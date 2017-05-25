Zoompass Holdings: Buyer Beware

The Company's CEO Has Failed To Disclose His Relationship With Another Promoted Penny Stock.

Shares are inflated due in part to an ongoing stock promotion campaign that may end soon.

Zoompass Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: ZPAS) has been one of the top performing and most actively traded micro cap stocks of 2017. During the past several months, shares of Zoompass have gone from almost complete dormancy to trading millions of shares, while increasing in share price by as much as 150%.

However, we believe that the recent move in share price is completely unwarranted and is related to an ongoing stock promotion campaign whereby an advertising budget of nearly $2 million is being spent on a promotional newsletter "touting the Company and encouraging investors to purchase the Company's common stock", as described in a recent Company press release.

The Company was recently designed as "Caveat Emptor" on OTCMarkets.com and the company's former name, UVIC Inc., appears in a subpoena issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission related to a number of questionable S-1 registration statements issued by prohibited attorney Adam S. Tracy.

For all of the reasons outlined in this report, we believe that shares of Zoompass could fall by at least 56% in the short-term.

Company Profile

Zoompass is a financial services company that provides businesses with solutions to help digitize financial transactions. The company offers prepaid debit cards, member reward systems and an electronic payment platform that enables businesses to provide their customers with a white label mobile wallet.

According to the company's most recent annual report, from the date of incorporation through December 31, 2016, the Company has generated gross revenues totaling $284,345 and has incurred net losses totaling almost $14 million.

Despite the company boasting an increase in net revenues to just $254,683 in the most recent quarter ending March 31, 2017 and announcing an expectation to receive commissions in an undisclosed amount related to a purchase order with an undisclosed third party, the company currently trades with a market cap of over $117,000,000, based on 39,680,731 shares outstanding as of April 21, 2017 and a share price of $2.95.

Shares of Zoompass stock have increased from about $1.50 per share to as high as $3.75 per share during the past three months with trading volume increasing significantly. Although difficult to prove, we believe that the main contributor to the stock's recent performance is not the company's recent results but rather an ongoing stock promotion campaign.

Recent Company Announcements

Below we have listed all of the Company's announcements made during the past several months. In our opinion, although these press releases occasionally sound upbeat, they fail to reference any specific material numbers that could justify the recent increase in market cap to nearly $117 million:

Zoompass Virtual Card Program Enables Latin American (LATAM) Consumers Access To US E-Commerce Markets 5/24/2017

Zoompass Files First Quarter Results 5/15/2017

Zoompass Issues Statement About Its Common Stock OTC Market Listing 5/11/2017

Zoompass Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock 5/9/2017

Zoompass Announces Corporate Update 5/8/2017

Zoompass Selects UVend Group of Companies as Self Serve Kiosk and Digital Partner 4/27/2017

Zoompass Corporate Update 4/18/2017

Zoompass Provides Operational and Corporate Update 3/3/2017

In our opinion, the company's press releases above lack substance. For example, in the company's operational and corporate update, the Company referenced agreements with Synnex Canada Limited, SKY Devices LLC and U-Vend Group but failed to mention specific terms and conditions.

Volatility Attributed To Stock Promotion

To date, we have discovered advertisements on Google and Yahoo Finance that direct visitors to a website promoting Zoompass at http://zoompassinvestor.com/

In true promotional form, the website features a glaring report by Editor Rick Currin that is quick to point out industry statistics and million dollar figures relating to "financial technology" while lacking substance relating to the company's internal business operations.

However, the most important dollar amount is buried within the legal disclaimer:

The website is actually a tout sheet whereby a third party (Sargon Finance SA) paid almost $2 million "to build investor awareness", or in other words, to promote shares of ZPAS stock to unsuspecting buyers.

It is our opinion that the recent run up in Zoompass is primarily attributed to this nearly $2 million stock promotion campaign. As we have described in past reports, shares of heavily promoted stocks like Zoompass are temporarily inflated during the promotional campaign and almost always crash in the short-term.

We have found smoking gun evidence linking Zoompass to another heavily promoted stock, Pura Naturals, Inc. (OTCQB: PNAT), and believe that the two stocks will behave similarly. Specifically, we believe that shares of ZPAS will decline by 50-70% from prevailing market prices similar to the way Pura Naturals traded when its stock promotion campaign topped out.

Zoompass & Pura Naturals: Nearly Identical Promotional Campaigns

Zoompass and Pura Naturals have been the subject to promotional campaigns that are so similar in nature that we believe it is not unreasonable to anticipate the two stock's behaving similarly, at least in the short-term. For Zoompass, this could mean a sharp decline of more than 50% in the short-term.

Below we have outlined three of the most brazen similarities between the two stock promotion campaigns:

1. Creative Direct Marketing Group

Creative Direct Marketing Group is an advertising and digital marketing agency located in Southern California that appears to be at least partially responsible for the investor awareness ad campaigns targeting both Zoompass Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: OTCPK:ZPAS) and Pura Naturals, Inc. (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNAT).

In addition to the similar website layouts and domain names used for both the Zoompass stock promotion (ZoompassInvestor.com) and Pura Naturals stock promotion (PuraInvestor.com), you can find direct evidence connecting Creative Direct Marketing Group to both stock promotion advertisements.

