58.com's (WUBA) CEO Michael Yao on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 25, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Christian Arnell – Investor Relations

Michael Yao – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hao Zhou – Chief Financial Officer

Echo Yan - IR Manager

Analysts

Natalie Wu – CICC

Thomas Chong – BOCI

Nora Zhang – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tian Hou – T.H. Capital

Evan Zhou – Credit Suisse

Alvin Jiang – Deutsche Bank

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christian Arnell. Please go ahead.

Christian Arnell

The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.58.com.

On the call with me today from 58.com are Mr. Michael Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Hao Zhou, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Echo Yan, IR Director. Mr. Yao will discuss 58.com's business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. Zhou, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follow.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Michael Yao. Mr. Yao, please go ahead.

Michael Yao

Thanks, Christian, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. We are pleased to report another strong quarter. I'd like to focus my remarks today on two of our major content credit risk, jobs and housing.

Jobs is the most promising category among our many content categories in terms of traffic and delivery of growth prospects. Despite the channel slowing economic growth, our job category continued to grow. The demographics of job seekers and the employers on our platform largely focus on low-cost service related positions.

China is gradually transitioning away from manufacturing towards a service leader economy. [indiscernible] percentage of GDP just passed the 50% mark. Service ticket jobs will continue to account for a large percentage in the search and create strong tailwind for growth in our job category.

Typical jobseekers on our platform are in mid to lower level income bracket and they typically and very well educated. Many of them move from city to city searching for jobs and they typically don’t have peace. This population reach numbers in the hundreds or millions was low to online a few years ago but has quickly adopted mobile data and the smartphones.

Our mobile app has become an evolutionary new tool for them to look for jobs. After meeting its owners are also increasingly using mobile in the hiring apps such our total mobile app instead of traditional off-line channels. This marks the segment has low use and penetration and is quickly adopting mobile technology in the smartphone. This has created another tailwind for growth in our job category.

The first online hiring company, which were founded in late '90 in China and had been growing for close to 20 years. They are focused mostly on white-collar jobs in the big companies, and they are sophisticated enough to understanding online hiring early on.

58.com and Ganji were founded in 2005 and have begun monetizing our job category nationwide around 2010. We forecast on mid to lower level income jobseekers and SMEs. This is a much bigger pool of users. So it is most surprising that our job traffic and the numbers of job positions surpassed our white-collar forecast peers several years ago.

During the first quarter of 2017, our job categories build surpassed all of our online recruitment peers in China for the first time. While, we have had the advantage of scale, this deal have a lot of work to do to improve our user experience and the quality of the information and the service provided for the job seeker and the merchants.

Our mission is Ganji cemented our market leading position and has allowed us to focus our resources in the housing and user experience and the production innovation. We are extremely excited about the future prospects of our job category.

Shifting gears for our housing category. In this data, in China is total reaching US dollar housing transactions level of industry. The Chinese government has a much big influence on the market than most developed countries. The market is huge in the country.

We believe that in the short term, the housing market will remain suppressed and sluggish for the rest of the year, but we remain optimistic about the mid to longer term market prospect because of urbanization, continued ForEx and [indiscernible] investment options and the account of wanting to own their own home in China will continue in the foreseeable future.

As with our job category, there are also mid to longer term tailwind in the housing category. Firstly, secondary housing transaction value is still estimated to be below 50% of the total housing transaction in China.

This percentage is still much lower than most other developed countries over the next 5 to 10 years but secondary market will continue to grow. This will continue to support our secondary housing revenues, which is the majority of our housing revenue.

Secondary. Looking at the import market, import price are going up quite radically. This will continue to support our rental revenue in the 58.com leadership position. Certainly, cannot really say that brokerage industry is very fragmented and the labor intention. China is the country with the biggest number of secondary house. It's difficult for one brokerage company to highlight for market share nationwide.

Record strategy, which we hired had people in the opening branch office is a lot higher than what we invested in online platform. The future lies within on that platform and the retail is kind of build. That said, the market temporary slowdown has impacted our housing revenues. Growth over the past 2 years was very high and was driven by the integration of Anjuke and Ganji, a booming market and competitor close of market share following their switch to a transaction model.

With respect to housing revenue growth rate slower than previous quarter throughout the rest of 2017. Despite this, we are confident that we can defend our market leading position in the secondary and the rental sector.

