Should Investors Sell Sanderson Farms After A Strong Rally?

Sanderson Farms has been one of my most successful stock picks over the past 6 months or so.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) keeps rolling along after reporting a real strong second fiscal quarter earnings, with a sharp rise in revenue and net income.

The stock is now up more than 20% since I last said investors should buy shares in September of 2016, before the payment of a special dividend. Before that article, I also called the stock a buy at $75 per share back in 2015. I called the company one of the industry's most efficient chicken producers and said shares were very undervalued, trading at a P/E of 6.08, a forward P/E of 12.38, and an EV/EBITDA of just 3.01 at the time.

This stock performance is more impressive given the weak performance by its main competitor Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). You'll see above the performance of the stock over the past year, compared to peers. It's not even close: shares have advanced 31.68% over the past year, compared to a 10.8% decline in Tyson Foods and a 6% decline in Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC).

In this past quarter, Sanderson Farms says it produced $802 million in revenue and $66.9 million in net income, or $2.94 per share. This is compared to $692.1 million in revenue and $ 47.6 million in net income, or $2.11 per share, in the prior year. It's been a tremendous year so far, with net income totaling $90.1 million or $3.96 per share in H1 2017, compared to $58.3 million or $2.58 per share in H1 2016.

The strong revenue and earnings can be attributed to lower feed costs and continued strong demand for its poultry products from its retail grocery store customers, as well as higher production volumes and an improving export environment.

The company's new facility in Palestine, Texas is now running at full capacity, and it says its St. Pauls, North Carolina, plant will reach 50 percent capacity next month. There's reason to believe the strong production will continue, and the company has guided for production to rise by 13.6% in Q3 and by 11.7% in Q4 this year compared to 2016.

Chicken prices have also strengthened; boneless breast meat market prices were approximately 9.1% higher this quarter, while prices for bulk leg quarters increased approximately 17.2%, and jumbo wing market prices were higher by 5.1%. Its average feed costs per pound of poultry products processed were flat when compared to last year, while prices for corn fell by .4% and prices for soybean meal rose by 15% (these are primary feed ingredients).

As for its balance sheet, Sanderson Farms ended the quarter with $246.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero long-term debt. It has strong working capital position of $528.5 million. The strong balance sheet remains a huge advantage for the company.

I still hold a positive view of the stock despite the strong run-up in price. With a current P/E ratio of 13.07, the stock isn't necessarily overvalued or even fairly valued here. The dividend yields .82% but a super-low payout ratio of 10.31% indicates a lot of room for dividend increases.

However, I would still advise investors who bought under $90-$95 per share to take some profits here. Shares of Sanderson Farms are now down by 4% today after rising 5% pre-market and I suspect this is due to profit-taking. I still hold a positive view of the company and think shares are undervalued as I've explained above, but I plan on locking in some profits here.

