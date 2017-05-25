Sears: 'Better Than Expected' Doesn't Cut It

Sears will likely need to raise money in the very near future, as another cash-crunch looms.

Congratulations to Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) shareholders, who were largely vindicated by Tuesday's 25% bullish romp from the stock. Revenue as well as earnings both rolled in better than expected for its first quarter of the fiscal year, and investors were understandably excited.

As has been the case for so many quarters for the struggling retailer now, however, a second, closer look beyond the headlines reveals this company's odds for an actual turnaround continue to deteriorate.

Take Another Look at ALL the Numbers

The good news: Sears earned $2.28 per share on sales of $4.3 billion. Analysts were only calling for revenue of $4.05 billion, and though the actual per-share operating loss ended up being $2.15, that was still better than the anticipated loss of $3.05 per share.

When the best thing you can say about an earnings report is "it could have been worse," though, that's anything but a compelling quarter. Indeed, revenue was down 20% year-over-year, and the non-GAAP/operating loss grew from $199 million in the same quarter a year earlier to a loss of $230 million last quarter. EBITDA -- a metric well touted in the past when it improved -- fell from -$181 million a year earlier to -$222 million for the quarter ending in April. Same-store sales were down 11.9%.

And those last couple of data nuggets are worth reiterating. That is, last quarter, revenue was down 20% year-over-year, and the EBITDA loss grew from $181 million in the same quarter a year earlier to a loss of $222 million last quarter. Same-store sales were down 11.9%.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

It's this ugly reality that essentially negates any of the bullish arguments being made of the company. Better liquidity, lowered expenses, culling of dead-weight stores and the monetization of its assets are all fine endeavors, but until any of it starts to improve sales and improve the bottom line, there is no 'turnaround' taking hold. At best, CEO Eddie Lampert is just buying time.

And after a decade of trying, if the turnaround effort was going to take hold, we would have seen some evidence of it by now. Again, same-store sales fell 11.9% last quarter... a number that's been getting worse rather than better.

To that end, it was something CFO Rob Riecker said rather than Lampert that forces shareholders to question just how much traction the turnaround work is really getting. Riecker commented:

During the first quarter we took decisive actions to reduce our cost base and drive operational efficiencies which allowed us to make significant progress on our restructuring program. We also remained focused on increasing our financial flexibility and creating value from our asset base to ensure we continue to meet our financial obligations and fund our transformation.

It's a great sound-bite to be sure. It's just difficult to believe any degree of cost-reduction and greater operational efficiencies have been significant enough to matter. Last quarter's gross margin rate, which is the difference between what it pays to buy merchandise and the price at which it sells those goods, fell from 21.8% to 21.6%. Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue grew from 27.9% in the first quarter of last year to 29.5% for the first quarter of this year. Interest income grew from $85 million a year earlier to $128 million last quarter... one of the costs of its improved liquidity.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

And it's in this light a reality becomes clear -- Sears is trying to shrink its way to success, but is failing to do so. Revenue is deteriorating at a faster rate than costs are falling. That's actually been the case for a while, but it's reaching alarming proportions now simply because Sears is running out of pieces of itself to sell.

Conclusion

Kudos to the company for renegotiating the $500 million worth of debt coming due in July. Now only $100 million of it needs to be paid, and the remaining $400 million now isn't payable until early next year. And, kudos for whittling down its pension obligation by $515 million. That should make a measurable even if not meaningful dent in its ongoing costs. Debt is sliding lower as well.

None of it matters as long as cash is being consistently burned though, and it is. As Iszo Capital's Brian Sheehy calculated it following Thursday's earnings report, the retailer is burning $189 million per month. With only $70 million left on a line of revolving credit and $264 million in cash, the company could once again be out of money by the end of June. At that point it will have to borrow again, sell another asset (and thus reduce its ability to drive revenue), or least likely of all, issue stock... stock that not many investors would take a risk on buying.

Celebrate the day's big gain, but don't think for a minute Sears is any closer to a recovery. If anything, it's further away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.