We are also into more aggressive with the lower tier cities where there are few policy restrictions to offset the deflation we are seeing in the Tier 2 - Tier 1 and the Tier 2 cities and we improved our broader mix. We continue to focus on developing our online capabilities and will avoid using the transaction model and the competing with our broad customers.

So overall, we are happy with our first quarter results and we remain optimistic about the short term potential of our platform. We are market leaders in both the jobs and the housing category in terms of the online marketing business model. This [indiscernible] are major and has plenty of market opportunities. We will continue to work hard to create more value for our users and to capture more market share in the years to come.

I will now pass the call to Hao to go over our financials.

Hao Zhou

Thanks, Michael, and thanks, everyone for joining the call today. Starting this quarter, we'll begin reporting our financial results in RMB because our business is predominantly conducted in China. We believe financials presented in RMB best reflect the underlying performance of our business. I will go to our financials for the quarter by quoting amounting RMB. Our earnings release issued earlier today contains US dollar numbers for the revenues.

Total revenue were RMB 1.99 billion, an increase of 31.7% from RMB 1.51 billion in the same quarter of 2016. Both membership services and OMS are growing, with OMS' gross rate basically outpacing membership services over the past 2 years.

Gross profit RMB 1.79 billion, an increase of 32.4% from RMB 1.35 billion during the same period of 2016. Gross margin was 90%, a slight improvement from 89.5% during the same quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses were RMB 1.72 billion, an increase of 1.6% from RMB 1.69 billion in the same quarter of 2016. Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were RMB 1.25 billion, a decrease of 5.4% from RMB 1.32 billion in the same quarter of 2016. Within the sales and marketing expenses, advertising expenses, advertising expenses accounted for RMB 512.2 million and RMB 684.3 million during the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, respectively. The decrease in advertising expenses, coupled with the fact that traffic continue to grow on a year-over-year basis demonstrates that the effectiveness of the integration of 58 and Ganji is having and the synergies that are being created.

Other sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were RMB 733.8 million, an increase of 15.9% from RMB 633.1 million in the same quarter of 2016. The increase was mainly due to an increase in compensation benefits and sales commissions, customer services and marketing teams as well as overhead expenses associated with these teams. The fact that revenue grew faster than sales and marketing expenses also demonstrates the efficiency is being created post-merger.

Research and development expenses during the first quarter of 2017 were RMB 314.5 million, an increase of 35.5% from the RMB 232 million in the same quarter of 2016. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were RMB 150.3 million, an 11.4% increase from RMB 134.8 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Income from operations was RMB 77.9 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with loss from operations of RMB 333.8 million in the same quarter of 2016. Operating margin was positive 3.9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with negative 22.1% in the same quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB 217.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB 214 million in the same quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP operating margin was positive 10.9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with negative 14.2% in the same quarter of 2016.

Net loss attributable to 58.com Inc. was RMB 21.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with net loss attributable to 58.com Inc. of RMB 536.5 million in the same period of 2016. Net margin was negative 1.1% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with negative 35.5% in the same quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income attributable to 58.com Inc. was RMB 105.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to 58.com Inc. of RMB 346.5 million in the same quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net margin was positive 5.3% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with negative 23% in the same quarter of 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB 422.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with net cash provided by operating activities of RMB 142.7 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Now to the guidance. We expect second quarter 2017 revenues in the RMB to be between RMB 2.25 billion and RMB 2.35 billion, a 16% and 21% year-over-year growth, respectively. These estimates reflects the company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

With that, I'd like to now open up the call for the Q&A. Operator, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay. The first question comes from Natalie Wu with CICC. Please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

Hi. Good evening, management. Thanks for taking my question. So my question is about the headcount plan. So can you update us about the headcount plan this year in terms of the different functions say, sales, R&D, et cetera and also in terms of different verticals housing, job, et cetera. And also given that part of some sales function is switched to call center in Tianzhing [ph] so shall we expect to see the sales number to be reduced by the end of this year?

Michael Yao

Okay. Thank you, Natalie. [Foreign Language]

Echo Yan

Translation to Michael's answer just now. We do believe our total headcount will stay stable, more like this year. And from a long-term perspective, we do expect our total headcount, especially the sales headcount will be stable or probably we'll see some decrease in the future.

