MannKind Gets A Nod; Financial Woes Still Pressure Stock

MannKind's stock value continues to held down by its inability to sell its top drug to the likes of investors.

MannKind was mentioned with a group of pharma stocks for its orphan drug that could boost the value of the healthcare space.

One of the pharmaceutical companies that has caused investors angst, whiplash, and constant grabs for the Pepto Bismol, is MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD).

Its stock has traded all over the place as investors have reacted to a slew of news that don't pan out and therefore don't improve its value. However, a recent report gives reason for optimism for those who can stomach dealing with the likelihood of more volatility.

In a news commentary released this week, MannKind was highlighted for its Afrezza product, which is an inhaled insulin for diabetics. Market News Updates.com (subscription required) noted MannKind as one of the players in the orphan drug space because of Afrezza. The commentary noted that orphan drugs have fueled an uptick of enthusiasm for pharma stocks.

Part of a leading group

MannKind was listed among a group of companies "whose stable earnings growth presents some sort of rising trend of enthusiasm as one of the more attractive sectors in the markets ahead," according to the update.

The other companies include Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX), Puma Biotechnology, (NASDAQ: PBYI), Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), and BioPharmX (NYSE: BPMX).

All these companies have been lauded for forging ahead despite recent concerns in the markets, points out Market News Updates. Still, some of the larger companies show attractive earnings growth potential due to their new drug innovations, FDA approvals and product roll-outs.

In these companies' favors is their operating in the positively trending healthcare sector. Observers see the sector becoming more valuable over the long term.

Fundamental check

How MannKind plays a role in contributing to this sectors growth remains to be seen. Its history shows that it has a long way to go to be considered as a viable player in the industry. Whether it be weak sales for its main product, or merger talks that didn't pan out, the company has struggled tremendously over the years.

Compared to its peers, MannKind's returns are dismal. For example, its year-to-date returns are negative 72%, according to ycharts That compares to its peers Omeros and Conatus, whose year-to-date returns are 37% and 130%, respectively.

MannKind's weak returns are largely due to sales from its Afrezza drug being less than expected. Afrezza was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016, but its sales have disappointed investors.

During its first quarter of 2017, MannKind's revenue came in at $3 million. That included about $1.2 million of Afrezza sales. The rest of the revenue came from its bulk supplies of its insulin. In fact, MannKind more money from bulk insulin this quarter, than their actual product, points out Seeking Alpha contributor David Butler.

MannKind's net loss showed some improvement during Q12017. For the quarter, the net losses were $16.3 million, or $0.17 per share compared to $24.9 million, or $0.29 per share for the first quarter of 2016.

Stock's downward spiral

Its stock was up more than 20% on the date update release came pit. During intraday trading on Wednesday, it was at $1.29. This puts it within its 52-week low of $.66 and way off from its 52-week high of $6.50.

One of the reasons for Mankind trading so far from its 52-week high is the result of a 1:5 reverse stock split. As you know, reverse stock splits don't fool investors who see such moves as a company's way to maintain its stock listing. In September, Nasdaq warned MannKind that it was on the verge of being delisted after its stock had traded below $1 a share for more than 30 days.

MannKind had six months to return to trading above $1 or be permanently delisted. The reverse stock split was a saving grace.

What' next

Barring a huge uptick in Afrezza sales, MannKind shareholders may be doomed. Market players are already taking negative positions on the stock. Its short interest is about 27% as of Wednesday.

The update about the healthcare sector seemed to boost the stock, as it was up 20% on that day.

Now the question is, will the positives pointed out in the note continue for MannKind, and improve its stock value.

MannKind is banking on being able to boost Afrezza sales through a change in the way it sales the product. It is hiring internal sales representatives instead of relying on contracted representatives.

However, none of this seems to have made a difference in the number of prescriptions for Afrezza, and that's likely due to the diabetes market being saturated with treatments.

MannKind competition includes GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The only other hope is that a buyer comes along and picks up the struggling company. It has a valuable product, but its stock valuation is not making for a worthy investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.