sheer scope of technical details shared at both NVDA's and AMD's investor day presentations goes well beyond the scope of what I can summarize in an article, much less articulate via a drawn-out conversation. So, we'll touch on some points from both presentations over the next couple weeks, but we encourage you to review the presentation materials yourself to arrive at your own observations.

AMD continues to gain revenue share whereas Nvidia loses share

Not so surprisingly, AMD continues to nip at the heels of Nvidia and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in both MPUs and GPUs. The latest Mercury Data was more supportive of the AMD investor thesis, notwithstanding claims made by Nvidia that its market position in consumer/enterprise graphics remains stable.

Quoted from a BMO Capital Markets Research Note on Q1'17 Semiconductor Trends:

Per the latest Mercury Graphics data, for the industry, total discrete graphics shipments were down 25% q-q and down 7% on a y-o-y basis. Per the latest Mercury Graphics Data, AMD continues to benefit from a richer product mix and pricing improvements, driving revenue share, with the quarterly unit decline largely occurring at the bottom of the product stack. AMD revenue share grew in 1Q17, with unit share down slightly. Per Mercury's revenue share, AMD's revenue share in discrete graphics climbed to 19.7% vs. 15.9% in the prior quarter while NVIDIA's moved to 80.3% vs. 84.1%.

Keep in mind the structure AMD, Intel and Nvidia operate in: Those who believe in the AMD investment narrative must also acknowledge that AMD's share gains will negatively revenue and earnings metrics for Intel and Nvidia.

Nvidia's claim of TAM expansion should be questioned

We've seen numerous instances in which companies have rationalized the strategic impact of acquisitions, announcement of new product categories addressing incremental market TAM (total addressable market), and cost management improving profitability. This basically summarized Nvidia's investor day presentation without getting too technical.

Our view: We're not expecting Intel or Nvidia to cost de-leverage quickly enough to offset the impact of market share loss, nor do we acknowledge expansion opportunities outside of Intel and Nvidia's core businesses offsetting the impact from diminished revenue share in both MPUs/GPUs.

Flaws with Nvidia and Intel market expansion thesis: We've seen enough instances where senior management communicates the merits of growth in emerging categories, only to later realize that these emerging categories are hyper competitive and scope of market opportunity was overestimated. Clearly, positioning ahead of growth into emerging categories sounds rational, but it should be done without the loss of core revenue/earnings from pre-existing cash cow businesses.

For example, Nvidia believes that it can address a $4 billion market in HPC (high performance computing), but scope of gains may be limited due to the development of competing platforms, deeper entrenchment from Intel, or introduction of workload specific hardware, i.e. Google's Tensor Units. Of course, Nvidia goes on to mention that the emergence of distributed learning programs could add another $11 billion market addressable opportunity.

But, again, we're skeptical of the performance scaling/pricing structure that doesn't seem very appropriate for the market, as it would imply that Nvidia could generate a significant portion of segment revenues, but as we will illustrate in my follow-on article, we can mathematically deduce that the extrapolated market opportunity doesn't operate on sound assumptions.

AMD's path to sustained revenue/earnings growth seems more sustainable

At this specific juncture, AMD has very little to lose if it were to price below Intel and Nvidia's price points, and gains plenty in the way of earnings/sales contribution to the P&L (profit and loss statement) even at lower gross margin contribution. There's upside to AMD's financial outlook, despite indications by the CFO of maintaining cash at specific levels. This is because the semiconductor supply chain has more flexibility with ramping supply than in the OEM space (Foxconn, HonHai Precision Industry).

AMD has supply chain flexibility: GPUs and MPUs have fewer components and production ramp is more proportional to end-market demand, as additional wafers are easier to procure, and fabs are designed to have excess capacity if in the event demand exceeds forecasts. Furthermore, AMD's turnover of components in the retail supply chain has exceeded expectations, so we imagine AMD ramping up production, and to manage inventory more aggressively to gain share against Intel and Nvidia as we exit FY'17.

Nvidia's share loss is particularly alarming as AMD has only launched two new GPU SKUs (which were recently refreshed) and a couple of Notebook GPUs for Apple's current outgoing MacBook Pro lineup, and the impact from those two introductions for desktop/notebook has resulted in 5% revenue share loss for Nvidia, which was partially offset with the Nintendo Switch business win and heightened datacenter contribution.

The impact on AMD's financial results were more subdued as AMD's sales are recognized on a sell-through basis to consumers and not to the wholesale channel. Furthermore, AMD has been clearing inventory for legacy parts, which diminished ASPs for AMD (albeit temporarily). Hence, the financial results from AMD's Q1'17 announcement and analyst day doesn't provide exact visibility on volume/price growth, hence the lack of concrete figures for 2H'17.

Structural flaws with inventory in a market share loss scenario for Intel and Nvidia: Industry data still suggests that there has been an overbuild in certain semiconductor components, but when measured by total units in the channel both Nvidia and Intel are disproportionately exposed.

The overbuild of inventory negatively impacts Nvidia and Intel as both companies have disproportionate market share relative to AMD and would be exposed to inventory overhang if demand were to drop ahead of holiday seasonality in Q3' and Q4'17. The decline in demand is more a function of market share loss, as opposed to diminished demand for PCs in the channel as channel commentary from OEMs remains optimistic with industry forecasts for PC units slightly negative/positive for CY'17.

