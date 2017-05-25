Siam Cement: Tapping On ASEAN Growth With Chemicals As The Core Earnings Driver

Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. is a Thailand-based conglomerate that is partly owned by the Thai Royal family. The company is commonly identified by the handle SCG, which is an abbreviation for Siam Cement Group. The company is regarded as a "group" due to the three diverse segments that it operates - cement/building materials, chemicals, and packaging/paper. For brevity, SCG will be used to refer to the company in this article from now onwards. SCG trades on the OTC market (OTC:SCVPF) (OTC:SCVUF) and as an ADR (OTCPK:SCVPY). It has a primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand under the ticker code SCC.

Investment Argument #1: Diversified Businesses Provide Stability in Earnings

The Thai King issued a royal decree which led to the establishment of SCG in 1913 for the production of cement. Cement garnered the royal attention as it is a key building material used in the slew of infrastructure projects required. Since then, SCG has diversified into other businesses broadly categorized as Chemicals and Packaging. Within the Cement division, the company also sells building materials such as ceramic and solar tiles, as well as amenities including faucet, shower head, and sanitary ware. Nevertheless, even with the addition of new products to the Cement division, the revenue from this segment continues to compress relative to the total revenue of the company (see the charts below for the segment contributions by revenue).

Despite the Cement division now bringing in less than half the total revenue, the company has kept the corporate name unchanged. That has played a part in the masking of the potential of its growing chemicals business to investors targeting the sector. In addition, the softness in the cement business has cast a long shadow on the company. In the major markets in Southeast Asia, the oversupply in cement production is expected to be exacerbated with further capacity additions in the region.

Supply/Demand Situation of Cement in Southeast Asia

The cement and building materials business continues to serve as the bedrock of the company, generating relatively steady profits even in the difficult years such as 2007-2008, during the global financial crisis. However, due to the sluggish cement market, the ongoing diversification strategy has been proven to be crucial and beneficial to SCG. This is seen from the strong profit boost from the Chemicals segment in the past years generally. The profit from the Chemicals segment exceeded that of the Cement segment for 12 out of the last 16 years.

From the disappointing year for Chemicals in 2012, when the share of revenue from Chemicals was a paltry 11%, the segment has since enlarged its contribution to 75% in 2016. In 2012, the Brent crude oil price hit a yearly average price of $112/bbl, the highest annual close (before adjusting for inflation). In March that year, the Brent crude oil price was even higher, at $125/bbl, on a monthly average basis, a far cry from the sub-$30/bbl prices fell to early last year. The jump in the crude oil price significantly crimped margins at the company, given the inflation brought about by higher costs (fuel, utilities, raw materials) throughout its operations. It was particularly crushing for the Chemicals division as the company was unable to push the higher feedstock costs (e.g. naphtha) to the customers, given the sluggish global economy then. The margins improved thereafter as customers came to the realization that the crude oil prices would stay relatively firm and eventually accepted price increases. Furthermore, SCG implemented several cost-cutting initiatives such as through improving its supply chain management and worked on reducing its financing expenses. It also expanded its efforts into high-value-added product development.

The company was subsequently aided by the plunge in crude oil prices from the middle of 2014. While the feedstock costs declined substantially, customers did not demand a proportionate reduction in the product prices. This is as affordability remained high given the improving economy as well as the subdued inflation supported by the fall in the crude oil prices. The cost of polymer content in the overall end product such as a vacuum cleaner is minimal as compared to the overall cost. As a result, the polymer production margins improved considerably and significantly enlarged the Chemicals segment revenue. SCG's associates in the chemicals business similarly benefited from the industry tailwinds and their profits strongly augmented the consolidated equity income in 2015 and 2016. In my write-up on Chandra Asri Petrochemical (OTCPK:PTCAY) (OTC:PTPIF), the top petrochemical producer in Indonesia which SCG owns 30.57%, I mentioned the five-fold increase in the share price of the subsidiary since July last year as the market awareness kicked in. As an integrated petrochemical producer, the company captured the margins along the value chain as it makes polymers directly from naphtha.

Consolidated Equity Income from Associates Source: SCG

Since falling to a nadir of $27.10 a barrel (Brent) on January 20 last year, the crude oil price has rebounded and has been hovering above $50/bbl mostly thus far this year. According to PIRA Energy Group, an industry consultancy, the surplus in the global oil inventories are forecasted to dwindle progressively after peaking in the first quarter of 2016 at close to 600 million barrels. By the fourth quarter of 2017, the crude oil inventories are projected to turn into a small deficit if OPEC and its partners agree to an extension of the deal to curtail their crude oil production. Based on the latest developments, the extension is likely to happen.