So currently, we are thinking probably, our - now, the total headcount number is the highest ever. And with our innovations of technology, trust people to be more and more online, other big data, innovation, platform innovation, we do believe the total structure will be improved. And in the future, we're thinking the talent along sales people, call center people, our regional team will be getting more healthy. So long-term, we're thinking most likely the total headcount, especially sales team, will stay stable or we'll likely see some continued growth

Natalie Wu

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

Okay. Our next question comes from Thomas Chong with BOCI. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chong

Thanks management for taking my questions. I have three questions. The first question is about the investment by Tencent into Zhuanzhuan, and how should we think about the strategy and outlook for those businesses going forward?

And my second question is about our job business. Is there any color about the operating metrics for Zhaocaimao and our strategies for blue-collar recruitment going forward? And my final question is about the trend in operating expenses and how should we think about the margin trend going forward? Thank you.

Michael Yao

Okay. I will take the first and the second question and Hao will answer the third one. [Foreign Language]

Echo Yan

I will take the first two questions and Hao will comment about the third question. Yes, Tencent recently called an investment from Tencent and now Zhaocaimao is integrated entity. Under this structure, it improves the opportunities for Tencent to further win the market and in the competition.

So Tencent now just invested money to the Zhuanzhuan business and so, resulted the [indiscernible] Together with better incentive to the teams and better morale, the teams, we do believe now Tencent is in a better position and have a big opportunities to win the market.

So as an independent entity, Zhuanzhuan will be more flexible in terms of making the investments for their development of the products and platform. [Technical Difficulty]

[Foreign Language] Talk about the asset, the Zhaocaimao. Zhaocaimao is especially focusing on the mid and small scale of the SME. And currently, 8 months, the top in terms of the daily average user, and just some efforts to further improve our platforms and to help us to better educate more and more SMEs to use online platform to hire people.

And Zhaocaimao eventually will be help us to further improve our cost structure with apps like Zhaocaimao will eventually need less sales people, users will be getting more and more self asset. And we do believe that in the future, we will have like more user to the daily users or monthly users to use this new app to hire people on our platform.

Hao Zhou

Yes. I would just – this Hao. Just to add a couple more comments on the topic, I think it's a very important advancement of the product. What that does is really, it sort of, in a way, converts our platform from a marketing platform in nature to a more of a hiring platform itself because the tool offers a number of functions other than just marketing for the open position.

It allows the merchants to interact with the consumers, it allows the merchant to manage the resumes, it allows them to manage even the hiring process in a mobile way, so this is one, really increased engagement. And third -- second is it actually needs a lot more data on the platform in terms of how they're interacting, what is the preferences of these merchants in terms of candidates. And this data will be used by the company to generate our big data ability to AIs and eventually translating to more software intelligence recommendations-based product and we'll be able to explore ways to change our revenue model from kind of a marketing model to a mobile performance revenue model.

So this is the significance of Zhaocaimao, even though it's earliest stage, but it's really opening up a lot of very profound and new opportunities for how our users are using our platform or how we can monetize our platform in the future.

Now the third question is the OpEx. OpEx (inaudible) you can see that first quarter 2017, we -- our OpEx offers very little growth versus either a year ago or sequentially from fourth quarter. This is probably sort of a better-than-expected results. One is because our advertising, we understand our budgets in Q1 and a part of it is obviously cost control but other part of it is some of the advertising expenses, for instance, the pre-installation of apps is kind of a pretty bulky contract.

These are big ticket contracts, which takes time to negotiate with the OEMs. And so when we were budgeting the expenses, we have certain assumptions of when these negotiations are done and when these expenses can go to P&Ls. But in reality, the timing of whether or not we sign contract with this one or the other one can change throughout the course of the year. So it's possible that some of the budgets will shift from quarter-to-quarter. So what would you see in first quarter is a understanding of the advertising budget. But I would caution investors not to sort of simply extrapolate that savings throughout the rest of the quarter or rest of the year because we have an annual budget, we're trying to manage through that throughout the year, provided that the overall competitiveness -- competitive landscape and our -- the overall revenue and margin outlook stay the same, we'd like to stay with the budget.

So some of the budget that was not spent in Q1 may be executed in the several quarters -- in the quarters -- in the rest of the quarters of the year. So we'll keep you updated on how progress on these discussions of the advertising expenses. But having said that, I think we are showing in our results a better control overall on the advertising expense and the headcount post the mergers.

You recall when 1.5 years ago or 3 years ago when we competing with Ganji, we were very quickly ramping up our advertising expenses and people, et cetera, which puts us back into an awful situation after we briefly gained profitability. So that period of very fast expense increase had been very different now.

