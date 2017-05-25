A Large Retail Advantage No One Is Talking About

Kohl's, soon with lower taxes.

Now, we all know retail is going to die, and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will conquer all. At least that's how the market is pricing zombies like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) or Guess (NYSE:GES).

This is particularly evident in the US. And it was particularly impressive during the latest round of earnings reports, where many retailers got slaughtered even though they did not lower their yearly guidance for profits.

Yes, these things still have profits, as surprising as that might be. And pay dividends on those profits. And, guess what, they also pay taxes on those profits. And therein lies the great surprise.

Not only do these companies pay taxes, they pay a lot of taxes. For instance, take the following examples:

Kohl's

Given our stock price, the new rules resulted in a higher tax expense. This increase was partially offset by an increase in favorable tax settlements this quarter. We do still expect our annual tax rate to be 37.5%, as indicated at the beginning of the year. For the quarter, net income was $66 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.39. We ended the quarter with $625 million of cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $202 million over last year.

Nordstrom

The income tax rate is estimated at 40 percent for fiscal 2017.

Guess

Our tax rate for the year is estimated to be 40%.

Those are some lofty tax rates, aren't they? 37.5%, 40%, 40%. Now, if you recall, everybody expects that sooner or later the Trump administration will see tax reform through. And the main reason why such reform is positive for stocks is because it stands to lower the corporate tax rate from 35% to as low as 15%.

Now, I've already written that the impact on the overall stock market is probably overestimated, since effective tax rates already hover around 20%. However, that's for the overall market. For specific companies and sectors, the impact can be much larger.

As it were, for retail in general (as long as profitable), and these companies in particular, such is the case. Here, EPS impact can likely be tremendous. Take Kohl's. Kohl's has an expected 2017 EPS of $3.66. At a $38.71 share price, this means it trades for 10.6x earnings which are actually now trending slightly higher.

Remember, however, that's at a 37.5% corporate tax rate! What happens if Kohl's gets 20% lopped off that rate, to 17.5%? Well, then EPS would be $5.03 instead of $3.66. That's a 37.5% increase in EPS, on tax reform alone! As for the P/E, it would be just 7.7x … even more of a bargain.

This repeats across many other retailers, including the other two I already named. Weirdly, nobody seems to point out that this effect is strongest in what is arguably the most unloved segment of the market.

Where else do you see someone ignoring a potential 37.5% upside to posted EPS estimates? From where I stand, I even see analysts praising Netflix because of the latest series. Or even more laughably, because EPS estimates are likely too low after spending the last three months lowering them while the stock rallied. None of those have a 37.5% potential impact on EPS "forever" ...

Conclusion

Oddly, one of the most unloved sectors in the market, retail, is also the one of the sectors which stands to gain the most from lower US corporate tax rates.

The impact can be tremendous. For companies at the highest possible tax rates, of which there are many in retail land, this can mean EPS estimates might have to go up by as much as 37.5%.

Finally, we know for a fact the market hasn't yet discounted this possibility, because EPS estimates haven't moved yet.