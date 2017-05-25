Red Hat To Acquire Codenvy For Cloud DevOps Tools

The deal should be a win for Red Hat in the medium term, as it beefs up its offerings to its continuous deployment, DevOps customer base.

Codenvy has developed DevOps software that streamlines the coding and collaboration environment, making developers more productive.

Quick Take

Open source software and services company Red Hat (RHT) has announced its intention to acquire Codenvy, a maker of cloud-based developer workspace tools.

Codenvy has created improved application developer workspaces that speed up software development between team members working with containers.

The deal presents low integration risk and will likely differentiate Red Hat’s offerings to DevOps-oriented customers and prospects.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Codenvy was founded in 2012 to create a cloud-based software developer environment based on the open-source Eclipse Che system.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Tyler Jewell, who was previously VP of Oracle’s Public Cloud.

Below is a brief demo video about Codenvy’s software approach:

(Source: Codenvy)

The company raised $9 million in 2013 from investors Toba Capital and Auriga Partners, both of which frequently invest in enterprise IT startups.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the purchase price or terms. Red Hat filed an 8-K, but it only contained a reference to purchasing all of Codenvy’s shares.

In its deal announcement, Red Hat management stated that the transaction ‘is expected to have no material impact to Red Hat’s guidance for its first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2017, or fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018.’

So, it appears the acquisition will be a ‘team and technology’ deal, and I presume it was for $25 million or less.

Red Hat is acquiring Codenvy for its streamlined, cloud-centric tools that enable application developers to ‘build complex applications faster with fewer inconsistencies across environments.’

Codenvy has created portable, universal workspaces that combine runtimes, projects, and an IDE to facilitate more efficient developer collaboration.

The system works within Linux containers and can run a virtually unlimited number of concurrent workspaces via a browser. So, in effect, Codenvy has created developer modes from production environments to streamline the DevOps process for developers working with containers.

The acquisition should have low integration risk since Red Hat and Codenvy had already been working together, as Codenvy was previously embedded in Red Hat’s OpenShift container application platform.

By bringing Codenvy in-house, Red Hat ‘plans to make Eclipse Che and the Codenvy enhancements central to its tooling strategy and extend and integrate the workspace management technology across tools and platforms.’

As web services continue to evolve into containerized, microservices-based software, Red Hat believes that the capabilities will provide developers, who can be located in the same building or distributed across many locations, with tools that standardize the process of developing, debugging and deploying apps in a continuous deployment schedule.

In a blog post about the deal, Codenvy’s founder and CEO Tyler Jewell stated, ‘The rapid adoption of containers makes orchestration standards the industry’s next step…So when Red Hat shared their container vision, our decision to join them became a “no-brainer.” When the transaction closes, Codenvy and Red Hat will combine resource to create an agile development platform for OpenShift-powered applications.’

I expect the deal to be a positive for Red Hat over the medium term as it creates that new agile platform for developers.