Source: Credit Suisse AG

This adds complication, because on the surface Nvidia's revenue/earnings results were better than feared, but scope of sustainable revenue/earnings leverage in an environment of heightened competition for datacenter/workstation share paired with diminished prospects of OEM share gain in the high-end doesn't create a compelling narrative for investors, unless if they believe the TAM metrics mentioned by Jensen Huang.

Why investors should be skeptical: Expectations of emerging categories rely heavily on assumed usage, pricing, and unit volumes into a channel that's not fully developed. We're skeptical that Nvidia can maintain its current revenue share absent of competition from overlapping components, and competing GPU providers, i.e. AMD.

Final thoughts

The financial rationale for owning Nvidia remains unsound: Forward P/E multiple of 40x FY'18 consensus earnings estimates (which seem inflated), sluggish secular headwinds, inventory overbuild, and overheated expectations from datacenter contribution. GPU volumes declined in the prior quarter, and difficulty with selling into the wholesale channel in consumer gaming will likely create near-term hurdles in the next quarter.

Furthermore, the scope of upside from datacenter seems inflated, and added contribution from autonomous functionality via Nvidia's Drive PX2 could be delayed, as it's heavily contingent on Model 3 ramp, which adds high ASP components into an emerging category of autonomous cars that may ramp to volumes of 1 million-plus given enough time.

Of course, NVDA's ASPs for Model 3 is likely comparable to Nvidia's datacenter ASPs of $2,700 (Mercury figures). We believe that the on-board "super computer" uses enterprise grade Nvidia cards hence the opportunity in this specific area seems more tangible. So, the components are not consumer grade, and given the need for high levels of computing performance, we're expecting prior-generation Maxwell cards in a multi-card configuration to meet the necessary performance, as opposed to the current Pascal series.

The financial rationale for owning AMD: Yes, quantifying the less mature ramp of AMD's MPU/APU/GPU business is difficult to articulate. On one hand, we're expecting the formal launch of Xbox Scorpio, which is expected to add top-line impact to AMD's semi-custom business unit, which has experienced lots of success in the high-volume console gaming market even with the departure of Nintendo, which wasn't material to financial results. We expect semi-custom revenues to surprise mostly as a function of ASP expansion with favorable volume mix-shift to refreshed 4K (downscaled) consoles.

Emerging datacenter opportunity: AMD's ramp-up of Epyc datacenter series MPUs via single/dual socket configurations that operates on 128 lanes of high-bandwidth I/O, with 8 memory channels, which creates more balanced datacenter architectures that ties into the software defined networking transition we've seen. AMD's approach tends to favor datacenter designs in which MPUs are less emphasized, with an emphasis on storage intensive tasks, i.e. datacenter as opposed to high-performance computing. This carves a unique niche for AMD, as storage intensive tasks can be managed more effectively with Epyc Series MPUs as opposed to Xeon, as datacenters are likely to become more disaggregated with less emphasis on MPUs and more emphasis on storage, accelerators, memory going forward. Epyc's design is more efficient, and scalable implying business wins from storage-centric use cases going forward.

Graphics opportunity: High-performance computing is a function of GPUs lately, and while AMD's architecture provides an alternative the absence of actual hardware accelerators that deliver comparable performance via parallel workloads in the datacenter creates bottlenecks for AMD's server business. We expect these trends to eventually abate, and AMD's combined platform offering between MPUs and GPUs to appeal to datacenters that focus on machine learning given enough time.

We also believe consumer graphics share will continue to ramp due to the sale of Notebooks, which will likely bundle both an MPU and GPU, or the sales of APUs will contribute to AMD's share gains. Higher ASP discrete graphics products are expected for release in 2H'17 where seasonality will also contribute to volumes as well.

Consumer CPUs opportunity: Saving the best reason for last. We think AMD will regain meaningful desktop/notebook share. However, the Notebook share is more important, as it's the most dominant category among OEMs currently. With the introduction of ultra-slim form factors running on AMD's Raven Ridge line-up, paired with flexibility with embedded GPU-design, we think AMD has a solid shot of winning meaningful Notebook volumes despite measurable progress to regain presence in the desktop space across various pricing tiers.

We think the impact from Notebook will exceed desktop by a 2:1 factor, and ongoing ramp from core desktop demonstrates that AMD's product roadmap is strong enough to withstand competitive threats from Intel. We don't anticipate 10nm, or Intel's next-generation architecture to narrow the performance gap by much. Furthermore, we expect alternative AMD branded Notebooks to take a measurable toll on Intel's consumer business going forward.

The Ultrabook segment is ripe for embedded graphics, so we expect Intel's graphical performance to lag quite considerably despite indications of Intel developing better graphics chipsets to balance performance. We think AMD's differentiating value proposition to Notebook OEMs gets stronger credence from AMD's balanced MPU/GPU architecture in lower powerbands, creating an improved narrative of design wins in the high end of the Notebook segment. As such, we expect measurable volume growth, but more specifically ASPs to drive consumer PC revenues in 2H'17.

We continue to reiterate our high conviction buy recommendation and $19 price target on AMD. We maintain our sell short rating on Nvidia with a $80 price target. We maintain our neutral rating on Intel, and have yet to assign a value estimate on Intel (which we will do soon).

