Tech REIT Bubble?

We dive in to each subsector of tech REITs in an attempt to determine if the current pricing is bubbly.

There is excitement in the air about the future of technology. It seems everyone agrees that data consumption will grow rapidly, perhaps even exponentially. I actually agree with the market on this idea, but I would caution investors on the need to fully understand its implications for REITs. The colloquial train of though is that since demand is driven by data consumption, rapidly growing data consumption entails success for the tech REITs. I worry that the market is asking the wrong question.

How fast will data consumption grow?

Most signals suggest data consumption will grow quite fast and seemingly in perpetuity. This has led to impressive returns from the tech REITs which can be divided into 2 categories; data centers and cell towers. Data center REITs have been more tightly correlated with excitement for data consumption growth, so their prices have moved more.

While less significant of a move, the tower REITs have done quite well also.

This leaves the tech REITs at a heavy valuation shown in the table below.

Company Price/FFO 2017 est. P/NAV QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) 19.4X 95.8% Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) 32.9X 109.6% Cyrus One (NASDAQ:CONE) 18.5X 111.6% Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) 19.3X 115.4% CoreSite (NYSE:COR) 23.1X 111.9% Dupont Fabros (NYSE:DFT) 17.0X 112.1% American Tower (NYSE:AMT) 20.9X n/a Crown Castle 22.4X n/a SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) 21.4X n/a

Data from SNL Financial

Is this warranted or perhaps a bit bubbly? The two broader tech REIT sectors have different fundamentals so let us explore each individually. Since the moves were predicated on a question which only addresses the demand, current pricing represents a bubble if the REITs are not positioned to capture the benefits of demand growth. Instead, we should be asking;

who will capture the profits as data consumption grows?

Data center REITs

As a REIT dedicated analyst I would love to say that the REITs will be the beneficiaries of this data supertrend, but after analyzing the structure of the industry, it does not appear to be the case. As far as I can tell, there is no mechanism in place that makes the existing data centers have an advantage over new data centers. Further, there are minimal barriers to entry such that the demand can be fully absorbed by new development.

The vertical of the data center industry refers to the dynamics between the REITs, their customers and the suppliers. In no aspect of the vertical do the REITs have a competitive advantage. Suppliers for data centers are primarily the electric utilities which usually charge fixed rates determined by the government. As such, this relationship is neutral (neither a competitive advantage nor a disadvantage), with the data centers paying the same rate as everyone else.

The customers of data centers, however, have a competitive advantage over the data centers. Essentially, data centers are a commoditized product which can be duplicated by anyone with the finances to do so. While some centers have superior redundancies as compared to others, the level of redundancy is merely an election in the development process. In other words, there is nothing proprietary about a 2N redundancy system as this is available to anyone who wants to pay the extra cost of setting it up in such a way.

This causes data center ownership to be rather fragmented. Sure, there are giants like Equinix or Digital Realty, but there are new developments going up in most MSAs. Tenants can choose from a variety of providers and since the product is arguably a commodity, they will go with the lowest cost landlord. To make matters worse, the tenants can build their own facilities.

The world of big data and tech is winner-take-all by default. Power and data consumption will be concentrated into a few hands like Google, Facebook and Netflix. This will cause the tenants to be relatively more concentrated than the fragmented data centers, swinging the power firmly toward the tenants.

As such, we anticipate the tech companies will capture a majority of the profits along the data handling vertical. The data center REITs will get an adequate economic profit causing the companies to do fine. I suspect FFO/share will grow at a decent pace in the near term and trail off to a slow pace as more development competition enters the market.

Given the current multiples relative to our fundamental outlook for data centers, I would argue that there is a bubble. On average, data center REITs should be priced about 25% lower in my opinion. That being said, there is enough potential here that a short is not advisable. Data centers are currently a no-touch investment.

But what about colocation?

Colocation focused data centers may fare a bit better as the network externalities of a fully developed interconnection ecosystem do provide a barrier to entry. However, I would point out that colocation is a double-edged sword. The tenants with whom other tenants most want to connect will gain a certain power over the REIT as their presence will be required for the data center to function. This is analogous to the co-tenancy clauses of anchors at malls. Mall REITs have to charge anchors lower rent because they hold power in their value to other tenants.

Tower REITs

Tower REITs are just as pricey on a multiple basis as data centers, but there is something different about this subsector's fundamentals. Specifically, it is the basic concept that a neutral party is the ideal owner of a cell tower which deters tenants from becoming competitors as they can with data centers.

A majority of the cost of a tower is the tower itself rather than the equipment loaded onto it. Under REIT ownership, the tower can have equipment from multiple companies, Verizon, US Cellular and AT&T for example, all on the same tower. This makes the cost of the tower itself more efficient as it is split across 3 income streams. In contrast, if Verizon owns the tower they will not want to lease space on it to US Cellular or AT&T as these are direct competitors so Verizon does not want to aid them in strengthening their networks.

Since the REIT is a more efficient owner of tower assets, it can capture much of the excess profits that may come from the anticipated surge in data consumption. This shows up in cap rates on tower assets around 8% to 10%. With extremely long lives and minimal maintenance capex, the economic cap rate for a tower would be closer to 6%, so the extra 2% to 4% represents capture of additional profits.

With tower REITs in the dominant position in their vertical, I think the premium valuation is warranted. Tower REITs are not in a bubble. Unfortunately, the strong fundamentals are accurately represented in the multiples, so there is little alpha potential to these investments going forward.

Another tech REIT

Unity Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) owns vast networks of fiber which it leases primarily to telcos. We anticipate demand for fiber-optic cable will rapidly increase as 5G rolls out, so Uniti has potential to grow. Since laying new cable can be delayed by permitting and other such restrictions, we believe Uniti is in a position to capture some value as the industry matures.

Unlike the data centers or the towers, UNIT's growth is not priced in. In fact, it trades at a deep value multiple of only 10X guided AFFO. We consider Uniti to be the best investment opportunity among tech REITs as it has room for multiple expansion and pays a 9.6% dividend.

2 nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long UNIT. I am personally long UNIT. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.