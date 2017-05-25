Colony Issues 7.15% Preferreds: Just The Facts

They will be redeeming the Series A and Series F.

The issuing entity of this new series is Colony NorthStar (CLNS), a global real estate and investment management firm that began trading on the NYSE on January 11, 2017 following the merger. Colony NorthStar has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. As of March 31, 2017, they had assets under management, including both their balance sheet investments and third party managed investments, of approximately $56 billion.

CLNS intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to redeem some or all of the shares of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock outstanding and to use any remaining net proceeds for other general corporate purposes.

The prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

The details on the outstanding preferreds:

The preferreds being redeemed are below the line.

The pricing on the outstanding preferreds:

From the table above, I like the CLNS E, D and C.

A historical yield perspective (note: As these were reissued on January 11, 2017 as a result of the merger, the history is limited):

While the new issue gives investors a par (or below par as can typically be had prior to the listing) exposure to the name, I believe there are better values elsewhere in the complex (namely the C, D and E - or the G if you want it really close to par).

An equity perspective:

CLNS data by YCharts

Colony has underperformed their peers and even one of their managed REITs. I have never understood the merger, I have never believed it made sense (it just re-consolidated NRF and NSAM and added additional complexity - the factors that made it trade at a discount originally). It has done nothing for shareholders. The preferreds continue to be safe, but I am not a fan of the entity.

I am long CLNSpC and CLNSpE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long preferreds.