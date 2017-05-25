Blowout Jobs Number Coming Next Friday

That should be bullish for markets.

The report was strong and predicts a strong NFP next Friday.

Street estimates for non-farm payrolls ("NFP") are about to get blown away. The street is looking for 211,000 which is exactly the same number that reported last month. We'll show why we think that is too low. President Donald Trump and the equity markets should benefit (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Jobless Claims Reported Today

Source: Trading Economics

Jobless claims of 234,000 was another very strong report. You see the downward trend of strength.

Jobless Claims Predict NFP

Elazar fans know and love our NFP prediction work. We dedicate this prediction report to all the Elazar fans out there. This ones for all of you out there.

Above you have the monthly average of jobless claims inversely predicting NFP.

When the jobless claims average moves up from month-to-month the NFP tends to go down month-to-month.

This month jobless claims are showing a lower average than last month which implies a move up in NFP for May.

Except for February this process predicted each of the last few months.

Street Too Low

Now that you have all the input data it's your turn to get involved.

If jobless claims are -2.9% NFP should be:

A) Way Up, blow out on fire, amazing

B) Down

C) Don't Know

D) Trick Question

If you picked A you get an A. Great job.

NFP should be above last month's 211,000 but the street is expecting 211,000. We think they are too low.

Jobs Drive Markets

As long as jobs stay strong markets have additional support.

Chart Above Made On St Louis Fed Platform By Elazar Advisors

You can see from the chart above that jobs matter to markets. The blue line is the quarter-to-quarter change of NFP. As long as they are moving sideways or up the red line (the stock market) is moving higher.

If the growth rate of the blue line for jobs starts dropping quarter to quarter (as we marked twice with arrows on the chart above) then equity markets have risk.

Jobs are an early warning sign that if they slow people lose confidence, slow spending, which hits earnings, which hits stocks.

That's why we care about jobs.

As long as we don't get a big dip in the sequential quarterly trend in jobs we don't have the big risk in markets.

And with today's strong jobless claims predicting that blue line just above not to drop, we can stay bullish on stocks.

A Note On ETF SPY

We love using SPY to tell us about the market. We use SPY more than S&P 500 futures and indexes because we've found it to work better in modeling.

Many people trade SPY which makes it efficient in formulas and trading.

Also, the world is correlated to the S&P 500 making the SPY security even more efficient because most are matching performance up to SPY.

The SPDR website says that SPY "was the very first exchange traded fund listed in the United States."

They try to match the performance of the S&P 500 index.

Conclusion

Jobless claims were strong again today which means the street may be way too low for next Friday's NFP report. That's bullish.

Disclaimer:

Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report.

Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.