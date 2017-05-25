Christopher & Banks' (CBK) CEO Joel Waller on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 25, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Megan Crudele – Investor Relations-ICR

Joel Waller – Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Pete Michielutti – Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Hamblin – Dougherty and Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Christopher & Banks Fiscal First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Megan Crudele from ICR. Please go ahead.

Megan Crudele

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Christopher & Banks first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Hosting today’s call are Joel Waller, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pete Michielutti, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.

This morning’s conference call is in conjunction with the earnings press release the company issued this morning. Today’s earnings release and conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address the financial conditions, results of operations, business initiatives, growth plans and prospects of the company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company’s current earnings release and SEC filings for more information on these risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call.

I will now turn the call over to Joel Waller.

Joel Waller

Thank you, Megan. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us today. As I shared on our last call, we have identified a number of opportunities to address the challenges in our business. Despite the disappointing results for the quarter, I am very pleased to say that we have made significant progress on several fronts and expect their efforts to yield improved performance in the back half of the year. We are on track to execute our strategic initiatives, which are grounded in better engaging with our customers through a more relevant and consistently fresh product offering, an enhanced omni-channel strategy that offers a superior shopping experience and service and a targeted marketing program that is tailored to our customers’ shopping behavior.

Briefly looking back on the first quarter, sales were down 11.5% and comparable sales decreased 8.9% due to erosion on average dollar sales. Our sales were pressured by industry trends, which were offset to a degree by our increased conversion rates. However, as you recall, the company made a decision last year to reduce first quarter receipts, which contributed significantly to the lower sales volume. Inventory for the quarter was down 14% on an average store basis and our stores were under inventory particularly in fashion tops. That said our eCommerce business grew 14.7% compared to last year, driven by increased traffic and conversion rates.

Unlike our stores, we were able to more appropriately position inventory for our eCommerce channel while we have less inventory than last year, we are increasing our receipts in fashion tops where we will be able to chase product and we have already seen improved sales performance. Moving on to our initiatives, first we are well down the path to executing against our merchandise strategy and developing an assortment for third quarter that we believe will resonate with our customers. We have heightened the level of fashion product, improved inventories flow, which will give us the right balance of fashion versus core product and enables us to introduce newness into the assortment on a more frequent and consistent basis.

While we were not able to reflect our new product strategy in a meaningful way in the first quarter, the team was able to chase into some additional fashion tops, which began to arrive in late April. We are encouraged by the positive response and strong sell throughs thus far as these styles have are more indicative of the evolved fashion content we will be offering in the future. Importantly, the teams continue to act with increased urgency and are using current selling data and market information to improve buying decisions. This is enabling us to offer new relevant styles with less repetition. We believe that these changes will drive increased store productivity; fast returns as well as attract potential new customers while reengaging lapsed customers.

Thus far in the second quarter, we have seen sequential improvement in our comp trends as we have increased receipts and infuse the broader mix of new fashion in the assortment. We expect to see continued momentum through June and July as we will have a significantly higher level of newness as compared to last year’s assortments with fashion receipts up 18%. As was noted in the press release, the full impact of merchandise initiatives is expected to be realized beginning with the September assortment positioning us well for the fall season.

To further improve our inventory productivity, we are also leveraging intelligence from our new assortment building and allocation tools and processes. The benefit of the improved allocation process was evident in the eCommerce business in the first quarter as we had improved depth of product to meet our online customers’ needs. In addition, we continue to improve our balance between Missy, Petite and Women’s products across channels with every delivery. We expect to see further benefit in the fourth quarter as we are currently planning for our holiday and resort offerings, which will allow us to more effectively execute our merchandise initiatives.

Turning to our store base, we have done a lot of work to right size our store fleet over the past several years through the migration to our MPW format. As a reminder, at the end of 2012, we operated 608 stores as of the end of the quarter of fiscal 2017 we operated 476 locations representing a 12.9% reduction in total square footage. We are also diligently working with our landlords on rent negotiations to reduce their fixed rent structure. Our priority at this point is to drive increased productivity with the right product, visual presentation, customer service and marketing efforts.