So after the merger with Ganji, we're now very much in control of how much we want to spend. And so therefore, there is arguably, a bigger level of expense controls within the company or visibility, if you will.

So overall as Michael mentioned, we are advertising. We plan to sort of keep it flattish versus last year, so therefore, getting more leverage from that, while we grow revenue. And also we are debating to keep our headcount of flat or even very minor growth at least for this year, so that will delivery more. So all these things are going to contribute to margin expansion year-over-year compared with last year and in the years down below.

And on top of that, I think one thing that we are working with the other, we haven't confirmed the accounting treatment or we were working to with the orders, is how do we account for Zhuanzhuan. So its' possible, even not guaranteed, it's possible that we're going to deconsolidate Zhuanzhuan because it is considered a joint control investment by us and Tencent.

So in that scenario, we will be able to strip out the financials of Zhuanzhuan and record it to -- in investment income and loss line on equity pick up method as opposed to blend Tencent's financial with all other verticals. So that will - if confirmed, that will bring more visibility into our financials. And that's, I think tough more to the investors overall. But we're going to know that for sure after we close second quarter and wrap all the ongoing dialogues with the auditors, that will probably be a good quarter where we announce the second quarter results, okay?

Thomas Chong

Thanks for the detailed answer. I will get back to the queue.

Hao Zhou

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

The next question comes from Nora Zhang with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Nora Zhang

Good evening, management and thank you for taking my questions. I have a question regarding the property segment. We noticed that our property segment has been quite strong year-to-date driven by growth in lower tier cities.

How do we see growth in second half as property tightening has expanded into more cities? And also, could you share with us the revenue contribution of top 10 or top 20 cities, and how does it compare with the year ago?

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Echo Yan

Yes, housing market and our housing business in Q1 was better than [last year but what we are still seeing that government is still in terms of market control, so we are still be conservative in the release the market performance in the second half. So we mentioned that - we mentioned during our Q4 2016 earnings that we're attaching the zero growth rate for our housing business performance for the whole year. As just mentioned, actually Q1 is better than we expected.

However, from March '17, the government has had issued a series of policies to further improve this market like the available properties to be sell in the market, people's ability to purchase market, et cetera. So now we are still stay conservative in terms of the housing market performance, as well as our business performance of growth in market in Q2, Q3 and Q4.

To cope with the current situation, we have done a few jobs. For example, we have further penetrated the lower tier cities. You've done [indiscernible] like a few times of the cities and now we are trying to cover like about more than 100 cities. And second also, we are further build up of our rental platform. And as the government officials mentioned that the houses for people to stay enough for the business to settle, so that move now is spending like more assets in terms of further improve advantages in terms of the rental market.

\

And third also, as we always mentioned, that we do believe the government controlling policy to this market cannot be long. China people have to purchase house, and they feel people really need to buy house. And the internal market still be like more housing, more deals of the new home compared with the secondary home, compared with Western countries should be just opposite.

So long-term, we have to say that there will be like more deals goes to the secondary home trading instead of focusing on the new home trading . So we are staying positive to our hosting business, long-term. And this year, we'll be seizing opportunities to further improve our technology, the tools that we offer to our merchant and the customers and there will be ready when the market is getting better, we can be the biggest winner of this market.

Hao Zhou

Yes, I just want to add a couple - kind of add one point because if you, despite a shorter-term pressure, the one thing that makes us confident about the longer term prospects in the housing market is that if you look at the cost structure of the real state companies, right, and they still, by and large, have lot of people, lot of branch offices, their cost are tied into few people, into off-line cost structures and then the percentage of the online investments going into our platform is very little, is a lot lower compared to other developed countries, which means that the Chinese brokerage business is still very people intensive and need to be - it has an opportunity to be more tech-based.

So I think we add this role to bring technology to the brokerage industry, to bring that big data technology, bring good SaaS tools for the agents. If you look at how they operate every day, there's still lot of ways or efficiency, opportunities that we are working very hard to help them to be more efficient. And in return, we're going to be hopefully, capture a bigger wallet share of whatever the commission revenue they're generating.

So I think instead some of the other peers diving into the transaction models and competing with our customers, we see no need of doing at all. We see huge amount of opportunity instead to partner with our customers and to help them become more efficient and using the technology, which is our advantage. So we see huge opportunities on that, in addition to the expansion of paying merchants and all that.

Nora Zhang

Thank you, Michael and Hao. It’s very helpful.

