Amarin: Q1 Sales Miss Says Little About Vascepa's Underlying Growth Trends

Interim look for REDUCE-IT trial on track for Q3 but is likely to continue to completion with a data readout in mid-2018.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) missed the Q1 revenue consensus, but had it not been for the negative inventory adjustments, Q1 sales would have been $1 million above estimates. Prescription trends were very positive in Q1, showing solid sequential and very strong Y/Y growth and I have no reason for concern about this year's sales trends. The company reiterated the full-year guidance as well as its timing expectations for the interim look for the REDUCE-IT trial and the timing for its completion and readout. I believe Vascepa should continue to grow in the following quarters and that Q2 sales will grow significantly compared to Q1.

Vascepa sales disappoint in Q1, but prescription trends remain robust

Amarin missed the Q1 revenue consensus by $1.9 million, as sales grew 36% to $34.6 million. This was apparently enough to move the stock down almost 10% after the earnings report (though the stock has recovered some of the lost ground in the meantime). And while top-line growth was strong, the underlying growth trends are even better, as Vascepa prescriptions grew 52% according to Symphony and 58% according to IMS Health.

Negative inventory adjustments are the main culprit for the revenue miss as it reduced Q1 revenues by $2.8 million to $3.1 million. And while insurance deductible resets also negatively affected sales in the first quarter, the company actually saw a higher net price per script due to the 9% price increase in late 2016.

I expect negative inventory adjustments to reverse and positively affect sales in the following quarters and to see a slight benefit of the late 2016 price increase (given the pushback from payers, I would be happy to see a 4-5% improvement in net price per script in 2017 - compared to the 9% list price increase). Favorable pricing and the assumption of no changes in inventories means that Q2 sales will probably be north of $40 million, and that's based on the assumption of really modest sequential growth. I think it's more realistic to see some kind of a benefit from the inventory side as well as a benefit from a higher net price and sequential growth in prescriptions.

Based on prescription trends in April, I think it is reasonable to expect sequential prescription growth in the 8-10% range. Assuming no inventory benefit and flat pricing, this translates to approximately $40-41 million in net sales in Q2. The current analyst consensus is $40.3 million, which leaves room for Amarin to beat expectations if pricing and inventory adjustments are beneficial in Q2.

It was also good to see a 330 basis point improvement in gross margins (compared to Q1 2016) and it is worth noting that Vascepa's coverage has improved in early 2017.

Overall, I am satisfied with Vascepa's growth in Q1 and expect sales to continue to trend higher in the following quarters.

REDUCE-IT update

As was previously communicated, the REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study is progressing as planned. The company's statistical models indicate that the study has reached the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary cardiovascular events in March. The interim look is scheduled to complete in Q3, but the company expects the trial to continue to completion into 2018 with a top-line data readout in mid-2018. The outcome of this study remains the key binary event for Amarin - an event that could increase Vascepa's addressable market from 3.8 million patients to 70 million patients.

Financial review

Amarin ended Q1 with $96 million in cash and equivalents, which should be sufficient to get it through the end of the REDUCE-IT trial. R&D expenses are still tracking above $10 million a quarter and should go down substantially once the trial is over while rising revenues should reduce cash burn in the following quarters. I believe that the company will need to raise cash if REDUCE-IT is successful in order to fund the expansion of the sales force and the overall marketing efforts.

Conclusion

Amarin continues to push Vascepa sales higher and Q1 sales have failed to reveal the underlying growth trends, which are stronger than they look. I expect solid sequential growth in prescriptions and an even higher rebound in revenues due to more favorable net pricing and no negative effects from inventory adjustments (or perhaps even a positive effect). The REDUCE-IT trial remains on track for an interim look in Q3 2017 and completion in late 2017 with a top-line readout in mid-2017 - and the results remain the key long-term value driver and the key risk to the thesis.