As we mentioned last quarter, we have designated a small group of stores to be a testing ground for our merchandise marketing and store operations initiatives to form up opportunities for the rest of the store base. These are the first stores along with eCommerce to have some of our improved merchandise content and increased inventory levels, which they started receiving in April. While it is early, performance is outpacing our control group thus far. As we move through this year, we will layer in additional marketing including testing promotions events and visual merchandising. We will also adjust associate scheduling and store hours to test customer response.

In our outlet locations, we have seen improvement in sales since we put in a dedicated team responsible for ensuring the planning, buying, allocation and promotional needs for the outlets are met. We continue to work to create the right balance of core and fashion merchandise as well as clearance by category in these locations. Turning to our omni-channel strategy, we continue to optimize our customers’ experience through our customer first initiative. Our ultimate goal is to provide our customers with a seamless and consistent shopping experience wherever she chooses to shop.

While our eCommerce business continues to benefit from the platform launched last May, we will be implementing additional personalization as well as making enhancements to the category pages and the my account functionality. Additionally in our efforts to provide more convenience to our customers, we recently launched our find in-store feature online. We believe that providing visibility into store inventory will help drive traffic to our stores where our associates can provide personalized service and outfitting recommendations ultimately leading to increased spend. Later this year, we expect to offer fulfillment options such as ship to and pick up in-store.

On the marketing front, we continue to test promotions and are also exploring ways to add unique in-store events. In addition, we are continuing to focus on leveraging our customer dater and analytic capabilities to enhance engagement. Well we are still in the early stages of executing our priorities. We are encouraged to see our active customer file stabilizing. We have seen modest gains in our new and reactivated customer segments on a per store basis while our digital efforts are capturing new customers and direct marketing is bringing back lapsed customers.

We will be leveraging these learnings in the back half of the year. We’re also pleased to have recently renewed our private label credit card agreement. Under the new terms, we will have an additional funding to invest in marketing and store initiatives aimed at increasing card sign-up and usage. As you’ll recall our private label credit card customer shops more frequently and spends more than non-private label credit card customers. With 38% of our sales done in our private label card, we believe there is further opportunity to leverage this program to drive sales.

In closing, we are making good progress and remain intently focused on executing our merchandising omni-channel store and marketing strategies to enhance the positioning of Christopher & Banks for the long-term. Looking ahead, we expect to see sequential improvements particularly in the back half of the year. I look forward to updating you on these initiatives as we move forward.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Pete to review our financial performance for the quarter.

Pete Michielutti

Thank you, Joel. Good morning everyone. My financial review today will cover the first quarter ended April 29, 2017 compared to the first quarter ended April 30, 2016. Net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 were $88.6 million, a decrease of 11.5% compared to $100 million in last year’s first quarter. We operated 7.2% fewer stores and comparable sales decreased 8.9% in the quarter.

Total transaction value for the quarter was flat despite the decline in the average store count. Average dollar sale was down 11.4%, reflecting a 9.7% decrease in average unit retail and 1.9% decrease in units per transaction. As Joel mentioned, receipts were cut across almost all of our merchandise categories for the quarter leading to lower inventory levels, which contributed to the sales pressure. Gross margin decreased to 34.5% of net sales, a decline of 320 basis points compared to last year’s first quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in merchandise margins and de-leverage on occupancy expense.

Merchandise margin decreased by 240 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 as a result of continuing to move through non-go-forward product and addressing slow sellers on a more frequent basis through both point-of-sale and permanent markdowns. We anticipate this more aggressive stance will lead to improved margins later in the year. The effective de-leverage on occupancy were mitigated to some extent due to rent relief negotiated in some of our lease renewals.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $31 million compared to $35.5 million in last year’s first quarter. The decrease in SG&A dollars was driven by lower store operating expenses, lower net employee compensation expenses and lower professional fees. The SG&A expense decrease was also attributable to the absence of non-recurring charges of $2 million including advisory fees in connection with shareholder activism and eCommerce transition costs incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

These SG&A expenses were partially offset by an increase in eCommerce operating expenses higher medical expenses and higher marketing expenses. As percent of net sales, SG&A improved approximately 50 basis points to 35%. We have saved $1.8 million under our cost reduction plan of which 53% flow through SG&A with remaining expense savings in COGS. Depreciation and amortization was $3.1 million compared to $3 million in last year’s first quarter. For the first quarter, we’ve recorded non-cash impairment charge of $70,000 related to asset sales at one store location.

