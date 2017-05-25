Abivax: A Biotech With Blockbuster Potential

Abivax (OTCPK:AAVXF) has developed a unique antiviral delivery platform using ingenious science to infiltrate cells and prevent replication of viruses. Their current top line drug, Abivax 464 has shown remarkable results in a just completed clinical Phase II trial of depleting HIV reservoirs with a lasting effect of up to 60 days. The product offers the prospect of a huge advance over current HIV antiviral treatments, in that it has little or no side effects and may quite literally boil down to taking an occasional pill. 50% of current HIV deaths arise from the current anti-viral regimen which contribute to comorbidity risks and inflammation.

There is another major potential spin off for Abivax 464. The drug also delivers impressive anti-inflammatory effects which suggests that it may be able to control important disease parameters not only in HIV, but also in other inflammatory conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It's sort of buy one, get one for free.

Abivax estimates the market for HIV drugs is currently worth $22,5 billion p.a. With only about 10 million shares out and a small market cap of $160 million one doesn't need to be a rocket scientist to see the explosive growth possible in market cap if the drug lives up to its promise and comes to market in a few years. And that doesn't include a potential new drug targeting the IBD market worth $10 billion in 2017 or even the monster anti-inflammatory market in general.

There is no lack of potential suitors for Abivax's technology, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), ViiV Healthcare (Pfizer Inc.) (NYSE:PFE), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT), Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK), to name a few.

What Is Abivax?

Based in Paris, Abivax is an innovative (tiny) biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral and inflammatory disease.

Abivax is operating in partnership with the Centre National de Recherche Scientifique and with the help of funding from Bpifrance Investissement which operates as an investment arm of BPI France SA. The company has sufficient funding through to mid-2018 and should have no difficulty in raising further funds due to its highly promising pipeline.

The company is currently listed on the Paris bourse and Nasdaq OTC. It is currently trading at a 40% discount to its initial IPO in 2015 (the largest biotech IPO in the history of the stock exchange), partly due to a Phase IIb/III trial of its hepatitis drug ABX203 for chronic hepatitis B which failed to reach its primary endpoint. (Abivax owns development and commercial rights for ABX203 for more than 80 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa. These rights were licensed in 2013 from the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Havana, Cuba following the completion of successful phase I, I/II and III clinical trials run in Cuba and Bangladesh).

It leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery:

an anti-viral platform,

an immune enhancement platform,

a polyclonal antibody platform.

The anti-viral platform is at the most advanced stage and Abx464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase II clinical trials and is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule that has the potential to induce a functional cure in patients with HIV/Aids. In addition, Abivax is advancing multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue) as well as an immune enhancer, and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months.

You can see a video about the company here.

This article will focus on the anti-viral platform.

Abivax's Antiviral Platform

Abx464 (HIV)

Abx64 is a first-in-class, novel, small molecule inhibiting HIV replication through an entirely new mechanism of action. It has been generated from an in-depth understanding of the processing of viral RNA (ribonucleic acid) within the human host cell and the ability of compounds from its novel library to block the biogenesis of viral RNA required for the replication of the HIV virus, a mechanism of action never explored before. For the first time in the treatment of HIV, this molecule could reduce or eliminate the viral reservoirs, and thus potentially deliver a long-lasting reduction in the viral load of HIV-patients. Abivax designed Abx464 with the goal of targeting the viral reservoirs of immune cells with integrated genetic material from the HI-virus. These reservoirs are not affected by current antiretroviral therapies which lead to viral load rebound once treatment is stopped. Studies have shown Abx464 is not only active against Hiv-1, but also against Hiv-2.

Sources: Abivax, Abivax Video, & Labiotech

How this process works in practice is pretty hard for the layman to understand. Suffice to say that the that the HIV virus replicates itself by generating full length copies of itself as well as splicing the replicated string into shorter pieces carrying messenger RNA that compounds the infection. The Abivax 464 molecule in effect becomes a spanner in the works: the splicing continues but the replication message is lost.

Abivax explains the process as follows: "Viruses are tiny infectious agents that are composed of genetic material (RNA or DNA), a protein capsid and, in some cases, a lipid envelope. Viruses replicate in host's cells by using the host's cellular machinery and metabolic processes to produce multiple copies of themselves, and assemble within the cell. To replicate, viruses need to generate RNA-Protein complexes (RNP) from the host cell material. RNP complexes are composed of viral RNA and cellular and viral proteins. Those complexes can "hijack" the cellular machinery of the host cells to express viral RNA and generate new viruses. The Abivax antiviral platform targets the formation of RNP's in the nucleus or the cytoplasm of the infected cell during viral infection. This approach can be applied to any type of viruses."