When you sign up to receive Rick Currin's email newsletter from the Zoompass promotional website, you will notice the originating sender of Rick Currin's email alerts is "mkt@theinvestmentstrategy":

A search of ICANN's WHOIS database reveals that the owner of the "theinvestmentstrategy.com" domain name is Craig Huey, President of Creative Direct Marketing Group:

Creative Direct Marketing Group actually won an award for "Best Investor Relations Online Campaign" for their work with Pura Naturals, Inc. and the ad agency is referenced in the legal disclaimer of the Pura Naturals promotional website:

Coincidentally, both Zoompass Holdings and Pura Naturals were subject to stock promotion campaigns with budgets just shy of $2 million managed at least in part by Creative Direct Marketing Group.

2. The Denial of Involvement

On May 9, 2017, Zoompass issued a press release regarding a promotional newsletter touting the Company's stock. Compare Zoompass's press release with the one issued by Pura Naturals on January 19, 2017:

Zoompass Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

Pura Naturals, Inc. Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

The two company-issued press releases above have many sections that are almost identical in context, with some areas copied verbatim. The two most likely explanations for these similar press releases is either plagiarism or a related party being responsible for the authoring of both Company's press releases. Based on all of our other findings, we believe the likelihood of the latter is very high.

3. The Chart Patterns

Below is a historical stock chart for Pura Naturals, Inc. for the relevant time period when its stock was subjected to a promotion campaign.

Compare the chart above with the current stock chart for Zoompass and you will notice that to date, the charts are nearly identical.

Both stocks were dormant for months and traded at approximately $1.50 per share. Then, all of a sudden, each stock's volume spiked right around the time when promotional newsletter campaigns began surfacing on the Internet. After each stock climbed for about 25 trading days, share prices hit $3.75 and $3.64, respectively. Next, both stocks plummeted by more than 50% before bouncing.

Pura Naturals shares bounced all the way back to $3.45 but failed to breakout to new all-time highs. In the twenty trading days that followed, the stock fell by as much as 56%.

Although in the long-term each Company's stock will be more reflective of the successes or failures of each operating business, in the short-term it is our opinion that the stock chart for Zoompass Holdings is driven more by the current promotional campaign than by internal business operations and company news releases. Since the promotional campaign itself along with the stock chart closely resembles the promotional campaign and stock chart for Pura Naturals, we believe that the two will continue to act similar in the short-term. For Zoompass, this could mean an imminent collapse of 56% in the short-term.

Zoompass & Pura Naturals: More Connections Between The Two

In addition to the resemblances between the stock promotion campaigns subjected to Zoompass and Pura Naturals, there are also internal examples that demonstrate how the companies themselves may be connected.

Robert "Rob" Lee

Robert "Rob" Lee has maintained the position of Chief Executive Officer and Director of Zoompass Holdings, Inc. since August 2016. In addition to previously serving as the President and CEO of a company that eventually went into receivership, Lee has "focused on the financing and restructuring of various private entities":

One career endeavor apparently missing from Robert Lee's bio involves an obscure reference to Lee within a share exchange agreement related to Pura Naturals, Inc. found in a form 8-K filed on July 26, 2016:

Although we have been unable to reach a representative of Zoompass to clarify Robert Lee's full involvement with Pura Naturals, Inc., a Reuters company profile page lists Robert Lee as being appointed as a director to Pura Naturals in April 2016:

In fact, we believe there is a possibility that Robert Lee may in fact also be the Chief Executive Officer of Pura Natural, Inc. under the name Robert Doherty.

Obscure Executive Officer Listed In Zoompass's Annual Report

Smoking gun evidence connecting Zoompass to Pura Naturals can be seen on page 24 of Zoompass's most recent Annual Report filed on April 24, 2017. In the list of executive officers section, "Robert Doherty" is listed as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zoompass Holdings:

Robert Doherty also happens to be listed as the Chief Executive Officer for Pura Naturals, Inc. in the Company's most recent Annual Report:

Either there was a highly unusual typo in the Zoompass annual report that mistakenly listed Pura Natural's CEO as their own or Robert Lee and Robert Doherty may be the same individual. According to a Bloomberg biography, the Chief Executive Officer for Zoompass Holdings, Inc. is Robert Doherty Lee.

If Robert Doherty Lee is serving dual roles as both the Chief Executive Officer of Zoompass Holdings, Inc. and Pura Naturals, Inc. , we believe that investors should remain highly suspicious of the failure to disclose this relevant information in S.E.C. filings.

Conclusion

Our trading thesis is based on the belief that the recent surge in share price for Zoompass Holdings, Inc. is more heavily attributed to an ongoing stock promotion campaign rather than the company's recent operating results. As we have explained, although the Company has recently announced press releases that could be perceived positively, they lack substance and are very unlikely to be responsible for the recent meteoric rise in Zoompass stock.

If the stock's short-term price fluctuation is driven primarily by the stock promotion and if Zoompass and Pura Naturals are related to the extent that we have outlined in this report, we believe that Zoompass shares will trade comparatively to how Pura Naturals traded when its own stock was subject to a very similar promotion. Specifically, this would mean that Zoompass shares could decline by 56% in as little as 20 trading days.

