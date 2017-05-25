Vascular Biogenics: An Under-The-Radar Oncology Play Near $6

Today we look at a small oncology concern headquartered in Israel that will have a poster presentation at the upcoming ASCO conference in Chicago in early June.

The 53rd annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology known as the ASCO takes place in Chicago from June 2 to June 6. Dozens of companies will be presenting and I would not be surprised to see some oncology names run up into and during the conference as this seems to happen quite often historically. One of the companies that will have poster presentation is the following.

Company Overview:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first in class treatments for cancer. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Or-Yehuda, Israel. The company is currently valued at approximately $150 million and currently trades for around $5.75 a share.

Vascular's clinical pipeline is based on two distinct, proprietary platform technologies that leverages the body's natural physiologic and genetic regulatory elements. To date, the company has developed two programs based on these platforms via an oncology program and an anti-inflammatory program. Vascular's oncology program is based on the Company's proprietary Vascular Targeting System platform, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. The firm has also developed a proprietary platform of orally-available small molecules, designated Lecinoxoids, for the treatment of chronic immune-related indications.

On April 20, Vascular Biogenics announced that, after a review of the safety data by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee, its phase 3 clinical trial will continue as planned. The company's phase 3 trial, better known as GLOBE, assesses the company's lead product candidate ofranergene obadenovec in recurrent glioblastoma. The Data Safety Monitoring Committee is an independent multidisciplinary group that conducts detailed reviews of un-blinded study data, discusses potential safety concerns and provides recommendations regarding trial continuation. They unanimously recommended that the trial continues as planned. Shares responded to the news by moving up in after-hours by 16% but settled for a small gain during the actual trading day. Interim efficacy data will be available this summer with top-line results from the full dataset expected in early 2018.

Pipeline:

Vascular's cancer platform is based on the company's proprietary vascular targeting system technology, which enables systemic administration of gene therapy to either destroy or promote angiogenic blood vessels. The Vascular targeting system, which allows for targeted and limited gene expression in endothelial cells, the thin layer of cells that lines the interior surface of blood vessels undergoing angiogenesis.

The company's lead oncology product candidate is VB-111 for solid tumor indications. Vascular's lead compound VB-111 is the first highly targeted anti-angiogenic agent for the specific inhibition of tumor vascular growth to use the vascular targeting system. VB-111 is administered via an IV. The firm has obtained fast track designation for VB-111 in the United States for prolongation of survival in patients with glioblastoma that has recurred following a treatment with standard chemotherapy and radiation. Furthermore, the company has also received orphan drug designation in both the United States and Europe. VB-11's most advanced indication is in recurrent glioblastoma, which is currently in a pivotal phase 3 trial. Interim analysis, for the phase 3 GLOBE trial, is expected to occur in mid-2017.

Vascular's inflammatory platform is based on the company's proprietary Lecinoxoid platform technology, which is comprised of a family of orally administered small molecules designed to modulate the body's inflammatory response. Lecinoxoids mimic the structure of oxidized phospholipid molecules and are synthetically manipulated to increase their stability and ability to target specific receptors. The Lecinoxoid platform technology seeks to harness the ability of oxidized phospholipids to regulate and attenuate key immune-inflammatory signaling.

The lead anti-inflammatory product candidate from the Lecinoxoid platform technology is VB-201. VB-201 demonstrated proof of concept in Phase 2 study for vascular inflammation.

Typical pre-clinical programs are not worth mentioning due to how far off these programs are from commercialization and due to the general probability of success. However, the company recently presented some interesting data at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual NASH Investor Conference. A post-hoc analysis of data from completed phase 2 studies suggests that VB-201 can reduce certain liver enzymes. The analysis was conducted following the effect seen with VB-201 in pre-clinical models for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and renal fibrosis, in which VB-201 and VB-703, a next-generation Lecinoxoid drug candidate, reduced inflammation and fibrosis without affecting the lipid profile or steatosis.

The NASH space has seen some M&A activity over the past year. Tobira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TBRA) was acquired by Allegan (NYSE:AGN) for an over 500% buyout premium in September of last year. A few months before that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) bought privately held Nimbus Apollo for up to $1.2 billion. It will be interesting to see if these early observations lead to trials that generate compelling data.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

At December 31, 2016, Vascular had cash and cash equivalents of $45.3 million. Research and development expenses for 2016 were $12.4 million. Also, general and administrative expenses were $3.8 million. Furthermore, the company reported a net loss of $16.0 million for 2016, which is slightly up from a $14.9 million net loss in 2015. Amos Ron, the company's CFO, stated that the company's current cash position should be able to fund the company into 2019 in the fourth quarter conference call:

We expect that our cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits will be sufficient to enable us to complete our ongoing Phase III clinical trial of VB-111 in rGBM and to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2019, including supported our planned Phase III clinical trial for VB-111 in ovarian cancer and exploratory clinical study of VB-111 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer, as well as supporting the investment in the new Modiin facility. For additional details or information on our financials, please refer to our Form 20-F filed with the SEC.

The company ended the first quarter of 2017 with just under $40 million in cash on the balance sheets.

The company receives little coverage by analysts, so there hasn't been too much to come out from the Street so far in 2017. The current median analyst price target on VBLT by the four analysts I can find that cover this small concern is $11.00 a share.

Outlook:

Vascular might continue to be an "under the radar" play for some time, although it might get some additional analyst commentary post ASCO. However, the company continues to advance its pipeline, is well funded and is targeting potential lucrative markets. Vascular remains a high-risk investment as all "Tier 4" stocks are, but has a favorable risk/reward profile and is worthy of a small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

