Amazon Should Buy Macy's To Kick Start Its Offline Ambition

With the ongoing carnage in the brick and mortar retail space, Macy's market capitalization dropped to $7 billion, the lowest since 2010. As consumers shift their consumption towards discount and online retailers, it has become increasingly challenging for Macy's to grow its revenue and earnings in this highly competitive environment. The depressed valuation of Macy's presents a tremendous opportunity for the right suitor. No one can benefit more from acquiring Macy's than the online shopping behemoth, Amazon.

Amazon began dabbling in the physical retail space around 2015. In the last couple of years, it opened several Apple Store-like shops called AmazonBooks in major US cities and a bunch of smaller stores on selective US college campuses. However, even with the formidable e-commerce success, 90% of the worldwide retail still comes in from physical stores. The convergence of digital and physical retail makes sense. So far, Amazon's offline effort has been largely experimental, but the acquisition of Macy's would kick it into super drive overnight.

The benefit of having Macy's under Amazon umbrella is multifaceted. It accelerates Amazon's offline strategy with access to over 800 physical locations in the nation's premier malls and shopping districts. These locations can then be used to capture physical retail flows that are not easily captured online, showcase gadgets, build customer loyalty, and effectively fend off brick-n-mortar competitors' reverse assault in the online space. More importantly, they will be the launchpads for rolling out same-day delivery, same-day store pickup for online purchases, and for experimenting new offline initiatives such as the "no lines, no checkout, cashier-less" AmazonGo concept. On the backend, the acquisition will strengthen Amazon's logistical, warehousing, and distribution capabilities. Think about the shipping cost savings for Amazon when consumers can just walk into a mall to pick up their online purchases in the same day. In addition, Amazon should be able to considerably consolidate physical space needed for its own use and sell or rent out the rest to offset the cost of the acquisition.

Amazon may pay $15 billion to acquire Macy's, representing a 115% premium to current price, with cash or shares. That is chump change for Amazon. With Macy's P/E multiple significantly lower than Amazon's, the deal will be accretive from day one. There won't be any antitrust concerns with plenty of alternatives for consumers at Walmart or Sears. Macy's long term debt stands at around $6.5 billion. Another potential suitor, Hudson's Bay estimates the value of Macy's real estate holdings at north of $20 billion. If Amazon can successfully manage the divestiture of Macy's real estate holdings, the out-of-pocket cost of the acquisition for Amazon could be close to zero. What can be a better deal to further Mr. Bezos' ambition than having "Macy's Day Parade by Amazon" for free?

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.