GM Tumbles After Emissions Cheating News

General Motors' (NYSE:GM) shares were sent sharply lower on Thursday after some details about (possible) emissions cheating hit the news channels.

GM trades down 2.5% on a day where broad markets once again are pushing higher. These news sent GM to the lowest level since the beginning of November -- shares are now down 16% from the 52 week high.

Let's first look at what has happened:

A class action lawsuit against GM has been filed, with the accusation being that the company rigged emission testing systems with some of its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models -- those powered by diesel engines. This accusation pretty much sounds like what Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) has been doing, which was devastating for Volkswagen's shares:

VLKAY data by YCharts

Volkswagen's shares have dropped by more than 50% temporarily, and haven't fully recovered to pre-crisis levels. There's one big difference though: Volkswagen has admitted to indeed rigging emission testing, with GM the situation is different: So far we only have a class action lawsuit, it is yet unknown whether the company did break the law (and if so, to what extent).

The stakes are high for GM: A total of 705,000 vehicles are claimed to be affected -- all Silverado and Sierra models equipped with a Duramax engine produced in 2011 to 2016. This is a number that is well above the 500,000 vehicles that Volkswagen had equipped with a defeat device in the US -- the possible bill could thus be even higher.

On the other hand the claimed violation isn't as severe as it was with Volkswagen: Hagens Berman, the firm that filed the class action lawsuit (and also the one that has been most active in the Volkswagen lawsuits) claims that actual emissions are two to five times as high as allowed -- Volkswagen's actual emissions in some cases were up to 40 times as high as allowed.

So far no actual cheating has been proven, and GM hasn't fallen anywhere as far as Volkswagen after its cheating got public. It is not known whether GM will face big problems due to this newly filed class action lawsuit, but the potential for a big headwind seems to be there: The number of (proclaimed) affected cars is much higher than that in the Volkswagen case, which already was devastating for the company.

Investors who want to make sure they will not face a big drop in their portfolio value could thus buy a put option contract to secure their position:

When we look at GM's option chain we see that the put options expiring at the end of July with a strike price of $28 are trading at $0.12 -- securing 100 shares (current value $3,200) would cost $12, which is equal to just 0.4% of the value of the position, but would limit downside at 12%.

If the lawsuit turns out to be moot and GM's share price doesn't drop, $12 would be lost, but if the claims turn out to be true over the next two months the downside would be limited to the low double digits.

Investors who are risk-averse thus should take a look at the possibilities of hedging their exposure -- there are probably a lot of Volkswagen shareholders who wish they had done so.

Takeaway

A big class action lawsuit against GM has been filed, in which GM is accused of rigging even more cars than Volkswagen.

The proclaimed use of defeat devices hasn't been proven, and might be false -- all actions regarding an existing position should be well thought out.

Investors can, however, hedge their downside at a relatively low cost via put options, which, I believe, isn't bad news for risk averse owners of GM's shares.

