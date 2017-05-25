Hanwha Q CELLS (HQCL) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HQCL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 25, 2017 08:00 ET

Executives

Sean Park - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Jay Seo - CFO

Andy Park - SVP, Corporate Planning

Analysts

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital

Theo Kim - Goldman Sachs

Sean Park

Thank you, Operator. Welcome, everyone, to Hanwha Q CELLS' First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Joining us today on the call are Jay Seo, Chief Financial Officer; and Andy Park, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning.

Before we begin, I would like remind our listeners that today's prepared remarks will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we may make additional forward-looking statements in answering your questions from today's call. Please also refer to risk factors in the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Jay Seo. Please go ahead.

Jay Seo

Thank you, Sean. We welcome and thank you all for joining our First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call today. Our first quarter results were modestly related to our plan, and we are pleased to report that we have returned to a profitable quarterly performance. Despite our sequence sale decline in revenue due to our allocation of module schedule in 2017, please note that our margins have improved from previous quarter, which was largely driven by our continuing efforts to reduce manufacturing cost and maintaining tight operation expenses controls.

However, I would like to note that our industry is faced with uncertainties of near-term global demand outlook. Particularly into all largest cell demanded markets namely China and the United States in the second half of 2017.

Any module changes in demand trend from these two largest markets can create cascading effects took global Solar demand dynamics and pricing trends across solar value chain. For this reason, our key strategic focus here will be the diversification of our revenue profile by region and by market segment and to strengthen our sales backlog to maximize our operational visibility throughout 2017 and into 2018. From our product side, 2017 will be a transitional year for our portfolio.

As announced in the last earnings call, we have now successfully launched our property mono PERC module in the United States. Europe, Japan and Australia with 50 cell modules reaching up to 305-watt peak. Our models have been received well by our customers. Later this year, we will start offering same two cell mono PERC modules reaching up to 370-watt peak. At which time, our mono PERC product line up will be fully complete. We are optimistic that we will be able to capture new market segments that were previously untapped prior to our commercial launch of the mono PERC modules.

In more than 5 gigawatts of PERC cells commercially produced since 2015, between Hanwha Q CELLS and our affiliated company Hanwha Q CELLS Korea, we believe Hanwha is a global leader in PERC cell technology. Our average PERC cell efficiencies are now approaching 20% for multi-PERC and 22% for mono-PERC and we see more potentials for higher conversion efficiencies.

Secondly, we are continuing to make good progress strengthening our balance sheet. We have paid off certain interest bearing instruments in the quarter, having brought our net debt to equity ratio down border [ph] to 125% compared with 191% in the previous quarter. We believe that we are well-positioned to navigate through different industry cycles with our strong technology, product portfolios and cost competitiveness and we will prudently manage our operations to continue sustainable growth.

Now, I will turn the call over to Andy Park, who will provide the details of our manufacturing operations and highlights over the sales activities.

Andy Park

Thank you, Jay. Let me first provide an update on our current manufacturing capacity. Our manufacturing facilities were effectively in full utilization other than our technical down time due to regular maintenance and certain line of grace during the quarter. In terms of annual name plate production capacity, we now have 1,800 megawatt of multi PERC sale and module capacity in Malaysia. And in China, we have 1,550 megawatts of ingot, 1,000 megawatts of wafer, 2,400 megawatts of BSF [ph] cell and module capacity.

By the end of this year, we are projected to reach 1,600 megawatts for ingot, 1,100 megawatts for wafer, 2,600 megawatts for seven [ph] modules, mainly from convergent efficiency improvement and [indiscernible] of our production operations. Furthermore, we have additional module availability of up to 1,800 megawatts from Hanwha Q CELLS Korea Corporation, our affiliate company as of March 31, 2017.

Currently, our affiliate company, Hanwha Q CELLS Korea is expanding its capacity and it is expected to reach 2,200 megawatts of cell module production capacity in the second half of this year. Altogether, Hanwha Q CELLS will have access to up to 6.8 gigawatts of cell module capacity by the end of this year when both Hanwha Q CELLS and Hanwha Q CELLS Korea complete planned production expansion.

Now, let me provide some highlight from our sales activities in key markets. First, we are strategically reshaping our end market exposure to further diversify our regional and segmented revenue profile from high exposure to North America and larger utility segments. For example, we are expecting increase of sales activities in European Union [ph] this year. This week, we have received a Low Carbon footprint certificate from the French Energy Regulation Commission and now Hanwha Q CELLS is eligible to participate in solar tenders in France. This enables us to become more active in France and we are expecting sales both in France in the second half of this year. In addition, we are now seeing a pickup in demand from the utility sector in Spain and the Eastern European markets.

Outside of Europe, our strong product offering will help us to maintain and increase our market share in other market such as Japan and Australia. All three of these markets have solid demand from the residential and commercial rooftop [ph] segments and with the launch of mono PERC modules, we are in much better position to penetrate these rooftop segments.

At this time, I will return the call back towards Jay for the more detailed run down of our financial performance in the quarter.

