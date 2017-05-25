Valeo Still Hard On The Throttle

If Valeo can achieve high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth, a double-digit total return from here still looks possible, but content growth expectations could be getting too high.

With passenger diesel shoved to the side, electrification looks increasingly key for auto OEMs to hit their emission mandates, and Valeo has been winning a lot of 48V OEM orders.

Many, if not all, auto component suppliers talk about content growth as a driver, but France's Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (VLOF.PA) has been delivering in a big way. Revenue growth has continued to outpace underlying industry production growth by a very healthy pace, with no real weak spots in the business. Investors have certainly taken notice, with Valeo shares up another 30% or so from the time of my last writing, and easily outpacing rival suppliers like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) over that time.

Just how long these good times can continue is a key debate between the bulls and bears. Auto production volumes are slowing, and I'm skeptical that Valeo can escape that underlying reality. What's more, there are valid questions as to just how much content can be added to cars before consumers rebel and whether OEMs will start pushing suppliers for more concessions. On the other hand, electrification looks increasingly inevitable, and Valeo has been doing well with order wins for 48V systems. I continue to believe that high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth remain plausible for Valeo and that the shares still have some upside, but I think the growth story here is a little long in the tooth.

Revenue Growing Nicely, But Operating Leverage Is Lagging

It's hard to find fault with Valeo's recent financial results. Revenue rose 12% on a like-for-like basis in the third quarter of 2016, beating underlying industry production growth by 7%. The company followed that up with 12% growth for the second half of 2016 (5% ahead of production) and 13% growth in the first quarter of 2017 (8% ahead of production). To be fair, Continental and BorgWarner have both done pretty well of late too, with Continental's first quarter 2017 sales up more than 9% on an organic basis (with 11% growth in the auto business) and BorgWarner's up close to 13%.

Unfortunately, for Valeo, although the company continues to benefit from strong growth in China and increasing content across its units, that is not translating into much operating leverage - Valeo's last report (2H'16 results) showed a scant 20bp of margin improvement and higher R&D capitalization.

It may be premature to harp on this, but it's well worth repeating that sales growth without margin leverage is problematic. Valeo has certainly been spending to support new launches/programs, and I expect that results are being weighed down in part by those costs, but I'd note that management's target of 9% operating margins in 2021 versus 8.2% in the second half of 2016 is not exactly stellar.

EV Remains The Centerpiece

While LED lighting and driver assistance/comfort can still drive growth from here, one of the major drivers for Valeo is content growth tied to emissions and efficiency. Over half of Valeo's portfolio ties into emissions reduction in some fashion, and the company has strong market positions across a range of technologies like stop/start, hybrid systems, double-clutch transmissions, electric superchargers, exhaust gas recirculation, battery cooling, and electric controls.

In the wake of the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) emissions scandal, companies are pulling back on their diesel passenger vehicle development programs. That's not really a negative for Valeo, given that the company is not heavily exposed there. What's more, with passenger diesel apparently no longer a viable path to meeting government-mandated emissions targets, more and more attention should be going toward hybrid and electric vehicles - a transition that Valeo has been building toward for some time.

The migration to 48V (also called "mild hybrids") will take years, but Valeo is already starting to see orders. In fact, Valeo appears to be winning a large share of orders in 48V (perhaps 40% or more), suggesting a very good competitive position relative to Continental, Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), and BorgWarner in the coming years. Better still, there appears to be a widening gap between the 48V orders that have been reported so far and what it's going to take for European companies to meet their CO2 emissions targets in the coming years. Given the declines in diesel, major OEMs in Europe could be looking at billions of euros in fines if they don't meaningfully increase their 48V orders in a relatively short period of time. Now, it's certainly possible that those orders will not materialize - the companies may decide to pay the fines, or may try to push regulators to delay implementation of higher standards - but it is also possible that Valeo could be looking at a big upswing in orders in the relatively near future.

Will The Numbers Continue To Work?

Content growth has been a strong tailwind for Valeo, with the company not only picking up business in areas like start/stop and superchargers but also in HVAC, heat exchangers, exhaust gas recirculation, LED lighting, cameras, sensors/radar/lidar, and human-machine interfaces. The question I have is how long this can continue. Auto OEM gross margins generally range from the mid-teens to the low 20%s, and there's only so much room to give as suppliers like Valeo and Continental tack on more components.

From the research I've done, it appears that hybrids cost about $3,000 more to build in component costs, and full electrics cost more than $4,000 more. Add in the costs of various driver assistance features (to say nothing of what autonomous driving systems may cost) and you get to a point where you're talking about a pretty substantial increase in the sticker price of the vehicle. Personal incomes aren't rising that fast in developed markets, so I wonder how this all shakes out in terms of volume, margins, and so on.

My concern is that the auto industry may try to follow some of the steps taken in the aerospace sector, where major OEMs like Boeing (NYSE:BA) have pushed hard on suppliers to give them significant pricing concessions. This certainly isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, as auto component suppliers don't have the same sort of lucrative aftermarket revenue streams to look forward to, but at some point, there's going to be a reckoning between what governments require auto OEMs to do in terms of emission reductions, what suppliers hope to achieve in terms of content growth, what consumers want in terms of performance (not to mention bells and whistles), and what everybody is willing (or able) to pay for what they want.

The Opportunity

Between its own internal electric/hybrid vehicle components portfolio and its JV with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), I think Valeo is exceptionally well-positioned to take advantage of the ongoing shift toward increased electrification of passenger autos. Moreover, given the desire on the part of European governments to curb/contain emissions, as well as that of the Chinese government, I think there will continue to be a very supportive environment for 48V hybrids and electric vehicles. While I don't think this high single-digit content growth can continue indefinitely, I think the ongoing shift toward hybrid and electrics (as well as opportunities in LED lighting, safety, and comfort) continues to support a healthy revenue outlook for Valeo (in the neighborhood of 6.5% to 8.5% revenue growth).

I'm also looking for FCF margins to improve from the 2% to 4% range into the 5%s over time, and this may be a more aggressive/ambitious modeling assumption. I do believe that Valeo will better leverage its development costs in the future (as well as its manufacturing footprint), but I think there is a risk that operational leverage disappoints.

The Bottom Line

If Valeo can reach my low-teens FCF growth target, the shares are still undervalued today and still offer double-digit total return potential. The shares have had a good run, though, and vehicle production seems to be slowing in both Europe and North America. Growth in China remains a meaningful opportunity, and Valeo has taken steps to improve its position with Japanese OEMs. Even so, expectations have definitely risen for Valeo over the past year, and management has set some difficult targets for itself over the next four or five years.