Hao Zhou

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Tian Hou with T.H. Capital. Please go ahead.

Tian Hou

Good evening, management. Congratulations on a good quarter. I have one question related to your new approach. WUBA, let's say, dominant permanent player in the classified information in China has a lot of data and currently, you do apply the data in the recruiting - recruitment.

I wonder how are you going to apply the data or artificial intelligence in housing and in auto, and those kind of new approach, how does this new approach help you? Is that increase the users beginners or is increase the user payment, which one comes first? That's my question. Thank you.

Michael Yao

Okay. [Foreign Language]

Echo Yan

Tian Hou, yes, it is true. As the biggest classified platform in China, Mainland, we have - to improve our big data technologies and AI technologies and nowadays, we are trying to accumulating more information on our platform. For example, the locations of the users, the type of the users, the price that they can afford and more and more savings with more accurate information of this series et cetera. And we are also further establishing our teams who are focusing on data development and artificial technology.

With all these efforts, we can further improve the customer experience, efficiencies, better matching the needs of our - the end of customers and the end of the merchant. I'd like to give you an example.

Our Anjuke platform, nowadays, people don't have to search like all the time to find a house they like. After a few clicks, we can better understand their needs, for example, if they like apartment with balcony, et cetera and next time, we can recommend the similar types of the apartment to the users.

All these efforts will definitely further improve our daily users and improve the customers business and will be further improve our investment from that perspective and further improve our technology in terms of processing data and AI, et cetera. And with that, we can improve the -- enhance the experience on our platform.

Hao Zhou

Yes, just to, Tian, to your question on whether the big data technology will be used in the presentation, I think both for sure, because what happens is typically when we think about these big data technology, we think about user experience predominantly first, okay? How do we help the users [indiscernible]. But as we get better in helping users to get the job faster, we're also helping companies to hire people faster, right, the same thing.

And as the efficiency gains the businesses and it's very natural that we're going to be paid more by recommending the best people, by recommending better need, so those benefits of users and monetization typically comes in the planned discussion, and that’s not really actually.

Tian Hou

Very helpful. Thank you. I turn the floor to others.

Hao Zhou

Thanks, Tian.

Operator

The next question comes from Evan Zhou with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Evan Zhou

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. Question is regarding the sales service points that you guys raised just now. I think - wondering if you can share with us some of the metrics that you guys actually look at/or evaluate on an ongoing basis and how's kind of our percentage ratio of self-service in terms of say, the client's coverage or in terms of may be revenue per se?

And is this something that you guys already kind of seeing early staff adoption in terms of that versus - or it's more like a long-term thing to you, because I think for the past, I will say, maybe 5 to 10 years, in the future of the company, I think they are much like labor driven business model and if we ever see the future as more self-service like all the leading work and the merchants recognition or levels of participation has already been improving, will we see more visible evidence of that? Or it's still more like a economical thing? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Yes, Evan, this is a great question on self-serve and we -- it's a big topic internally and there's lots going on. I think we have some progress but we're going to continue to have more progress down the road. We typically look at self-serve in two aspects. The first aspect is sort of how do we automate or how do we make a down line process to save ourselves and the customer services team's effort.

So how do we, instead of asking our sales people to randomly look for leads and try to get cold calls and convert them to paying numbers, how do we get more comprehensive information of a lead online and push it to the right person through an automated interface in our sales team.

And based on our past experience of what type of teams or board teams that have higher conversions of certain demographics of a lead. So all these can be a lot more online versus the traditional call center or branch field sales office operation aspect. And the other example I will give is customer service sort of intelligence, right?

So in terms of the -- we have people who answer calls from our customers over the phone, but as we learn to our experience that are a lot of the questions are similar in nature. So how do we translate that response capability into more automated helpdesk or sort of a preset menus, and so that we can really help a customers to sell through our website on their own without having to have many intervention.

So we're making, I think, solid progress on that. As you can see that we have been stabilizing our headcount or slowing down the growth of the sales team for the several quarters in the -- starting from I think merger with Ganji. And our sales -- our revenue growth has traditionally I think, outpaces the growth of headcount.

So we couldn't achieve that without being able to push more technology into our sales and service processes. But that's only the first part. And that's actually a smaller part compared to the second aspect that we talk about internally on self-serve, which is how do we enable the users or the consumers, the jobseekers, the home seekers, on our platform to be able to interact with the businesses, the real estate agents, the used car agents or the employers who hire people.

