Using Verizon To Fund Your Retirement Needs

This article highlights how the security can fund your retirement needs, with or without a strong capital appreciation component.

Verizon has not been an exceptional investment over the last decade.

If you were to look up a stock chart of New York-based communications firm Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for the last decade, you probably would not be impressed. Back in the middle of 2007 shares were trading hands around $43. And today, now in the middle of 2017, the mark is about $45. Not much has changed on the capital appreciation front.

Yet this cursory glance does mask some important information.

For instance, the business is now much more profitable. Back in 2007 Verizon reported $6.8 billion in net profits, as compared to $13.6 billion last year. Granted a large chunk of that improvement can be chalked up to acquisitions, which simultaneously increased the share count and ballooned the company's debt.

Still, the net profit margin has been improving - from 7% or so a decade ago closer to 11% today. And while the share count has certainly been diluted, the per share metrics have still improved. Verizon reported $2.30 or so in per share earnings back in 2007 as compared to something closer to $3.90 in adjusted earnings today.

And then you have the dividend. Here's a look at Verizon's cash payout over the last decade:



Note that the number for 2017 annualizes the current payout, which could very well understate the eventual payment for the entire year.

You can see that while the dividend has been quite steady (and growing) the pace of growth has not been very impressive - coming in at "just" 3.3% on an average yearly compound basis.

Yet here's the thing: for a lower-yielding security like Nike (NYSE:NKE), as an example, a slow growth rate might be worrisome. For Verizon, you're already starting with a solid income stream. So you don't need much in order for the income side to do its part.

An investor back in 2007 would have started with 3.9% beginning dividend - quite close to the "4% withdraw" suggestion for retirement. Suppose you're content with that sort of yield, in that it covers your expenses or supplemental income requirements. From there all you had to do was hang on.

In the next year you would receive 6.6% more income and then 5.1% more and 2.9% more and so on. The cash flow being delivered would have began at 3.9% of your starting investment and grown over the years to 4.1%, 4.3%, 4.5% and so on to today's mark of nearly 5.4%.

Certainly the capital appreciation component has been lacking - there's no question there. Yet at the same time, if you had no intention of selling, Verizon still has been an excellent cash generator over the past decade.

Everyone talks about total return and like to criticize a "dead money" investment. However, there's a secondary component that many overlook: if an investment is meeting your goals, it doesn't really matter if others think it's successful or not.

In the case of Verizon, it has been meeting many retirement goals - a stable and growing cash flow - for years.

And there's another way to look at it. Suppose you didn't need the money to start 2007, but instead were looking 10 years out to 2017. You might suppose that Verizon wouldn't have been a great investment - it started and ended in the mid-$40's. Of course this once again overlooks the idea of a high starting yield.

Had you reinvested into Verizon over the last decade, you would have been able to increase your share count by about 50%. You wouldn't have received dividends to spend along the way, but your cash flow situation would now be much improved.

Instead of collecting 5.4% on your beginning investment, you would now be looking at something closer to 8%. You have to account for the purchasing power difference and opportunity cost, but the point is a solid starting yield with any growth (even slow) can meet many retiree goals.

Which brings us to today. Naturally we do not know what will come, but everything mentioned above applies in a forward-looking sense as well.

Indeed Verizon may be better positioned for capital appreciation today as compared to a year ago. Instead of a relatively slow growing security trading around 18 times earnings, you have a slow growing security trading closer to 11 or 12 times adjusted earnings. The "valuation burn off" factor may not be as large or could even reverse.

Of course the counter arguments to that notion include an exceptional debt burden and an estimated growth rate of less than 3% annually.

In any event, these factors alone do not determine whether or not Verizon could fulfill your retirement needs. A more pertinent consideration for many is the cash flow stream.

The current quarterly dividend sits at $0.5775 or $2.31 on an annual basis. As compared to a current share price near $45, this equates to a "current" yield of 5.1% per annum.

If history is any guide, this payout could incrementally increase year-after-year. Let's think about a few scenarios.

One way to approach it is to use the current yield as your "retirement number" lead. So for instance, suppose you need $20,000 in income or supplemental income (note: "need" is relative and used only as an example) per year. Using a 5.1% yield that would require a total investment of just under $400,000. Thereafter, future income growth would be dependent on Verizon's payout policy.

This method may work fine - and demonstrates how the "4% rule" is more of a guideline - but it doesn't leave much margin of safety.

Suppose instead you get to a point where a 4% withdraw will work for your needs. In the case of Verizon's 5.1% starting yield that leaves some wiggle room.

Take a $500,000 total investment, keeping in mind that the concept and not an exact number is the important part. At that level, your dividend income would amount to roughly $25,500 against $20,000 in expenses. There's a $5,500 gap between what the investment is handing you in cash each year and what you desire to withdraw.

There are three basic approaches to deal with this. For one, you could spend the extra amount and recognize that if times get tough you may have to scale back. (Or the "live life now" approach; probably not recommended in a margin of safety sense). Second, you could keep the cash liquid, allowing for rainy days to come. Or third, you could reinvest it into the same or different securities, thereby improving your cash flow stream even as you make yearly withdraws.

The point is that a high starting income stream can allow for a number of useful items. It can reduce your "retirement number." It can give you more liquidity flexibility. Or it can allow for your cash flow to grow even as you are withdrawing.

And notice that none of these items mention anything about capital appreciation. It's possible to both meet your retirement goals (especially with a collection of securities) and ignore everyday pricing bids.

Additionally, the same reinvestment option still applies. If you do not require the income today, each reinvested payment has the potential to increase your cash flow stream down the line. A 1% or 3% growth rate may not seem like much, but when paired with a 5%+ starting yield your total income could be growing at a more than adequate rate.

In short, the idea isn't truly about Verizon, but it is a good proxy. Verizon has not been an exceptional investment over the last decade. Yet this factor alone does not mean that the security has not aided many retirements. The high starting income stream takes care of many cash flow requirements and allows for flexibility.

Moving forward, the same situation could develop. Valuation-wise Verizon is probably more interesting today than a decade ago, but the debt load and slow growth expectations still might not bode well for capital appreciation. Yet once again, this does not automatically indicate that the security cannot work toward your retirement needs. The well above average cash flow stream allows for both flexibility and an underlying growth component that may not be readily obvious from first glance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.