Source: Reuters (chart provided by IRPC based on April 2017's data)

A rising crude oil price scenario bodes well for SCG as its product prices have a strong correlation with the oil price. The industry general rule of thumb is for the product prices to gain $10/ton for every $1/bbl increase in the crude oil price (below $100/bbl). While a higher oil price would result in an increase in the feedstock cost, due to the improved overall cost structure of SCG and the higher percentage of high-value-added products over the years, the achievable margins would be more favorable at a higher crude oil price presently than in the past.

Revenue share of SCG's high-value-added products

Source: SCG

In the near term, the price spreads are expected to be stable or better than in the first quarter of 2017, which are already better than the last quarter of 2016. For instance, the HDPE-naphtha price spread at $762/ton in Q1 2017 was slightly higher than the $761/ton (based on Southeast Asia prices) achieved in Q4 2016. As for polypropylene (PP), the Q1 2017 price spread at $663/ton was much higher than the $638/ton for the preceding quarter. As such, for the second half of this year, even with the spreads remaining flat from the first half, the company is expected to achieve higher profitability in its chemicals segment compared with last year.

Source: IRPC

The packaging segment though small relatively has consistently been profitable to SCG. The net profit margin has been around 5-6% in the last few years. Things are looking up for the company as the prices of its key products - packaging paper and recovered paper - are higher than last year thus far (see the chart below). A strong domestic demand was the factor driving the higher sales of packaging paper while the strong demand in China and the U.S. coupled with a subdued collection volume in the U.S. led to the spike in the price of recovered paper.

Source: SCG

Several main themes are supporting the demand for packaging. First, the rising urbanization in the region leads to greater income growth and consequently higher consumption. Second, the proliferation of food delivery services such as FoodPanda and UberEATS is leading to increasing use of packaging materials. Third, the strong growth in e-commerce/online shopping inevitably results in more packaging materials being used. Fourth, the number of electronic gadgets per capita continues to rise, and with each gadget, some packaging material is used. These four phenomena do not appear to be ephemeral and could support the sales growth of the packaging segment for some time.

For all the business segments, SCG is riding on the strong economic growth of the Southeast Asia region and benefiting from the expanding middle-income population. The company has been increasing its sales to the region steadily over the past years. This diversification in markets helps the company to reduce its reliance on the less than stellar domestic market which has been suffering in part due to the uncertain political climate.

Source: SCG (ASEAN is the acronym for The Association of Southeast Asian Nations)

Investment Argument #2: Attractive Financial Indicators

In 2016, SCG achieved the best financial indicators in five years. I have tabulated the various financial data (see below) and conditioned the cells to show green if the number is the best in the five years and red if it is the worst. You would be able to see with a quick glance that the column 2016 is showing green for the numerous key figures used to gauge the financial strength of a company.

In line with the higher profitability achieved in the recent years, the company has raised its dividends 73% from 2012. Yet, the company has shown its prudence, keeping the payout ratio in the low-40s%. It has also paid down some of its debt, thereby improving the debt-to-equity ratio from 1.5 times to 0.9 times. The net debt to EBITDA ratio halved from 3 times in 2012 to 1.5 times last year. The current debt is mainly (98%) denominated in the local currency (Thai Baht), minimizing the forex risk for the company. 90% of the debt are on a fixed rate basis, with the average interest cost at 3.7%. The return on assets improved to 10.7% last year, from just 6.1% in 2012. With the profitability expected to be better this year as illustrated earlier, the various metrics should improve further.

Source: Data from SCG, table by ALT Perspective

Valuation and Price Targets

At the current price of THB520 a share, SCG is trading below the 52-week high (April 26, 2017: THB552) and also the historical high (May 8, 2015: THB554). This is despite the earnings at a record high and the various financial metrics at their best in years. The current price gives a P/E of 10.40 and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Source: Google Finance

Its P/E is at the lower end among regional and local peers (see the table below). Its dividend yield and the current ratio is average. Its price-to-book ratio is the highest but its return-on-average-assets (ROAA), return-on-average-equity (ROAE), and return-on-investment (ROI) are the highest among the peer group. In fact, its ROAE at 25.14% is almost double that of the runner-up. The superior metrics of SCG more than justify the seemingly mediocre financial ratios among the peer group. Furthermore, the low P/E suggests SCG is undervalued. As mentioned earlier, the lackluster cement sector could have played a major factor in the company's lack of favor among the investment community. Once more market players are aware of the burgeoning share of SCG's chemicals business to its bottom line, there could be a re-rating of the company.

