Arconic: The Real Work Begins

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Elliott Management settled its somewhat bloody proxy battle, with the activist hedge fund getting three of its requested four board seats. Many see this as a win for Elliott that ran up until the 11th hour -- with the annual meeting being held today.

Elliott, now, in large part, holds the keys to revamping the auto and airplane parts maker. I previously mentioned that an Elliott win would be a near- and long-term positive for Arconic. Elliott already has part of its plan completed, with former Arconic CEO Klaus Kleinfeld having stepped down earlier this year.

Arconic likely sensed that winning the proxy battle was going to be tough, as Elliott had the backing of two large Arconic shareholders and the support of proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis. But at the same time, Elliott didn't want to risk a loss in the case that State Street, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard all voted against Elliott's nominees.

The remaining overhang

One of Elliott's big sticking points was getting Larry Lawson, former Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) CEO, as the new Arconic CEO. As part of the settlement agreement, Elliott will have a seat on the CEO search committee. That still doesn't mean Lawson will get the job, or will even be considered. Although, at Elliott's behest, the settlement announcement included having Lawson listed as a possible CEO candidate. Still, Elliott will get the chance to meet with any potential new CEOs.

Arconic has been guilt of missteps in capital allocation and some shortcomings on the operational side. But Elliott's "win" has already restored some confidence among analysts. Still, there is reason to be suspect. This is not an easy "activist" case, where there's virtually no low-hanging fruit, such as forcing more buybacks or pushing for a spin-off. Granted, somewhere down the road Arconic could further split itself, creating a pure-play on aerospace and another on the auto industry.

For the time being, though, it's about operations.

Now the real work begins, which includes cutting costs and finding new ways to grow the top line. I still believe that Lawson is one of the best candidates for CEO you'll find. He has the skillset, despite worries he doesn't have the depth of customer relationships needed to be CEO. He turned around Spirit Aerosystems. Arocnic's "turnaround" starts with cost cuts and margin improvements. Arconic already has a benchmark, with many on Wall Street wanting to see the company strive for the type of margins that Warren Buffett's Precision Castparts generates.

Now that we have the proxy battle out of the way, it's time to be cynical and look at the remaining overhangs.

Arconic serves Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus, two of the leading airplane makers, which have leverage over pricing. They've been pushing for price cuts and have been shifting toward in-sourcing certain products - thanks to 3D printing. Then there's the fact that auto sales might be peaking. Granted, Arconic will benefit thanks to the transition from steel to aluminum in the autobodies.

Still, things are so bad at Arconic that there's room for improvement despite any industry- or competition-related headwinds. Precision Castparts generates some 30% margins, while Arconic has been stuck at 20%for its engineered products. Arconic still might be a wait-and-see story until after it announces a new CEO. Spirit AeroSystems - also a supplier to Airbus and Boeing - where Lawson cut costs to the bone and did so overnight. That's the type of aggression Arconic needs today.