How do we facilitate them to interact on their own on our platform instead of that we have to help our customers to upload the listing or help them to go to sort of filling out the data, et cetera. In some cases, we have done that before. Our customers are not that sophisticated with online interface and they are very trust our sales people are to be very helpful to actually do things on their behalf.

So this is not really self-serve. So we are in a society now that we're -- almost everyone in Chinese learning about new technology very quickly, including our small business owners. So they continue to amaze us in terms of how fast they learn. And obviously, we internally work very hard to come up with technology like Zhaocaimao, which is a self-serve platform without people intervention and the merchants are a lot more engaged and operating on mobile phone and without sales people and they can pay, they can pay online, and also similar in real estate agents apps and, et cetera.

So there's a lot of - on the one hand, people are getting more sophisticated, on the other hand, we're coming up with more tools. And as I said earlier, I think tools together with the big data ability, and we are increasingly using big data to have recommendations to pull people back into our platform, to remind them that actually there are new property on the market, which has a very big resemblance of what they're interested in before.

So they are being more often than before, sort of back to our platform. For instance, if somebody with a very similar profile of – trying to hire is in a very close location of the employer and so therefore, it's a higher chance to strike a face-to-face interview using the LVS functions and all that.

But these are just very - one of the few, several - a few avocation examples and there are a lot of them, and it's across-the-board. So we will continue to work hard on that and I think we have a ton of very exciting ideas and we'll be updating you on our progress.

Evan Zhou

Great. That’s very helpful. Thanks a lot.

Operator

The next question comes from Alvin Jiang with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Alvin Jiang

Hi, management. Thank you for taking my question. In Q1, the revenue growth of online marketing service in some smaller verticals like yellow page and auto seems a little bit slower than previous quarters. Is the company intentionally slowing down the monetization level? Or is there some specific reason under this? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Yes, Alvin, thanks for the question. Yes, these are verticals with fairly small portion of the revenues. I mean, I think in the housing jobs are much bigger revenues. But that said, these verticals are important verticals on our platform because they are also very strong in their own sector compared to other alternative platforms. I think growth, we're having decent growth in these platforms and in some cases - quite different vertical from vertical.

For instance, auto. Auto I think is clearly, especially used auto, it's clearly a very competitive landscape now. So there are multiple platforms and DC funding so therefore, making user much more expensive. And also making monetization harder if you have competing platforms, which offering much lower sort of priced solutions.

And I think yellow page is also another example where in a way, we're sending traffic to the home,, which is our own consolidated, but we have a lot of equity ownership on that and they're doing very well in that regard. So I think we are generating value on our platforms. Sometimes, we're not monetizing the revenue, but we are increasing value in the equity value that we held supporting with traffic, and so on, and so forth.

And I think used goods is an example where we clearly want to support Zhuanzhuan with our listing traffic because Zhuanzhuan is a superior model and it's proven by very fast track record of getting to very high use over very short period of time and having secured RMB 200 million from Tencent with only -- a little more than a year in history, which is a huge endorsement.

The fact that Tencent is our listed company shareholder doesn't mean that they have to invest in our sort of affiliates, right? So the fact they want to invest RMB 200 million, and they put more resources because they believe that we have generated a lot of value in a very short period of time. So sometimes it's not only about generating revenue that you can see, and it's that, and together sometimes it's by building a bigger ecosystem with other affiliate companies.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Echo Yan

Yes, I'd like to add a few more comments here. I just want to mention too, like our yellow pages assistance and the traditional used car business, we do direct some traffic to like new business [indiscernible] We kind of delivered traffic both way. However, all this value, eventually will be reverted through the shares we are holding and eventually the value will be recognized as well. That's actually our strategy.

With our advantages, we have this business and now this business also could appear value in the market and if they have other rounds of financing in the future, we have all the confidence the valuation will be much bigger than what they had in the last long

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Echo Yan

And I'm not saying that we'll stop developing our traditional yellow pages and build. We're still making assets to further develop our traditional business like yellow pages, used car, and we cut our open platform strategy and after all the innovations, some of the technology improvement, we do believe at some point in the future the fast growth will be seen sooner or later.

Alvin Jiang

Thank you. It’s helpful.

Operator

Okay. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Christian Arnell for any closing remarks.

Christian Arnell

Thank you, everyone, for joining. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have for today. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Echo or myself. This concludes the call. Thank you very much. Have a good night.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

