Dividend Investing Is NOT Rocket Science (Part 2)

That said, there is one common trait that every successful investor shares (and you don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out).

As a matter of fact, the majority of professional investors fail to beat the returns of the broader market indices every year.

Today we are continuing our four-part series that will highlight our four key principles to building and managing a successful Dividend Portfolio. As we highlighted in Part 1, these principles are by no means rocket science. It all comes down to creating an investment plan and sticking to it.

And the beauty is that any investor can do it!

Four Pillars of a Proper Investment Plan

Our Dividend Investors Club members experience level ranges from complete newbie to seasoned veteran. However, investment planning (and portfolio management) is a common theme in our discussions, regardless of how experienced you are. Below are our four pillars of a proper investment plan (in order of importance). We are covering each in a separate article (see links below for previous articles).

Asset Allocation/Position Sizing (i.e., how much should you buy of each dividend stock?) Exit Strategy/Risk Management (i.e., when should you exit a stock or hedge your dividend portfolio?) Stock Selection (i.e., which dividend stocks should you choose for your portfolio?) Entry Strategy (i.e., when should you buy a specific dividend stock?)

Most investors fail to succeed because they either do not have a plan or they do not have the discipline to stick to their plan, plain and simple. We passionately believe that if you make these four key principles the heart of your investment plan, you will achieve long-term success. In addition, we strongly encourage investors to physically write down their rules of investing. This will increase the odds that you will actually follow your rules, which ultimately will increase your odds of success.

Exit Strategy/Risk Management

Surely you've heard the adage "Defense wins championships." While this cliche is most often used during the halftime pep talk of a high school football game, its certainly relevant in the world of portfolio management as well. However, we like the spin that Warren Sapp (the great defensive lineman) put on this adage a little better: "Defense gives you a chance."

Even though most investors focus more energy on their entry strategy, your exit strategy is really the driver of long-term investment success. Exiting a bad position or hedging your portfolio at the appropriate time gives you a "chance" to win an investing championship (i.e., a happy retirement).

Obviously, picking the right dividend stocks is important too (which we will cover in detail in Part 3 of this series). However, we believe that your exit strategy is what helps you stay in the game over the long term. Income investors need capital to survive and proper risk management strategies will offer excellent downside protection to your Dividend Portfolio when you need it most.

Simple Exit Strategy Rules for the DIY Dividend Portfolio

We believe that investing rules should be as simple as possible. This is the only way to ensure that you will follow them consistently. That said, below are our simple exit strategy rules for a long-term dividend portfolio:

Have the Disciple to Take a Loss When You Need To - We can't stress this enough. Most investors have a severe case of loss aversion (i.e., they emotionally can't handle taking a loss), so they end riding a loser lower and lower with the hope that the stock will one day turn in their favor. If you are following the right metrics, your dividend stocks will show warning signs months in advance of a real problem. The key is to stay disciplined and to get out of a stock when red flags appear -- no questions asked (even if it means taking a loss). In addition, investors should establish a maximum loss (or stop loss) for every position and stick to it (our suggestion is no more than 0.5%-1.0% of total capital per position). Trust us, its a whole lot easier to replace income yield than it is to replace capital (especially in retirement).

Let's dig little further into these exit strategies.

"If I can just get back to break-even..."

Does this phrase sound familiar? If you ever hear yourself saying this about a stock, you should probably sell it immediately. You're already admitting to yourself (albeit subconsciously) that you want to get out of the stock. So do it!

Stocks can always go lower. In our experience, we have rarely kicked ourselves down the road for taking a loss on an investment. It usually hurts for a few days, but its typically the best decision long term.

For example, if you owned Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) back in 2008 or Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) in the early 2000s, the writing was certainly on the wall for all to see. Investors had several opportunities to get out of these stocks after their initial decent, but many held on with the hope of an eventual recovery (riding the stocks down into the single digits). Unfortunately, those investors lost 90% of their initial investment in those stocks when the dust finally cleared. And the scary thing is that those stocks were suppose to be stable blue-chips!

