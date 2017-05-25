Holding The Priceline Group

The current valuation does not seem as attractive as around six months ago but it is still a wonderful company at a reasonable price.

Performance advertising increased from $779,909 thousand in 2016 Q1 to $980,773 thousand in 2017 Q1 such that operating income growth was only around 1%.

Introduction

I think Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) is a hold at this time whereas I thought it was a buy about 6 months ago. I bought Priceline in late 2016 when it was about $1,500 per share. Since that time I think it's enterprise value has gone up more than its intrinsic value but I haven't sold any shares.

Booking.com is the substantial portion of Priceline's international business. The 2016 10-K says that international business represented about 88% of consolidated gross profit. As such, Booking.com is the centerpiece of this article.

Performance Advertising

Booking.com generates massive amounts of revenue for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with respect to paid advertising via AdWords. This is why the performance advertising cost for Priceline is so large. As a percentage of revenue it grew from 36.3% in 2016 Q1 to 40.5% in 2017 Q1.

[$779,909 thousand/2,148,119 thousand for 2016 Q1 and $980,773 thousand/$2,419,404 thousand for 2017 Q1]

This is the main reason why operating income had tepid growth of 1.1% from $550,318 thousand in 2016 Q1 to $556,462 thousand in 2017 Q1. Note that there is a revenue lag such that the performance advertising cost often hits an earlier quarter than its corresponding revenue and operating income. As such, the extent of this performance advertising cost increase is hard to calibrate.

The increasing cost to Google is a big concern but there are two sides to a pancake. This increasing cost can limit smaller competitors that don't have as much traffic/data to be as efficient with Booking.com when it comes to A/B testing. Also, Google might be less inclined to do as much in this space directly seeing as it can profit so well from companies like Booking.com indirectly.

Valuation

We use "TTM" for trailing twelve months, "FCF" for free cash flow and "EV" for enterprise value. I bought shares between November 2017 and January 23, 2017 after the 2016 Q3 10-Q filing came out. The business is seasonal and Q3 is by far the biggest quarter. Looking at TTM FCF, Q3 is the quarter where we expect to see the biggest jump each year assuming growth remains on track.

The EV to adjusted FCF ratio was over 22 six months ago after 2016 Q3 and it is now over 24 after 2017 Q1. When using FCF as a proxy for owner earnings, I treat stock based compensation as a cash expense such that it is backed out for adjusted FCF. The numbers for this are in the Calculations section at the bottom of the article. I expect this multiple to remain in the low to mid twenties as long as it looks like future interest rates will remain low and the company's adjusted FCF growth prospects look promising.

Closing Thoughts

Booking.com is a wonderful company. It is advantaged over Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) because it is in Europe where the hotels are fragmented whereas Expedia is largely in the U.S. where hotel chains can better compete. Also, Booking.com is largely based on the capital-light agency model with no cost of revenues whereas Expedia mainly uses the merchant model. Specifically, 74% of Priceline's 2016 revenue was agency while agency amounted to just 28% for Expedia.

I don't want to sell this wonderful company even though the EV to adjusted FCF multiple appears to be a little higher than when I first bought. Long term investors should continue to monitor the EV with respect to the expectation of future cash flows.

Calculations

We use "Th" for thousand and "Mn" for million.

TTM adjusted FCF as of 2016 Q3:

2016 Q3 TTM adjusted FCF = 2016 9M adjusted FCF + 2015 Full Year adjusted FCF - 2015 9M adjusted FCF

= [$2,818,188 Th - $168,076 Th - $48,494 Th - $175,131 Th] + [$3,102,231 Th - $173,915 Th - $249,133 Th] - [$2,221,159 Th - $126,637 Th - $174,068]

= $2,426,487 Th + $2,679,183 - $1,920,454

= $3,185 million

*Enterprise Value based on stock price of November 10, 2016:

$77,677,142 Th equity market cap [49,975 Th*$1,554.32]

$6,347,205 Th long term debt

$960,984 Th convertible debt

($2,422,269) Th cash and equivalents

($1,956,047) Th short term investments

($9,296,417) Th long term investments

----------------

$71,311 million

EV/adjusted FCF as of November 10, 2016 was 22.4 or $71,311 Mn/$3,185 Mn.

TTM adjusted FCF as of 2017 Q1:

2017 Q1 TTM adjusted FCF = 2017 Q1 adjusted FCF + 2016 Full Year adjusted FCF - 2016 Q1 adjusted FCF

= [$380,618 Th - $70,559 Th - $59,059 Th] + [$3,924,697 Th - $219,889 Th - $48,494 - $249,726 Th] - [$344,327 Th - $53,256 Th - 66,034 Th]

= $251,000 Th + $3,406,588 Th - $225,037 Th

= $3,433 million

*Enterprise Value based on stock price of May 23, 2017:

$91,442,699 Th equity market cap [50,025 Th*1,827.94]

$7,286,102 Th long term debt

$974,538 Th convertible debt

($2,434,020) Th cash and equivalents

($2,936,158) Th short term investments

($10,140,630) Th long term investments

------------------

$84,193 million

EV/adjusted FCF as of May 23, 2017 is 24.5 or $84,193 Mn/$3,433 Mn

*The cash, short term investments and long term investments that are held overseas should be discounted in order to be more precise but it doesn't make too much of a difference with respect to our multiples.

