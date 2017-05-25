GMS: Gypsum-Fueled Roll-Up Set For Strong Returns

For investors that follow the housing supply industry, there isn't any surprise in me saying that the gypsum market has been improving markedly on both volume and price. Yesterday's announced miss on new home sales in April set aside, the residential housing market has seen a steady uptrend. As a typical distributor, relatively recent IPO GMS Incorporated (NYSE:GMS) does not benefit anywhere to the extent that manufacturers like USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) do from improved gypsum pricing, but that does not make the company a poor housing play nor a bad investment idea. Recently, increased sales volumes and signs of operating leverage, driven by rapid industry consolidation, have been driving significant improvement in the underlying fundamentals at GMS, and that runway is far from over. While the company is already the largest player in this space, there are still broad swaths of the domestic market that the company has limited to no exposure to, including hot markets on the West Coast (California, Nevada) and in the Northeast (New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania). Even our friendly neighbor to the north (Canada) remains untouched by the company's influence. At 10x trailing EBITDA, GMS might not seem particularly alluring, but investors should keep in mind that this is a company that has seen EBITDA nearly double in under two years ($114M fiscal 2015, $194M ttm as of fiscal Q2 2017). Continued strength in this fashion can, and likely will, in my opinion, propel GMS to a cheaper valuation multiple very quickly, and I suspect the share price will head north from here.

Business Overview

GMS aims to be a "one stop shop" for interior contractors by selling wallboard, ceiling tiles, and steel framing, along with supporting ancillary products (joint compound, fasteners, tools). With that said, the focus is on wallboard (46% of last year's sales) and ceiling products (15% of sales). Within these gypsum-based products, GMS controls the number one market position domestically when it comes to distribution, particularly to commercial customers. Unlike homeowners, most contractors go through specialty distributors like GMS to acquire these products, rebuking other channels like big box retailers and lumberyards.

Distributors like GMS try to bridge the gap between what has become a highly-consolidated gypsum supplier market (USG Corporation, National Gypsum, and Georgia-Pacific control 63% of the wallboard market) and the incredibly fragmented contractor market, many of which are family-owned local businesses. It is a viable niche, and these companies do generate value by helping connect buyers and sellers. Whenever recommendations crop up in the investing community for owning distributors, the concern that always crops up with owning distribution is: "Why own the middleman? Can't the original manufacturer build out distribution?". That is a fair concern but one that isn't as applicable in this space as it is within others. It is important to remember that most of the companies in the gypsum production industry have routinely flirted with bankruptcy. Industry production leader USG Corporation filed for bankruptcy in 1993 (leverage) and once again in 2001 (asbestos-related). National Gypsum also filed for bankruptcy in the early 1990s, and Georgia-Pacific flirted with it as well during the Great Recession before being picked up via acquisition by Koch Industries. After years of earnings losses after the Great Recession and forced debt-fueled consolidation to survive, these companies simply do not have the capital to build out a true viable distribution network. In fact, USG Corporation recently announced the sale of its internal distribution division (L&W Supply) in part to continue internal deleveraging efforts. This was a business with more than $1B in annual revenue and a great base, and still, management came to the conclusion to focus elsewhere. Large players in the industry simply do not want to deal with the distribution side of this business and instead want to dedicate scarce capital to core operations.

Still, players in this industry aren't sitting on their hands, and consolidation has been a major story. There are a limited number of players with scale, and purchase price multiples remain extremely attractive (particularly versus where GMS trades at today). Management has been feasting on acquisition opportunities as a result: In fiscal 2017 alone, GMS has picked up eight acquisitions generating more than $200M in annual revenue. As I touched on earlier, GMS still has no real exposure in what I would view as key housing markets: California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania. All of these states have seen above average new housing starts and restoration/remodel activity, and there is still significant opportunity to build presence in these locations.

Like most companies, employing a roll-up strategy, gaining scale, and maintaining dominant market share are important to both company's health and profitability. Being the market leader, the company generally gets advantageous pricing and has better product availability. GMS has relationships with all the major brands (many local shops have exclusive arrangements), and the company's large size and distribution network allow the firm to deal with large homebuilders and national contractions on a national basis (relationship building). Combined with the company's differentiated service model, the company continues to see market share gains: 14.3% of national wallboard market share in fiscal 2016 (fiscal 2017 not yet announced) versus 9.9% just a few short years ago in fiscal 2014.

Financial Overview

When I see a roll-up, I immediately check leverage, and luckily here, leverage remains manageable: 3.1x net debt/ttm adjusted EBITDA. Banks remain willing to lend (ABL credit agreement recently expanded to $345M in total credit, from $300M), and interest rates remain low (4.2% weighted annual interest rate). Importantly, $214M that remains undrawn on the ABL should provide enough liquidity for GMS's acquisition needs over the next two years. I'm highly confident in the company's ability to manage this debt, and these sentiments have been echoed by ratings agencies, as both Moody's and S&P recently upgraded the company's corporate debt given improving market fundamentals.

Credit ratings agencies have it right here. Wallboard pricing per square foot has been relatively flat over the past two years, but GMS has seen 230bps of gross margin expansion from fiscal 2015 to today. That points to some real strength in really pushing efficiencies at a local branch level. With that said, there has not been a lot of operating leverage apparent within general and administrative costs over the past three fiscal years, but I do think this is an area that will see expansion going forward. The facts remain that residential housing starts, new commercial construction, and residential restore, and rebuild activity all remain below historical norms, and it is likely that we will see some measurable improvement in sales volumes over the next several years that will drive some operating leverage further down the expense lines on the income statement. Wallboard volume at a branch level reached 17 million square feet ("MSF") over the past year, but branches would need to see more than 40% annual volume growth to reach levels seen in fiscal 2006 before the housing collapse. That type of volume is likely an outlier that won't be seen over the next five years, but it does show that shipped volumes remain light historically. Also, it is also clear that GMS has a distribution network that has historically supported much higher volume and that any growth in demand is going to support operating leverage on the fixed costs on locations.

Any growth in earnings is going to have an outsized benefit to shareholders. Historically, this business is incredibly capital-light. Maintenance capital expenditures to support the underlying assets have been nearly immaterial ($10M average over the last four fiscal years). If GMS can reign in recent issues related to negative working capital (growth in receivables and inventory), the company has the potential to be an excellent generator of free cash flow. That will free up capital for acquisitions with no interest cost, deleveraging the balance sheet, or finally implementing a true shareholder return program.

Final Word

Excluding the impact of working capital, GMS will generate roughly $110M in operating cash flow this year, or $100M in free cash flow. That represents 7.5% free cash flow yield, which is a solid rate for a distributor, particularly given the relatively healthy outlook for double-digit net income growth over the next several years. The sell-side on Wall Street is quite bullish, and I'm right there with them here. There is some meat left on the bone when it comes to share price appreciation, and a price target in the high 30s/share is more than justifiable.

