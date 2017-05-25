Nokia: The Benefits Of Being Friends With Apple

Nokia’s comeback as a consumer gadget vendor will benefit from it being friends again with Apple. Apple agreed to sell Nokia’s health-monitoring gadgets.

Apple has also agreed to buy network infrastructure and services from Nokia.

After all the tough talk from Apple, it has agreed to again pay for Nokia’s patents. The new multi-year IP licensing deal includes an upfront-payment from Apple.

After less than six months of courtroom fighting, Apple has settled its patent licensing dispute with Nokia.

After all the bluster and lawsuit accusing Nokia (NOK) of extortion last December, Apple (AAPL) folded and has settled its patent licensing dispute with Nokia. The Finnish company will get an upfront payment and a new multi-year IP licensing deal from Apple.

From being adversaries in court, Nokia and Apple are now business partners. Nokia certainly has other long-term benefits from being friends with the world's biggest tech company.

After banning Withings devices (owned by Nokia) from its online stores last December, Apple has agreed to sell Nokia’s health monitoring gadgets on its online and retail stores. Nokia paid $191 million last year to buy digital health gadget maker Withings.

Nokia fulfilled my April 2016 hypothesis that a Nokia-branded (instead of the unknown Withings brand) smart watch would usher its comeback as a consumer gadget vendor. Going forward, Apple’s global online shops and 492 retail stores around the world can help improve sales of Withings-made, Nokia-branded wearables.

All those affluent customers of Apple’s retail stores are potential customers for Nokia’s digital health gadgets. Yes, it’s quite ironic, Apple’s iPhone definitely contributed to the previous demise of Nokia’s consumer hardware phone business. And Apple is now helping Nokia make a comeback in consumer gadgets.

With assistance from Apple, Nokia could become a top player in the Consumer Internet of Things ((CIoT)). As per the forecast of IDTechEx Research, wearables like Nokia’s smartwatch will mature to a $150 billion industry by 2026.

It is no surprise that Tim Cook has been beta-testing Apple’s upcoming non-invasive blood sugar level monitoring smart band. There is big money to be made on taking an early lead in the nascent but growing wearable computers market.

Nokia and Apple are also considering future collaborations on digital health services and products. Apple’s HealthKit connected health monitoring service and Nokia’s WellCare Managed Health Services could probably work together in the future.

Apple also agreed to buy network infrastructure and services from Nokia Networks. Nokia’s track record of providing the infrastructure for the world’s biggest telcos means it has the credibility to be a global cloud platform builder for digital health monitoring services.

Nokia Got What It Wanted From Apple

I opine that Apple most likely acceded and agreed to Nokia’s increased terms requiring the iPhone maker to pay more and license more of its patents. The clash was over Nokia demanding Apple to license more patents in addition to what was already covered in their original five-year IP licensing agreement signed in 2011. The said 2011 agreement expired last December 31. Nokia was negotiating for better terms.

Apple filed an antitrust suit against Nokia because it did not want to pay Nokia’s new asking price. Not to be intimidated, Nokia retaliated and filed patent infringement suits against Apple in 11 countries in Asia, U.S., and Europe.

Less than six months of courtroom drama, Apple settled. Waving the white flag is necessary because, if found guilty of infringing Nokia’s patents, Apple would have risked its precious iPhones possibly getting embargoed in important markets where Nokia filed suits.

Conclusion

I remain long NOK. The 10,000 patents library of Nokia is a long-term tollbooth that smartphone leader like Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) cannot escape from. Everybody pays Nokia.

Furthermore, the patent assertion entities (like Acacia Research) related to Nokia are very effective in protecting the IP library of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent. Nokia has several litigation-happy minions that enforces its IP assets. Below is an illustration of Nokia’s alleged attack squad of patent assertion entities.

(Source: theregister.co.uk)

The bad publicity and lawyers’ fees from defending against Nokia and its patent assertion minions was too much even for Apple. Being friends with Nokia is the easy route for patent users like Apple and Samsung.

Lastly, Apple is a good ally to have. The global reach of Apple’s online store and network of almost 500 upscale retail stores can greatly help Nokia’s debut as a rival to Fitbit (FIT).

The financial terms over the new IP licensing deal with Apple were not disclosed. However, the 2011 agreement reportedly gave Nokia a one-time upfront payment of 800 million euros ($899 million) and royalty fee of 8 euro ($9) per iOS device shipped. The new deal is likely better for Nokia than the old 2011 agreement’s terms.

My buy recommendation for NOK is compatible with the very positive monthly technical indicators and moving averages. Going or staying long NOK is the right move right now.

(Source: Investing.com)

Small retail investors should also consider that Nokia has been getting very positive sentiments from hedge fund managers. More often than not, it’s profitable for small investors to shadow the trading habits of hedge fund managers.

The big-money boys have been increasing their positions on Nokia since Q4, right about the time Nokia counter-sued Apple. They knew who was going to win – Nokia.

(Source: TipRanks)

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK, AAPL, SSNLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.