Jay Seo

Thank you, Andy. Now let me provide you with a more detailed run down of our financial digits for the first quarter of 2017. Total net revenues were $432 million, down 23.6% from $565.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, and down 16.1% from $514.9 million in the first quarter of 2016. This sequential decline in revenue was largely caused by the seasonality factor of our allocation of [indiscernible] schedule in 2017, which is more waited in the next two quarters, thus resulting in softer sales in the first quarter on a run rate basis. This does not reflect weakness in our sales activities.

Despite a quarter-on-quarter revenue decline in two months in management of material cost control and overall manufacturing cost reception help us achieve a gross margin of 13.8% compared with 7% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 21.2% in the first quarter of 2016. Income from operations was $28.3 million, compared with a loss from operations of $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2016 and income from operations of $56.7 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Total operating expenses were $31.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, down 48.4% from $61.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and down 39.8% from $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our operating expenses were partially offset by the sale of certain of our intangible assets to recover a percent of the investment we made in technology.

Net interest expense was $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. This was largely due to the repayment of principal of certain interest-bearing debt instrument.

Net foreign currency exchange gain was $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with a net loss of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2016, which was due to the strong performance of certain local currencies relative to the U.S. dollars. Net income attributable to company's ordinary shareholders was $17.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with net loss of $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and second net income of $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Earnings for fully diluted ADS on a GAAP basis were $0.21 in the first quarter of 2017, compared with loss of fully diluted ADS of $0.22 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and on it's per, fully diluted ADS of $0.33 in the first quarter of 2016 for our financial positions as of March 31, 2017 compared with previous quarter.

The company has cash and cash equivalents of $516.1 million, compared with $390 million as of December 31, 2016. This 32.3% increase was due to in part to the receipt of upfront payments on certain larger module supply contracts. The restrictive cash as of March 31, 2017 was $110.7 million compared with $115.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Total short term bank borrowings including the current portion of long term bank borrowings were $432.5 million, a decrease of $95.4 million from the first quarter of 2016.

As of March 31, 2017, the company has total long term debt of $643 million, a decrease of $12.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. As of March 31, 2017, accounts receivable was $295.3 million, compared with $328.1 million as of December 31, 2016.

Inventories were $399.3 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with $338.5 million as of December 31, 2016. Days inventory turnover was 106 days in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 80 days in the fourth quarter of 2016. Days outstanding was 94 days, compared with 75 days in the previous quarter. Lastly, days payable outstanding was 120 days, compared with 90 days in the fourth quarter of 2016. Capital expenditures were $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Now, let me provide our guidance for the second quarter and the full year of 2017. For the second quarter, we estimate net revenues in the range of $560 million to $580 million. For the full year 2017, we reiterate our previous guidance of total module shipments in the range of 5.52 to 5.7 gigawatts, of which 5.3 to 5.5 gigawatts is expected to be at revenue in the [indiscernible]; and capital expenditure spending of approximately $50 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and certain R&D related expenditures.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Sean.

Sean Park

Thank you, Jay. With this, we now conclude our prepared remarks and we'll now turn the call over for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Philip Shen

Hi, everyone. Thanks for the questions. Your guidance suggests that you may be expecting more shipments in the back half of the year compared to the first half. Can you talk about and give us some colors on where that strength might come from?

Andy Park

Sure. Thanks, Philip. As we stated during the end of our prepared remarks, basically earlier in this year, we have security that the large module supply contract and then debt schedule is on the more depicted [ph] in the second quarter and the third quarter. So if you divide the further guidance by fourth quarter, then fairly, our first quarter number came in weaker, but then over the course of next two quarters, our average quarterly shipment will be fairly in-line with average quarterly shipment versus our full year guidance. I think that you'll see that we are more normalizing for your basis average per shipments occurs next on the two quarters.

Philip Shen

Great. So is it fair to say the strength is coming from the U.S. or your exposure to the U.S.? Can you share with us of the modules that you expect to ship in 2017? What's the geographic mix that you see now?

Andy Park

So concerning on the [indiscernible] in particular, the U.S. continue to be on the larger on the geographical-based project for us this year than the last year. But already in the first quarter, we are seeing more diversified sales revenue mix from the other market. For example, the European Union, Japan and Australia and even the Chinese, the sales have picked up compared to the more long term average the market exposed to China. I think we're already seeing that diversified on the geographical mix. So I think we'll see that. We expect a similar trend throughout the course of this year.

Philip Shen

Okay. And I know you don't give ASPs specifically in the quarter, but if you can share with us the ASP trend that you see for the second quarter relative in the first one and then how do you expect that to evolve in the back half of the year, especially since we're going to hit the June 30 season of deadline soon.

Andy Park

Sure. Generally, if you follow industry average on the blended weekly tracker by the research, the agencies, we are seeing the gradual decline in the blended global ASP. But I think that's more or less very standard the module on the pricing. It's not as much as years grow but the we do see ASP premium for a higher power - the power plants module. And let's say it's really the case by case, but I think that the market norm is generally for every increment of the power plants which is about the 5 watts. There's about the half to $0.01, the premium depending on the market end of segment and our profit is generally - for example, the multi PERC module is about 20-25 higher watt peak compared to more standard conventional BSF module and our newly launched mono PERC module is about as high as under 48 watt or even higher. I think generally, again, we cannot disclose as for ASP, but our ASP trending is on the generally higher than the market average of the standard BSF product coming from Asia.