Abivax's antiviral platform is based on a chemical library of more than one thousand small molecules that block viral replication due to a completely new mode of action, i.e. the inhibition of mRNA biogenesis.

This unique mode of action and the preclinical data to-date suggest that Abx464 has the potential to:

reduce or eliminate the viral reservoirs in patients with HIV induce long term control of the viral load, prevent the emergence of HIV mutants that are resistant to treatment, be less frequently administered over a shorter period than standard treatments reduce healthcare costs and offer broader access to treatment.

ABX464 (Colitis & Crohn's Disease)

Continued development of Abx464 showed encouraging results in HIV and inflammatory diseases. Furthermore, based on encouraging preclinical data on the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Abivax is initiating a Phase II proof of concept study with Abx464 in this indication.

"This newly discovered anti-inflammatory effect suggests that our lead compound, Abx464, may be able to modulate important disease parameters not only in HIV, but also in other inflammatory conditions like inflammatory bowel disease," said Prof. Jamal Tazi, and Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax added "We are rapidly responding to these encouraging new data. Abivax is planning to start a clinical proof-of-concept study of ABX464 to treat IBD during 2017.

The Company has found that ABX464 may have potent anti-inflammatory effects that could underlie the drug's long-lasting effects. Activated macrophages, induced with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), had a roughly 50-fold increase in the expression of interleukin-22 ((IL-22)), an anti-inflammatory cytokine, when exposed to Abx464. In addition, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) exhibited a 10-fold increase in miR124, a microRNA with anti-inflammatory properties, when treated with miR124. By dampening inflammation in HIV patients, Abx464 may promote functional remission."

Us laymen don't really need to understand the specifics of this, other than the anti-inflammatory effect is extremely promising.

Abx196 (Cancer)

ABX196 shows anti-tumoral activity when in combination with anti-PD1 antibody, therapeutic vaccination or chemotherapy

Fevers

Other expressions of the drug have promise in targeting Dengue( Abx202), Chikungunya (Abx311) and that beyond awful disease - Ebola (Abx544). And, just announced, is that the platform may be able to target the Zika virus as well.

ABX464 Phase IIa Results

Abivax announced that the company's lead therapeutic candidate Abx464 demonstrated the first reduction in HIV reservoirs ever observed in chronically infected HIV patients as measured by total HIV DNA detected in peripheral blood mononuclear cells ((PBMCs)).

In the ABX464-004 trial, 30 HIV patients were enrolled in Spain, Belgium and France. Patients were enrolled in a 3:1 randomization, receiving either Abx464 or matching placebo in addition to their current antiretroviral treatment during 28 days. The viral load at the start of the study was well controlled with boosted darunavir. After the 28-day treatment period, all treatments were interrupted until viral load rebound. Baseline and day 28 blood samples were taken in order to assess the potential effect of Abx464 on the HIV reservoir in PBMCs (peripheral blood mononuclear cells). The clinical trial was completed with respect to patient treatment and follow-up. Safety was the primary endpoint in the trial and Abx464 was well tolerated and there were no severe adverse events in the treatment group. Amongst evaluable patients (4 placebo and 14 ABX464-treated patients), a reduction in viral DNA copies/mPBMCs was observed in 7/14 treated patients (mean change of -40%, ranging from -27% to -67%) and no responders were observed in the placebo group. Responders were defined as patients who had a decrease greater than 25% in total HIV DNA in PBMCs and a reduction of at least 50 copies.

Dr Jean-Marc Steens, Chief Medical Officer at Abivax said: "These results in patients are a first and very important step in supporting the hypothesis that Abx464 could impact the HIV reservoir. Currently approved drugs can effectively reduce and control the replication of the HIV virus in humans, allowing many patients to live with chronic treatment, but no drugs have been able to eradicate the virus in humans because it evades therapy by hiding in what have been called by the scientific community "HIV reservoirs". In this Phase IIa clinical trial, during which patients were treated only for a short period of 28 days, we did not yet see an impact on the time to rebound after treatment interruption. Therefore, the next step will be to evaluate longer treatment duration with Abx464, which could lead to a profound reduction of the HIV reservoir and potentially become part of a functional cure for HIV patients."

The CMO stated several KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) thought 30% responders to the treatment would have been "very surprising" and 50% is very good. Another side effect of the study is that Abx464 does not generate HIV mutants.

A separate Phase IIa clinical trial forAbx464-005 has already started to study the effects of Abx464 on HIV reservoirs in gut tissues. In this previously announced study, patients are receiving Abx464 for 28 days in addition to their antiretroviral treatment. Rectal biopsies are being collected at certain intervals, allowing quantification of the viral load and level of inflammation in the reservoir over time. Based on the results of the Abx464-004, Abivax plans to amend the Abx464-005 protocol to extend the treatment period in order to observe the longer-term effects of Abx464 on HIV reservoir suppression. Initial results of the Abx464-005 study are expected in Q3 2017.

