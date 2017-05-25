Early-Stage Recoveries And Rebuilt Optimism Supporting Komatsu

Automation remains a long-term opportunity for Komatsu, but driving synergies from the Joy deal will be an important margin driver over the next few years.

Komatsu shares have recovered as investors are increasingly confident that the worst is over in the mining sector and that the Chinese construction market is likewise on better footing.

It looks as though the worst has passed in both the mining and heavy construction equipment markets. With that, both Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been stronger, with the former up about 25% from my last article on the company and not really having given investors that buy-on-the-pullback opportunity I was hoping for. Komatsu has seen consistently better demand for its mining machinery in recent quarters, and although operating hours have been choppy around the world, the situation is quite a bit healthier than it has been over the last two to three years.

Komatsu shares seem to be pricing in a pretty healthy recovery. I don't really have a problem with that, but it does lead me to wonder how much upside remains. Construction equipment demand seems a little muted, though progress on a huge infrastructure stimulus bill in the U.S. could significantly improve the outlook in the United States. With mining, companies are getting back to capex spending again, but thus far, they have been proceeding cautiously. My base-case assumptions for Komatsu haven't changed all that much, and I think the company could deliver high single-digit revenue growth over the next five years with meaningful improvements in cash flow. Priced to deliver a high single-digit return, Komatsu is still arguably a worthwhile idea to consider for a GARP portfolio.

Mining - The Bottom Seems To Be In

Between the comments from management at Komatsu, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), and other equipment companies, it seems that the worst is over in the mining capex cycle. It's been an ugly cycle, though, with capex down more than 60% from the prior peak and greenfield investments down more than 80%. Still, Komatsu, Atlas, and Sandvik have been seeing stronger orders of late, and growth has returned to Komatsu's mining equipment business.

It seems unlikely that the path forward is going to be a sharp V-shaped recovery, as mining companies are still sounding relatively cautious about their spending plans. That said, it looks like major operators like Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), and Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) all intend to get back to growing their capex budgets in the next year or two.

There will certainly be individual variation between mining companies, but I expect the first priorities to include deferred maintenance and rehabilitation work - good for the parts and services businesses that make up close to three quarters of Komatsu's mining revenue. I would also expect mining companies to work to restore their strip ratios, which would mean higher demand for earth-moving equipment - which again is good for Komatsu (and really good for Caterpillar, given its share in both excavators and trucks).

With the Joy deal closed back in April, Komatsu is moving ahead with its integration plans for Joy. As a reminder, this roughly $3 billion deal brought Komatsu substantial assets in underground mining - a major market segment where it had virtually no prior presence. Joy's management had been doing a better job managing costs during the downturn than in prior cycles, but I still expect that Komatsu will find meaningful operational and expense synergies to help drive more value from the deal. Improving conditions in key Joy markets like coal and copper will certainly help, but I would note that Komatsu management expects the deal integration process to take around three years.

Komatsu now largely covers the gamut of mining equipment. The company's not so strong in underground drilling equipment (or at least next to Atlas and Sandvik), though Joy was working to improve its offerings in hard rock mining. Why does this matter? Drilling equipment experiences higher wear and tear (more parts/maintenance), it's mission-critical, and it lends itself pretty readily to increased automation - all of which makes it an attractive segment for a company like Komatsu. I don't really expect Komatsu to look for more acquisitions here, but there should be significant opportunities to expand the company's successful initial forays into automation (above-ground trucks) to Joy's underground equipment portfolio.

Construction Remains Choppy

Construction remains a major market for Komatsu, as it is the second largest manufacturer of excavators (Caterpillar is first, Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTC:HTCMF) is third, and Volvo (OTC:VOLAF) is fourth) in the world, as well as a major manufacturer of dozers, wheel loaders, graders, and other heavy machinery. All told, Komatsu has a little more than 10% of the global market for such equipment (with Caterpillar the leader at closer to 15% share).

The challenge for Komatsu remains that demand is sluggish in many of its major markets. Komatsu gets around a third of its construction revenue from the "Americas", with the U.S. accounting for around three quarters of that total, and demand has been pretty "meh" of late. Management expects 2017 to be a more or less flattish year for heavy equipment in the U.S., but the potential of a $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus package is a major wildcard. Operating hours have been growing again recently (after roughly three years of declines), but it likely will take a major external push (like a stimulus bill) to goose this business. Europe, too, is not seeing a lot of growth, though this is a smaller market for Komatsu.

China and Indonesia remain significant markets, and here the story is brighter. Sales in China were quite strong in the March (fiscal fourth) quarter (up 84% for machinery), bookings were strong, and operating hours have been growing by double digits recently (though erratically on a month-to-month basis). It looks like hydraulic shovel demand is improving, and improving in higher tonnage, but Komatsu is losing some market share as it prioritizes profitability in its Chinese operations. In Indonesia, a major market for Komatsu, the company seems to building its way back from a steep market share decline (from around 50% to 33%) led mostly by more aggressive competition from Korean manufacturers like Doosan (OTC:DOHFF) and Hyundai. Sales in Asia were up 78% in the last quarter, helped by strong demand in Indonesia (among other markets).

All told, I expect Komatsu's construction business to remain predictably hard to predict. Japan, which makes up about a quarter of segment sales, is basically a replacement market, and though there should be some growth potential tied to the Olympics, it will be a fleeting bump. Likewise, I think, for Europe and North America over time - these are not markets that will support significant ongoing revenue growth potential for Komatsu apart from the opportunity to add more automation to its equipment. Given that rivals like Caterpillar are pursuing similar opportunities, though, I don't believe it will meaningfully goose its long-term revenue. That leaves markets like China, Indonesia, India, and maybe Africa (far down the line...) as the primary opportunities for growth in the coming years.

The Opportunity

With mining on the way back, I think Komatsu will generate high single-digit revenue growth over the next five years and mid-single-digit growth over the next decade. I expect margins to improve as the company sees the mining business recover and as automation and aftermarket continue to grow. If Komatsu can get its free cash flow margins into the mid-to-high single digits, double-digit free cash flow growth becomes a real possibility.

Discounting the cash flows back, Komatsu seems to be priced for high single-digit returns today. That's not bad (at least not relative to other options in industrial/machinery stocks), but I generally try to hold out for double-digit return potential from cyclical stocks like Komatsu.

The Bottom Line

Komatsu shares have benefited from improving sentiment around mining and perhaps some improving sentiment around construction in North America and China, but the share performance has been more or less in line with Caterpillar and Atlas Copco over the last year. While I don't think that Komatsu is materially undervalued, I also don't believe that investors are overdoing it. I would personally like a little more upside from a cyclical stock, but given the improving trends in mining and the prospects for construction markets like China and Indonesia, it's not a bad GARP idea today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.