I think again, we are exposed to the over the market trend, the pricing trend, but I think the pricing is intended to be higher than compared to others. I'll comment on the second half, the China demand in the reduction - I think we generally understood that we'll see some on the sequential ASP declining the more. I think it is early to specify the magnitude of that price decline in the second half.

Philip Shen

How much of your bookings for the third quarter have been established? Are you 50% booked? Are you something higher or perhaps not as high as 50%? Thanks.

Andy Park

Okay. Based on current cells backlog, the reflecting generally on the [indiscernible] for the module supply increment appeal. I think we have the very high visibility for the second quarter and the third quarter and for the fourth quarter; we are working on the high probability on the discussion. We are on the global head of the global sales on the lines of the -- they generally have any other sort of place.

Philip Shen

Okay. Is there any way you can quantify the high visibility for Q3? Are we talking about 90% or something closer to 50%?

Andy Park

The number is obviously based on the difference between that but it's much closer to 90% than 50%.

Philip Shen

Okay, good. One last question for me here; as it relates to your OpEx for Q1, I think you had a $17 million benefit and I'd think in the prepared remarks by Jay, he talked about some sale of technology. Can you just give us some more color as to what happened there and do you see something, anything similar like that in the quarters ahead?

Jay Seo

We have sold some of our intangible asset to other companies; then actually we invested some money and we have recovered some of them. So I cannot provide the details of that more because it's a company confidential. So I can say that it's a very positive conviction for us.

Philip Shen

Okay.

Andy Park

Certainly we've been expected to occur under every quarter but if there is under -- the reasonable way to monetize our [indiscernible] intangible asset, we're looking on the potential way but I think this will be not occurring every quarter for example.

Philip Shen

Right. When selling intangible assets, is that related to the Q CELLS? Perhaps IT portfolio? Or can you give us some more details as to what you guys sold?

Jay Seo

Phil, at this time I cannot provide more details about that.

Philip Shen

Okay. Well, thanks very much and I'll talk to you later.

Andy Park

Thank you.

Theo Kim

Hi, team. Thanks for the opportunity; three questions from me. The first one is about 4Q shipment; I understand this year's shipment is mostly concentrated in the second quarter and the third quarter with the big contract. But would that mean the fourth quarter shipment will be significantly lower than the second quarter and third quarter like last year? So I just wanted to ask a bit more of the visibility of the fourth quarter shipment. And my second question is on operating margin trends in second quarter. Second quarter until now, based on international prices, we see wafer prices recovery slightly faster than module prices recovery, which was naturally make us think that they could be margin contraction. Would you confirm this would be the trend or the other way around? And my last question is what is your ASP assumption for second quarter net revenue guidance? Is it assuming cell prices to be flat for the rest of the quarter? Thank you very much.

Andy Park

Thank you, Theo. I think under your impression about the fourth quarter, what you have should meant is for the 2017. If you look at the upcoming three quarters for the rest of the 2017 - it's not let's say, compared to the second and third quarter versus the fourth quarter, the data is not drastic. But it's more weighted in the second quarter and the third quarter on a combined basis. The fourth quarter is more the level, unlike just the first quarter number, but the increase under compared to fourth quarter versus the upcoming three quarter is more the back heavy. But then though, we do not expect the sharp decline in the fourth quarter this year as we saw the last year in 2016.

And then your second question about the operating margin profile in relation to the wafer pricing. I think there are some disconnect between what we are seeing in market tracker and between mid to long-term contract for companies like us. So it's not always our -- the wafer pricing is not always moving tandem, at least in the near term compared to the spot price tracker. The pricing trend on a spot pricing tracker is not the direct reflection of our pricing. Of course we are subject to the market pricing, but outside than that, I think that is for the coming quarter, we expect fairly intact operating margin profiling in the second quarter, but I think it's related to premature to confirm. Still we have a little more than a month to go for the second quarter.

And then the last question about the ASP, again, the please do understand that we do not disclose that -- specifically ASP. But our base case, the business plan for the second half of this year is based around the further declining in the ASP. But we're very prudent, but I think it's a little too early to give you the specific ASP expectation for the second half of this year this year at this time. Thank you.

Theo Kim

Okay. Thank you very much. That's very clear. Just one follow-up question on the shipment, is there anything left for the big contract? Part in the 4Q shipment, or is it all quiet until 3Q?

Andy Park

So it's not just under -- it's not like that we only have the one large-size contract; it's really on the series of the contract with different shipment schedule. So it's really hard to just say single out that because every contract has the difference shipment starts and finish. I think right now, based on the market, the lead time of how this contract gets contracted, I think we have a fairly balanced shipment schedule tied with our sales backlog. Yes. Hope that answers your question.

Theo Kim

Okay. Thank you very much.

Andy Park

Thank you.

Andy Park

Thank you again for your participation and presence on today's call. We look forward to speaking with you at our next earnings call. Thank you.

