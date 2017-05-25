Callidus Software Acquires RevSym For Lead To Money Tech

The deal, which was likely a 'team and technology' acquisition, should further build out Callidus' Lead to Money suite.

RevSys has developed 'quote - contract - commissions' software that helps companies comply with ASC 606 revenue recognition requirements.

Quick Take

Enterprise software firm Callidus Software (CALD) has announced the acquisition of revenue recognition software company RevSym for an undisclosed amount.

RevSym has created a cloud-only software system that tracks quotes with contracts and sales commissions for impending changes as a result of the ASC 606 accounting rule.

The acquisition, which is probably a ‘team and tech’ deal, will help Callidus offer an end-to-end cloud-based revenue recognition solution for its large client base.

Target Company

Sunnyvale, California-based RevSym was founded in 2015 to develop revenue recognition and incentive management software that helps enterprises maintain compliance with ASC 606, an accounting rule that regulates how revenue from contracts with customers is tracked and recognized.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CTO Seshu Chilukuri, who was previously VP Product Development at Leeyo Software.

Below is a brief demo video about RevSym’s system:

(Source: RevSym)

The system is configurable by the accounting team since ASC 606 is not a ‘one-size fits all’ rule; rather there is inherent variability depending on the enterprise’s particular situation.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction, and Callidus didn’t file an 8-K denoting a change in financial condition as a result of the deal.

Furthermore, Callidus management didn’t specify any changes to its forward guidance, so it is likely the deal was not material to its financial operations.

It was probably a ‘team and technology’ acquisition and not valued on revenues, so l can’t imagine Callidus paid more than $10 million for the deal.

Callidus will fold RevSym into its ‘Lead to Money’ suite, and the company acquired it because it ‘is the only pure cloud solution that takes into account the commissions aspect of the process.’

As Giles House, EVP and Chief Product Officer of Callidus stated,

RevSym is the missing link in Lead to Money. The relationship between sales commissions and revenue management, under the new ASC 606 rules, means companies must implement rigorous new processes to remain fiscally compliant. Today most companies deal with the revenue problem, only. Many large enterprises are using manual processes or poorly executed automation software that is mostly on premises. Using RevSym to automate these processes in the cloud, especially the costs related to commissions over customer lifecycles, will save time and money and create a powerful data environment that can be analyzed to provide effective insight for finance and sales operations.

So, RevSym developed a ‘pure-play cloud solution which plays well with Callidus’ cloud-centric approach to providing a solution to ASC 606 compliance requirements in a low-code manner.

RevSym helps to connect the quote – contract – commissions trail of activity so enterprises can accurately track and document their in-house designed processes.

Assuming Callidus didn’t overpay for the technology, it is likely an excellent addition to its cloud offerings that applies to virtually all of its client base.