Hindsight is always 20-20, but investors can certainly learn from their past mistakes. When Bank of America first announced that it was cutting its dividend, the stock had already declined almost 50% from its peak. However, disciplined investors had several weeks to sell the stock in the high $20s before it plummeted into the single digits.

Even if you didn't see it coming (or weren't paying close attention), a maximum stop loss rule would have saved your behind!

"I'd never sell this stock, I'm going to hold it until I die..."

I can hear the boo-birds coming out already!

Look, this isn't something you have to do, but it is something you should certainly consider doing. Generally speaking, we want to let our winners run. But there are times when a stock rallies (and valuations expand) significantly over a short period of time, and it's prudent to trim your position immediately.

A good rule of thumb that we use for taking short-term gains is to sell a stock that has increased over 5 times its dividend yield in a 12-month period.

For example, if a stock has a dividend yield of 4.0% and it rallies over 20% within a 12-month period, it's a good time to take some profits. The theory is that if you can lock in 5 years of dividend payments in a 12-month time frame, you should do it! You can then reallocate this capital into a dividend stock that is trading at a more reasonable valuation to replace the lost income.

This is one of the major reasons that we recently established our Action Ratings, which classifies a stock into one of four categories: 1) Avoid, 2) Buy, 3) Neutral, and 4) Profit. These Action Ratings help us on both the exit and entry side of the equation (note that we will cover entries in parts 3 and 4 of this series).

The Profit rating in particular though helps us establish good profit taking candidates. It's a pretty simple rating that takes into account the recent momentum of a stock as well as its current valuation. Let's look at a few examples of stocks that we have a "Profit" rating on.

How about everyone's favorite "hold it until I die" stock, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? It's only up 70% from its recent trough.

AAPL data by YCharts

And valuations are stretched no matter which metric you look at:

It shouldn't be a surprise that there is a Profit rating on this guy!

Source: Dividend Investors Club/Parsimony Research

We used AAPL as an example here because its probably the most talked about "forever" stock and its a perfect example of a stock that most people will have trouble parting with (even though the valuations say otherwise).

Here's a more traditional dividend stock example: Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). ED is up almost 20% in the past 6 months:

ED data by YCharts

And valuations are stretched across the board:

Again, the Profit rating should be no surprise:

Source: Dividend Investors Club/Parsimony Research

Using the rule of thumb we described above, the stock is up ~17% in the past 6 months, which is over 5x the dividend yield of ~3.4%. It clearly wouldn't be a bad idea to take some profits here and redeploy the capital into a similar yielding stock trading at a more appropriate valuation. Again, not something you have to do, just something to consider.

Moving on to the third risk management strategy.

Why Hedge?

Hedging is a tough pill to swallow for most investors because it reduces the overall rate of return on your portfolio when times are good. The trade-off to that, however, is reduced risk and portfolio volatility when times are bad.

Investors often forget that a significant market correction can wreak havoc on even the highest-quality, dividend-paying stocks. It's actually difficult to find a dividend stock that didn't experience a decline of at least 30% during the 2008 recession. Below are the 2008 maximum drawdowns for some widely held "defensive" dividend stocks:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): -40.6%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): -34.4%

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): -42.5%

A proper portfolio hedge could have reduced these losses significantly, especially if you didn't adhere to your stop loss rule.

The Easiest Hedging Technique for the DIYer

The easiest way to hedge a portfolio is to buy an index or sector ETF put. If you are unfamiliar with options, buying a protective put for your portfolio may seem a little overwhelming. However, rest assured that it is actually a fairly simple technique and it is relatively easy to execute.

The key to executing a successful protective put strategy is to first determine the total exposure that you would like to hedge and then determine how big of a loss are you willing to accept before the hedge kicks in (we typically target 6%-8% on a total return basis). Other important details that you need to consider include determining the length of expiration period as well as the number of put contract to use.

We will highlight a specific example of a protective portfolio hedge in an upcoming article (as it would be too detailed to cover here today).

Summary

Simple exit strategies like the ones discussed in this article are critical to long-term success. That said, we do admit that "taking profits" (especially on long-term holdings) could trigger some tax consequences. Investors should obviously take that into consideration when establishing exit strategies of their own.

