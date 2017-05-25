UrtheCast: To Earth And Back Again

Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. UrtheCast trades on the TSX Exchange under the more liquid UR.TO ticker.

It has been a wild ride for shareholders of UrtheCast Inc. (OTCPK:LFDEF) since I last profiled the company in November 2016 with shares riding up to over $2 CAD/share before falling back to current levels:

As a brief refresher, UrtheCast is a provider of geo-spatial and geo-analytics data, imagery and engineering services. The company began with a partnership with its Russian partners Roscosmos and Energia, installing two sensors on the International Space Station. They levered this into the outright purchase of two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, which have been revenue generating for UrtheCast since 2016.

Management has much grander aspirations for the company with two next generation satellite constellations in development, UrtheDaily and OptiSAR.

UrtheDaily is a set of 8 satellites (4 pairs) that will provide daily imaging to customers for its data:

OptiSAR is a more high developed satellite array, with both 2D and 3D imagery being made available.

At the start of 2017, UrtheCast received good news on the development status of both projects. On January 17, it announced that a government entity had committed $180m to purchasing satellites in the OptiSAR package. This was followed shortly after on February 7 when UrtheCast announced Geosys as a launch customer for the UrtheDaily installation. Both constellations have been under final MOU discussions for some time so these announcements gave the market confidence that these projects were becoming more tangible in nature. The market rewarded this progress with a sharp move upward in its shares.

These milestones have created a more “headline-driven” mentality around UrtheCast shares. An article picked up by investors from a Kazakhstan based website in March 2017 announced that a Kazakh government agency was taking a stake in OptiSAR. This was never confirmed by UrtheCast. This may have been the original announcement but it could have also been a government organization pre-announcing before all contracts had been properly executed.

This temporarily lifted shares but without confirmation from the company, they proceeded to fall back, now down almost 40% from its most recent peak. I believe that this change in sentiment, combined with some recent events, provides investors very good potential upside from this point.

All’s Quiet

The biggest issue behind the current sell-off is the lack of news flow on UrtheCast’s next gen projects. Getting pen to paper on firm contracts with launch customers was significant for the company. Many investors expected the other MOUs to be converted very quickly after this point, which was a valid expectation. This has not yet materialized, which I believe has concerned investors. I don’t have any inside knowledge on whether these will come to pass but these projects are significantly less risky now than they were a year ago, which is not being reflected in the valuation of the company.

Changes to the Management & Shareholder Base

On February 21, 2017, UrtheCast announced a change to its management team as CFO Issa Nakhleh announced that he was stepping down after over five years on the job. No one likes a change in management, especially after some of the recent successes. Mr. Sai Chu has been hired as a replacement, bringing extensive experience in complex financial transactions at both Seaspan and DataWest Solutions. This skill set will be particularly useful going forward with the next generation constellation developments. Understandably, investors don’t like change but I don’t believe this change will be an issue going forward.

In the same press release, management also guided down on 2016 revenues but raised its EBITDA forecast. The drop in forecasted revenues also likely irked investors. Management had been projecting higher revenues prior to this point.

This release was followed by a $19.6m equity raise on March 22, 2017 at $1.50 CAD per share for just over 13 million shares or about 7% of the current shares outstanding. Shareholders often view equity raises negatively, as they dilute down original shareholdings. With shares trading well below this level, it looks as though the company chose a good time to raise funds in order to bolster their working capital pools.

This raise followed on the company’s successful application for $17.6m in funding through the Strategic Aerospace & Defense Initiative (SADI), offered through the Canadian Government’s Industrial Technologies office. This application is specifically for the OptiSAR constellation and is set up as a repayable loan, albeit on a very lengthy term and is to be disbursed over the next 4 years.

UrtheCast has secured over $37m in funding in 2017. They are likely to have a plan for these funds, and by raising at a near-term share price high, it minimized the impact on current shareholders. This may be a “glass half-full” viewing but UrtheCast has a strong history of maximizing the utility out of its capital.

Q1 Cyclicality

On first review, UrtheCast’s Q1 results were not as positive as some investors may have hoped for:

Based on the headlines, revenues dropped and EBITDA was negative; neither would appear to have built on the 2016 results of positive EBITDA and $50m in revenues. Underneath the surface, these results appear to be more bullish than at first blush.

Last year’s Q1 included $5.3m in revenues associated with the ISS business. With no new deal with its partners, we can assume these will be gone going forward as the assets associated with this business have largely been impaired on its books. These revenues were non-cash in nature but did add to the bottom line as we see above. Without these revenues, actual cash generating revenues were up by 37.8% from the prior year (management has noted that Q1 is usually a cyclical “slow” season for UrtheCast). This sales jump, combined with better expense control, led to a $4.6m improvement to its EBITDA performance.

Last year, the company produced $49.9m in revenues (ex-ISS) and $5.6m in EBITDA. If we assume the rest of the year only matches the prior year performance, UrtheCast’s EBITDA would come in at just over $10m, near the mid-point of management’s guidance for 2017 of $7-$12m. UrtheCast missed its guidance in 2016 on the revenue front, but made up for it on the bottom line. Even with the miss on expectations, revenue was up significantly from prior years as well. Management’s projections do seem reasonable, even if the business only matches last year’s performance, despite the miss on guidance in 2016.

Valuation

UrtheCast is a difficult company to evaluate due to the massive, but still unsecured opportunity in the UrtheDaily & OptiSAR constellations. For its existing business, we have a recent multiple comparative, in MDA’s purchase of DigitalGlobe (DGI) for $3.6B USD ($4.7B CAD) or roughly 11x EBITDA. If we apply this to the pro-forma 2017 result considering the impact of Q1 of $10.2m, we give this enterprise a valuation of $112.2m.

The constellation valuation is more difficult, due to the binary nature of whether they go ahead or not. With recent events making these more probable, I will utilize a probabilistic method. The total book value of the two constellations amounts to roughly $600m for OptiSAR and $490m for UrtheDaily, totaling $1.09B. The current OptiSAR contract was worth $180m and we can assume the UrtheDaily deal was worth 1/3 of the $490m total or $163m. Totaling the two, we have a potential book value for this business of $343m. I believe this to be fair as it looks to be a roughly 34% chance that the constellation contracts are realized. The catch is that it is all or nothing.

Combining the two business lines, we have an EV of $455.2m. If we reduce this by the outstanding net debt of $11.3m, we have market capitalization of $443.9m. With 118.8m shares outstanding, we have a market valuation of UrtheCast of $3.73/share; 198% upside from the current share price. Please note that both the net debt numbers and share counts are after considering the effects of the recent equity raise.

Because the two constellations are largely binary events, the true upside is much higher than this. We are really getting a call option on the constellation businesses. On the other side, if we assume the worst case and both constellations fall through, the base business, less debt, is still worth $0.76 per share. This is about 40% downside from these levels.

The Takeaway

UrtheCast is certainly a risky investment. However, with pot odds of 5x at this level by comparing upside against downside (and likely higher if both constellations come to pass), the risk reward is substantial.

Currently, committed partners could walk from their contracts on UrtheDaily or OptiSAR. Likewise, UrtheCast could fail to sign any of the other parties under MOU. Cost over-runs, technological issues and competitors are also potential risks to UrtheCast’s plans. Despite these substantial risks, UrtheCast is a very good set up as a speculation.