Besides bringing higher profits to the company, with the share of chemicals forming the majority of the bottom line, SCG should be rated in accordance with the chemical industry. The brighter prospects for the chemical industry would mean SCG should be entitled to a higher P/E ratio than what the cement industry could afford it. The political uncertainty in Thailand could have also played a part in the depressed valuation of SCG and its country peers such as IRPC and PTT Global Chemical. Regional peers Petronas Chemicals Group (OTC:PECGF) (based in Malaysia) and Formosa Plastics Corporation (based in Taiwan) trade at higher multiples.

Taking the average P/E of the peer group (12.65) and an estimated 2017 EPS of 51.37 (conservatively assuming 10% year-on-year increase, given that for Q1 2017 SCG increased its EPS by 29% y-o-y), I derived a 12-month price target of THB650. This is an 18% upside from the current price.

Source: Data from Google Finance, tabulated by ALT Perspective

There is potential for the dividend payout to increase as the company has a payout policy of 40-50% and the current payout ratio is only 40.7%. Historically, SCG has paid out as high as 61% (2006). Cash and equivalents have almost doubled from the level in the beginning of 2014. With the Free Cash Flow remaining at a strong level, the cash and equivalents are expected to continue increasing, raising the possibility of a dividend raise. Even without a dividend increase, the current dividend yield at 3.65% is fairly attractive in this low-interest rate environment.

SCVPY Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The longer-term catalysts for the share price are the successful integration of the 3.1 million tons cement capacity acquired in central Vietnam in March 2017 and the smooth completion of SCG's 71% stake $5 billion petrochemical complex in Vietnam (c. 2022).

Risks

Political Risk

With regards to country-specific risks, I have already elaborated at depth in my previous coverage of Thailand-based companies such as Sri Trang Agro-Industry (OTC:SLJUY) and Banyan Tree Holdings (OTCPK:BYNEY). You might wish to check out these two articles for a better understanding of the political developments in the country. In short, while Thailand had experienced multiple military coups, with the most recent happening in 2014, savvy investors are now jumping onto the bandwagon in advance of clearer political stability. For instance, emerging market investor Mark Mobius has invested more than 25% of his $18 billion Templeton Asian Growth fund, the biggest in the region, in the country. The Thai Royal family holds a controlling stake (32.3% of shares) in the company through The Crown Property Bureau Group. The chairman of SCG, Mr. Chirayu Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, is himself the director general for The Crown Property Bureau. He also holds various key positions in the country such as the chairman of the National Institute of Development Administration and serving as Lord Chamberlain in The Royal Household Bureau. A director of the Board, Mr. Panas Simasathien, was a former Minister of Finance and previously served as chairman of the pivotal National Economic and Social Development Board from 2005 to 2013. Other directors are in some form or another well-respected members of the public and closely associated with the Thai Royal family. Hence, despite the political uncertainty, with the backing of the revered and powerful Thai Royal family, SCG is well positioned to weather any storm from the tussle between the various political parties.

Upstream Price Volatility

The prices of SCG products as well as the feedstock costs have a strong correlation to the crude oil prices. The crude oil prices are subjected to various factors besides the supply and demand situation of crude oil. In the current uncertain political climate globally, the crude oil prices have been volatile. Below is a chart of Brent crude oil price forecasts from major institutions that show the 2018 estimate in the range $63-77/bbl as compiled on November 4, 2016. In April 2017, the consensus price forecast for Brent in 2018 was reduced to $61.5/bbl at the midpoint, dropping below the low end of the range provided just five months earlier. While the crude oil prices are still forecasted to rise every year from 2016's level till 2019, the price adjustments downwards reflect the continued depressed state of the market. The pace of adjustments is also a warning to market watchers to be cautious of the volatility and not to take the forecasts at face value. Any significant non-compliance of OPEC and its partners on the crude oil output curtailment agreement as well as a greater-than-expected ramp up of production from U.S. shale oil producers would prolong the rebalancing process and slow the recovery in the crude oil prices. For additional discussion on the impact of the oil prices on chemical companies, please take a look at my article on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Source: Reuters, IRPC

