The World Runs On Dunkin Brands, And You Should Too

Open 56.73 High 55.72 Low 55.46

Mkt Cap 5.20B P/E 26.82 Div. 2.27%

Introduction:

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) is a restaurant holdings company that consists of the central brands Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins. The company is based out of Canton Massachusetts and went public in 2011, offering 22,250,000 shares at a price of $19. Since then the stock has risen over 95% and is currently trading at $56. Currently, Dunkin Donuts has over 11,000 stores globally while Baskin Robbins consist of 7,500 locations around the world. Since the company's humble beginnings starting out as a small coffee and donut shop outside of the city of Boston, Dunkin Brands has accumulated a net worth of over 5 billion dollars and has posted a revenue of $828,889,000 for the fiscal year 2016. Dunkin Brands presents an investing opportunity for investors who are seeking an investment that provides both growth and stability. This is seen by the constant dividend that the company has been issuing since 2012 while also increasing cash and income year after year. This article will focus on Dunkin Brands past growth, strong strategic moat, and future strategies that will show investors why Dunkin Brands is a buy and hold stock.

Investment Thesis: Buy and Hold

Recently DNKN has encountered negative press as the company has posted lower than expected earnings for the first quarter of 2017. I am issuing a buy and hold recommendation for several reasons. Number one being solid growth. Dunkin Brands has posted phenomenal growth rates on revenue, net income, and cash and cash equivalents since 2012. Second, Dunkin Brands two main venues, Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, pose a risk to competitors such as Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by having locations across the country, especially in the utmost populated cities. This is seen by having over 500 Dunkin Donut in New York City and by outnumbering top competitor Starbucks Corp. 10-1 with Dunkin Donuts in Boston. Although the stock price has already taken into account the location advantage Dunkin Brands holds, one can see how Dunkin Donuts is able to expand into cities are virtually take over the area. Thirdly, the company's financial strength has been apparent as an increase in cash and cash equivalents, operating income, and total revenue can be seen for the fiscal year of 2016. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $431,831,000 this is up 25% year to date. On the same note, operating income for 2016 rose by 26% to $414,714,000. Revenue has also seen a slight increase of 2% over the past year totaling $828,889,000 for this past year. Dunkin Brands has been paying out an increasing dividend since 2012. The payment has increased significantly from 60 cents in 2012 to $1.20 for the year 2016. The company provides investors with a stock that shows steady growth for the past five years, a strong brand name that is known in every city, and a business that has been consistently returning to the shareholders. Therefore, I issue a buy and hold recommendation.

Brand Strength: Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins

Dunkin Brands is made up two successful subsidiaries Dunkin Donuts, the inexpensive coffee powerhouse, and the classic ice-cream shop and unique cakes of Baskin Robbins. Together the duo has combined for more than $749,882,000 for the fiscal year 2016. The Dunkin Donuts brand has a strong presence is the United States by having total revenues in the U.S. of $607,964,000 and a global revenue of $22,903,000. Baskin Robbins shows opposing views as the international business is 4x as large as the Baskin Robbins in the United States. The U.S. revenue totaled $22,903,000 while the domestic almost tripled the U.S. number at $119,105. Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins continue to expand globally and nationally as seen by the company providing plans to open 15,000 thousand Dunkin Donuts stores nationwide, as of 2017 there are 8,500 restaurants in the U.S. and 3,200 across the globe. Baskin Robbins development has also been strong relative to the closing over several stores since the 2008-2010 time period. In 2013 Dunkin Donuts outlined a plan that would increase the Dunkin Donuts store count to 15,000. This would mean adding an additional 6,500 stores in the United States by the year end 2020. Before the word overexpansion strikes any fear in the average investors heart it is important to note that Dunkin Donuts itself has a foothold in the East, especially the North East. Places like Boston, Philadelphia, and New York are places where the Dunkin Donuts stores thrive. Of the 8,000 stores that Dunkin Brands plans on adding to the business, the majority will be placed in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Dunkin Donuts Growth Plan:

Dunkin Donuts coffee is the driving force behind the Dunkin Brands business. Therefore, for the year 2016 and onward, Dunkin Brands has laid out a six-part strategic plan to that is expected to increase growth of the company. The six steps are; building the coffee culture; faster and improved product innovation, targeted value and smart pricing, being a leader in digital, improving the restaurant experience, and driving consumer packaged goods and new channels. This plan has already seen success, this is apparent by mobile payment increasing by 70% since the start of the plan, a projected five billion cups of coffee being purchased for the year 2017, and a simpler menu allowing for less confusion for the workers and customers. Dunkin Donuts is looking to be a leader in the digital as well. The mobile payment method has not only increased by 70% over the past year, but the Dunkin Donuts Gift Card drove in $1 Billion for the company as well. Back in 2014 DD started a rewards program, DD perks, whose aim was to reward those loyal customers for their choosing of the company year after year with a system of accumulative points after each purchase. Since the opening of the program, DD perks has gained more than 6 million members. This is a positive sign for the company. As more customers become DD perks members, the sales will continue to grow. This correlation is seen by the statistic that the restaurant or franchise that has a loyalty program receives 10 times the customer traffic that the

Figure 1: USA Availability

Revenue Breakdown Worldwide:

Dunkin Donuts coffee and donuts may provide several millions of dollars worth of revenue to Dunkin Brands, however, the majority of the revenue the company sees is through; Franchise fees and royalty income, Sales of ice cream products from Baskin Robbins, Rental Income, Sales at company-operated restaurants Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, and other revenues. These items helped Dunkin Brands post a record high $828.9 million in revenue for the year 2016. Here is an accurate breakdown of the revenue that Dunkin Brands consisted of for the past year. As listed, the franchising fee and royalty income was the largest contributor for the company as it posted a $550 million breakdown for the year. The rest of the revenue is broken down into different colors as can be seen on the bar chart.

Figure 2: Revenue Breakdown

International Presence:

It is worth noting the international footprint that Dunkin Brands had built around the world is not yet done growing. Although the international business has been mentioned previously, it is important that it is discussed further to show the relevance of its presence. An article on the poplar Fortune.com written about Dunkin Brands expansion outside the U.S. read, "America may run on Dunkin', but the retail chain isn't stopping there." Dunkin Brands is not stopping at United States locations as seen by plans to open Baskin Robbins and Dunkin Donuts stores in Denmark, Georgia, Iceland, and Poland had been unveiled at the end of the year in 2015. The article states that the company is planning on opening locations centered in South Africa as well. Both subsidiaries are located in over 50 counties worldwide. Dunkin Brands continues to provide a sustainable footprint across not only the country but also across the world. By doing so Dunkin Brands has created a strong competitive advantage that will remain stable long after the stores have been built.

Figure 3: International Availability

Porters 5:

Power of Suppliers- High- Dunkin Brands has a contract with the innovative supply chain company NDCP to deliver and service Dunkin Donuts in 51 counties world wide. NDCP's combination of sourcing, purchasing, distribution and business services proves beneficial for Dunkin Brands. Baskin Robbins suppliers are vast in the sense that they are local as the product cannot be moved over long distances. The power of suppliers Dunkin Brands possesses is an advantage in the sense that the accessibility of the suppliers. Power of Customers- High- The Dunkin Donuts slogan "America Runs on Dunkin" and Baskin Robbins phrase "31 Flavors" give customer options that the smaller competitors cannot match. Having a customer base that is loyal can be a make or break in an industry such as this. Threat of Entrants- Medium- Customers generally stay loyal to their coffee brands seeing that it is an everyday occurrence. Dunkin Donuts provides locations where a customer base is accessible to tap into. The threat of entrants is realistic as the competitors can access this market as well. Having low costs, a well-known and family friendly brand, and a quality product line Dunkin Brands is able to capture target markets across the nation as well as worldwide. Threat of Substitutes- Medium- The names Keurig and Nespresso have provided a new, cheaper way to make coffee by using single serve pods or cups that are meant to serve one cup of coffee at a faster time for a fraction of the cost. The Keurig Green Mountain k-cups and Starbucks k-cups are substitutes that work as alternatives to the Dunkin Donuts coffee, however, back in April of 2015 Dunkin Brands partnered with The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) and competitor Keurig Green Mountain (NASDAQ:GMCR) to create Dunkin Donuts k-cup pods. Go to any Dunkin Donuts, next to the register a Kiosk full of orange boxes of k-cup's is strategically placed to capture the customers eyes. Baskin Robbins substitutes are higher in the sense that the accessibility of substitutes for ice cream and cakes are available to anyone at any large retailer. Although it is much cheaper to pick up a cartoon of ice cream at the local supermarket or low priced super center, the brand name of the 30 flavors and creative cakes Baskin Robbins has become known for stabilizes the decision to the consumer. Rivalry among competitors- High- The chief competitor Starbucks Corp. has a foothold in the coffeehouse market. Having established a strong brand name, reliable work place environment, while providing a line of quality products Starbucks Corp. has shown great success in past years. On the same token, small and local coffee shops are a staple for many communities. Where Dunkin Brands has an advantage over Starbucks Corp. and the local coffee shop down the block is with the recent success and overseas presence that Baskin Robbins has seen in recent years. With the closing over several shops across the nation and the family friendly Baskin Robbins name, the ice cream giant has been able to create a moat that has helped Dunkin Brands grow stronger. The rivalry among competitors is high as the competition for customers is a fierce race that Dunkin Brands must win to create a presence across the globe.

Figure 4: Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins

Risks:

Dunkin Brands creates a buying opportunity for investors by having a strong brand name, foothold worldwide, and an opportunity for much needed growth across the western United States. With any company , it is important to look at the risk factors associated with the establishment itself.

Competition: Dunkin Brands faces much competition wherever there is a Baskin Robbins or Dunkin Donuts location. Local ice cream shops and inexpensive off brand ice cream are two alternatives that Baskin Robbins is forced to compete with. However, the sturdy international presence Baskin Robbins has built and brand name makes the Baskin Robbins cakes and ice cream flavors exceptional. Dunkin Donuts coffee and donuts have been a staple for each East Coast city and state. Although the local coffee shops and brand name competition do pose a threat to Dunkin Donuts, the company has shown they can vend for themselves by posting 20% gains on revenue for their parent company over the past 5 years.

Growth Halt: As the world economy continues to rise on what some consider artificial growth, a recession in nearly inevitable. Below is a chart between the Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks Corp. sales between the years 2008 through 2013. While the years may be slightly outdated the numbers are not. The sales saw a dip amid the years 2008 and 2009, however, between the two companies Dunkin Donuts is seen as the more reliable company. In an article entitled High-End Coffee Business Slows During Recession, author Curt Merrill interviews business owner Mark Stell on coffee sales during a recession. It is important to note that this article was written at the height of the 2008 recession. During the interview Mark Stell goes on record to state that ""People don't leave coffee, they just get it differently." Soon if a recession is to hit the economy, Dunkin Brands may face the consequences.

Figure 5: Coffee Sales 2008/2009

Final Thoughts:

Dunkin Brands consist of two brands, Baskin Robbins and Dunkin Donuts, who have shown financial success and development since their conceptions back in the mid-1900s. The international presence, financial growth of the past five years as seen in 20% revenue growth, 41% operating income growth, and a rising earnings per share of 0.94 to 2.14. Dunkin Brands is an investment for the long term, seeing as the plans for growth will not take place in the next six months. Dunkin Brands growth plan has been put into action as a way to help the company succeed in all segments of the business. Dunkin Brands is a solid investment for these reasons: Dunkin Brands growth plan, continues financial success, and future expansion, a buy and hold recommendation is allotted for the patient investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.