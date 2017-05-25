Prepare For More Dilution Of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

I believe that Wednesday's spike on INO will continue to erode as the at-the-market offering is enacted or another offering gets announced as an alternative or supplement to it.

The company has an open at-the-market offering with up to $43.7 million worth of shares still remaining as of the end of Q1 2017.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INO) announced early-stage study results on its HIV vaccine candidate PENNVAX-GP. The study results were very encouraging, with the company claiming that it "produced amongst the highest overall levels of immune response rates (cellular and humoral) ever demonstrated in a human study by an HIV vaccine". The near-100% response rate to the vaccine is obviously very good news and investor sentiment was positive as the stock opened the day at $9.65, up 35% from Tuesday's close of $7.13.

However, the stock faded all day and closed at $8.68 on very heavy volume of 28.6 million shares, about 40% of the stock's float. Why would a sell off on such heavy volume occur on such good news? As an investor who has been involved in many speculative biotech stocks, both on the long and short side, I have seen this enough times before. I believe that the reason why the stock traded the way that it did on Wednesday is that there is dilution, or the expectation of dilution. Dilution for biotech stocks usually accompanies a big news release like this because retail investors fall in love with the story and provide enough buy volume to facilitate the offering of shares.

Don't believe me? Look at INO's SEC filings. On June 10, 2016, the company filed a prospectus for the offering of $50 million worth of shares "at-the-market". An at-the-market offering comes at no fixed share price as the underwriter completes the offering on a best efforts basis, and usually acts at the request of the company. Have a look at this note from INO's Q1 filing:

This is a demonstrated impact of dilution. The company said the following in the prospectus:

Common stock to be outstanding after this offering: Up to 76,976,280 shares, assuming sales at a price of $10.62 per shares, which was the closing price on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 10, 2016. The actual number of shares issued will vary depending on the sales price under this offering.

In 2016 INO sold 658,748 shares at an average price of $9.75 for $6.3 million. The dilutive impact of the offering will be higher than originally stated because of the lower average sale price. The company still has room to sell up to $43.7 million more shares at an undefined price. That's 5 million more shares assuming a sale price of $8.68.

There are two rebuttals to this - first, the company did not use the sales agreement to finance in Q1 2017 so perhaps it will no longer use it. Second, as a vaccine company, INO receives grants for its research which will offset some of its cash burn.

Wednesday's volume of 28.6 million shares is by far the heaviest trading day for INO in 2017. The next highest was 2.9 million volume on May 12. Prior to Wednesday, there has been only 18 days where INO traded in excess of a million volume in 2017. There hasn't been much of an opportunity to sell stock in the offering without tanking the stock price.

While INO has relied heavily on grants to finance its research and will continue to do so, this does not nearly cover off the company's total operating expenses. INO's operating loss increased in Q1 2017 even with higher grant and collaborative research revenue and investors should expect this trend to continue as it enters into later stage studies:

Most sophisticated investors already know the basic risks of dilution with a company like INO. What they are banking on is a partnership or strategic investment from a mature pharmaceutical company that would greatly reduce cash burn and give INO increased credibility among the big money investors in the health care industry who would then bid up the stock price. This kind of strategy is apt for those with risk tolerances high enough to handle it, but it is a race against time.

As of March 31, 2017, INO had $90 million in cash and equivalents. It had a total of $107 million of current assets and $40 million in current liabilities for total working capital of $67 million. That sounds like plenty of cash resources for the time being, but history suggests that INO management will act soon.

On April 20, 2015, the company raised $76 million in a previous offering. The Q1 2015 financial statements show that INO had $81 million of cash and equivalents and working capital of $79 million as of March 31, 2015. So INO's balance sheet is at a stage where management has felt the need to immediately increase funds in the past. That makes sense because at a $20 million per quarter burn rate, working capital could be zero by the end of the year without further funding.

Someone who is basing their investment thesis on a strategic partnership would hope that it happens almost immediately so that the next round of financing can occur at a higher valuation. Anyone who has experience in this industry outside of blind cheerleaders knows that bigger pharmaceutical companies will generally take months after a new data set has been released to form a partnership. So a deal being made, say, before the end of Q3 is a long shot. In the meantime, prepare for more dilution on INO.

With the way that INO traded on Wednesday, I believe that some of the offering was sold into the open market. The sell off was likely accelerated by shorts as well as investors who know the company's history all too well and sell after any spike. Would this mean that with up to an additional $43.7 million in the bank that INO is done diluting for a while? Possibly, but based on INO's rather consistent history I felt confident enough to open a bearish position (through buying put options) on INO today.

I expect that what's left of Wednesday's price increase will erode away in the coming days as the company continues to sell shares or possibly issue another secondary offering in lieu of, or supplementary to, the at-the-market offering. Nothing against INO or its accomplishments to-date, but I have come to learn that this is the reality of the biotech investment world and I will take advantage of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.