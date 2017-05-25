S&P 500: The Breakout In Place?

Also, a random negative fundamental event is always possible.

Need to see short covering and trend-following to make sure the breakout is for real.

I posted on April 23: Buy S&P 500 Above 2400 (Sell Below 2300)

This is an update:

For the first time in over a month, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) broke meaningfully above the key resistance at the 2400 level. So, technically - this is a breakout in progress.

However, let's analyze the situation just to make sure that it's not a false breakout.

Although I have a list of indicators to follow, I will focus strictly on market micro-structure to evaluate this breakout.

If this breakout is for real, we need to see two things: short covering, and trend-following.

The assumption is that many S&P 500 shorts have their stop-loss orders just above the 2400 level, which is also in the new all-time territory. These stop-loss orders have to be triggered. The action during the last hour of trading will confirm whether the short-squeeze is activated. Thus, for this breakout to be for real, I would like to see a very strong price action during the last hour of trading.

Further, we need to see a strong follow through tomorrow or at least within few days. There are many systematic traders that trade strictly on pattern recognition or trend-following indicators, ignoring all fundamentals. If these algo traders recognize the breakout, they will aggressively buy - making this breakout for real.

What you don't want to see now is profit-taking. If the fundamental investors use this opportunity to sell, this will turn out to be a false breakout. However, the chance of fundamental selling at fresh all-time high is very low.

With that said, a fundamental random news could hit at any time. So, an imminent decisively negative fundamental news could trigger profit-taking by the fundamental investors. Yet, since this is a random event, traders should always have risk-management in place.

So, in this specific situation - this is a breakout in progress. It is an opportunity to buy S&P 500 and take advantage of a possible another leg higher. Stop loss order must be right below the 2400 level.

Cut your losses short - let your profits run.

Will update on the breakout, as well as the fundamental indicators, as the situation unfolds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S&P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Accredited investors only.