Future trials may focus on improving the ratio of responders to non-responders by considering factors such as length of treatment, and early or late stage HIV infection.

In a previous 2105 Phase II trial Abx464 showed antiviral activity with 4 out of 6 patients in a 150-mg dose group achieving 0.5 log10 reduction (68%) by Day 14. The observed adverse events (mainly headache, nausea and emesis) were predominantly mild and sometimes moderate in nature.

2017 Milestones

Source: Abivax

The next major Abx464 milestone will be Q3 2017 results of the 005 trial Phase II 005 trial.

Cash Runway

Abivax is presently burning about $20 million in cash annually. As at end 2016 it has $25 million in case and estimates it has a cash runway until mid-2018 but Q1 2018 might be a more realistic estimate.

Risks

As with any Biotech there are significant risks to investing in Abivax. There is of course no guarantee whatsoever that any of its promising drug candidates can survive the vigorous process to market. An example of this in practice is what happened to their promising Phase IIb/III trial of its hepatitis drug Abx203 for chronic hepatitis B which failed to reach its primary endpoint. This was immediately punished by the market with a 50% haircut to the stock price. Successful results in past trials may not be repeated in future trials. Substantial ongoing additional funds will need to be raised to avoid periodically running out of cash, and there is no guarantee at any stage they will either be able to do so, or be able to find a suitable funding partner. Other more promising treatments may emerge and get preference in the market place.

Potential Abivax Valuation

Abivax currently has approx.10 million shares out. Let's assume it takes another 5 years to get Abx464 to market and they will need $20 million annually to reach that stage at the current rate of cash burn. This means at the current share price they will need to issue 1.25 million shares annually, for a total of 6 million new shares. That would be a total of 16 million shares, let's be safe and say 20 million. Even so it is a tiny float.

Source: Abivax

Per CSIMarket, the average Price/Sales of biotech companies is 5.28, although individual price/sales ratios are all over the place. Assuming 20 million shares out, and a TAM of $22 billion per the above schematic, rough PPS can be obtained by using a price/sale multiple and an estimated % HIV drug market share as follows:

This table can be read in conjunction with the current share of $16. At around a P/S of only 3, assuming a 5% HIV drug market share, this creates an EV of over $ 3 billion.

The HIV drug market tames in comparison to the total anti-inflammatory therapeutics market which Allied Market Research estimates at $100 billion in 2020, i.e. 5 times the HIV TAM. The IBD market alone is an estimated $10 billion in 2017.

So, the overall potential for Abx464 is huge.

Suggestions For Trading Abivax

Clearly one approach is just to buy and hold in the hope that the novel viral platform fulfils its promise. If they do, the potential rewards are huge, it could even be a X bagger just on the HIV drug. What is interesting is that as the overall pipeline of trials move forward, there may be further good news every quarter as the studies pin the potentials down, which will induce progressive pops in the share price.

Source: Bloomberg Charts

Source: Bloomberg Charts

Another approach is to carefully monitor when the results of the next clinical trial are released (expected 3rd quarter 2017) and buy a few days before. This is the sniping approach I followed prior to the May 6 announcement and I booked (bought and sold) a 60% gain over a period of 2 days. If I had literally waited a few hours later in the day to sell my gain would have been 160% as the share price only reached the peak of the spike late in the trading session when US investors flocked to the share.

What tends to happen with Biotechs, is that there is a huge spike in share price on good news (and vice versa of course) but the share price then steadily decays over the following weeks and months due to lack of on-going news. The market is a hungry beast and needs a steady diet of good news for the share price to hold up in the early stages. Having booked a gain, once the good news has been baked in, further profit can be made by going short the share but closing out the position before the next announcement. One certainly doesn't want to be caught short at that point.

Takeaway

Abivax (see the 2016 Registration Document here) is presently an obscure biotech off the radar of US investors. Yet it has a highly innovative anti-viral delivery platform which offers the prospect of a functional cure for HIV. Using the same technology, it can target Ebola, Dengue, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chikungunya, and even assist in cancer treatment. It's entirely possible a Nobel prize may be lurking down the road.

The company presently has a small valuation of $160 million with a tiny float of approx. 10 million shares with huge potential EV expansion even if just one of its promising drugs, Abx464, makes it to market. Equally spectacular is the premise of using the drug to target IBD, a market alone worth $10 billion in 2017, as well the broader anti-inflammatory market estimated to be worth $100 billion.

Like the ABBA song, Abivax have a dream. Which is to create a twin sister to Antibiotics, namely, Antivirotics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAVXF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.