Our first quarter net loss was $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share. Last year’s first quarter net loss was $200,000, or $0.00 per share. As more fully explained in the financial schedules accompanying our press release, first quarter adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a negative $400,000 compared to a positive $4.2 million in the same period last year.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We ended the first quarter with approximately $28.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments. This compares to $26.7 million at the end of the first quarter a year ago.

We consumed $4.6 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter or $400,000 less than the same period last year despite an $11.5 million decrease in net sales. Total inventory was $42.1 million as of April 29, 2017 compared to $50.5 million on April 30, 2016, a decrease of 16.7%. The decrease in inventory was due to the effects of a lower level of inventory entering the year, as well as lower receipts in the quarter. As I mentioned earlier, last fall, we cut receipts for the first quarter.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2017 were $2.1 million compared to $3.6 million in last year’s first quarter. The reduction year-over-year in CapEx reflects lower store capital as well as lower investments in technology as we finished building our omni-channel foundation in fiscal 2016. We had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility for the first quarter and have not drawn on the facility other than to open up letters of credit in the normal course of business.

During the quarter we opened one MPW store and closed four MPW stores. We also closed five CB and five CJ stores and converted them into five MPW stores. Retail square feet decreased by 5.4% compared to the first quarter of last year. We operated on average 479 stores consisting of 319 MPW stores, 82 outlet stores, 40 Christopher & Banks stores and 38 CJ Bank stores.

That concludes our prepared marks and we will now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question today comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Dougherty and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Hamblin

Good morning, guys. I know this didn’t meet your expectations, but it certainly was better than we expected. So congratulations and really impressed on the eCommerce results. I wanted to actually dive into that eCommerce. And thinking back to last year’s, you had that transition in your platform. I think there was some short-term disruption. As we think about eCommerce opportunity both this quarter and then moving forward, how should I think about the comparisons not just in eCommerce but also overall? You mentioned that you’ve seen improved results. How did –a how was the flow of Q2 last year, kind of May, June, July, did the compares get tougher, did they get easier? How should I size that up?

Pete Michielutti

So in the second quarter of last year as you mentioned Jeremy we did launch our new eCommerce platform in the middle of May last year. And we do expect to recoup what we lost last year and continue into get nice gains out of the eCommerce platform. And we do expect that to continue throughout the rest of the year. As we mentioned, on inventory side which gives us encouragement just overall, as we have worked to fund the eCommerce platform during the quarter, their inventory was up slightly in the quarter even though on average totally we were down 14% and obviously showed in their results.

The one thing that’s good is encouraging as it relates to the second quarter. One of the things that we’re really focusing on is inventory flow and freshness. And entering into the second quarter freshness, and we we’re defining freshness as the percent of inventory that had the first sale date [ph] within the last 30 days. So relatively new [ph] so we saw about a 500 basis point increase in that entering the second quarter.

And during the second quarter of last year that actually went down from about 1,000 basis points during the quarter before rebounding a little bit at the end of July. So with our focus on bringing in fashion receipts in the second quarter, we believe we should get some momentum out of the second quarter. But again as Joel mentioned, it’s really the third quarter will have a full impact of the assortment and everything they we’re doing from an initiative standpoint.

Jeremy Hamblin

Well just building on that, so if it’s up 500 basis points today where would you expect that to be as we get into when you report in your second quarter, let’s say around September 1. Is that something that you would expect that up instead of 500 basis points maybe a 1,000 or can you frame that up?

Pete Michielutti

It’s really – so last year we had freshness was high in both the going into the first, into the third quarters. And then came down substantially in the second and the fourth quarters and that kind of mirrors our results last year where the first and third quarters where the first and third quarters were up. Comp in the second and fourth quarters were down comp. What we’re trying to do is to keep maintain a rate of that as we go through the year. And so going into September, we think it’s going to be probably relatively comparable to last year, but the composition of the inventory is going to be more weighted towards fashion inventory going into the September versus basics. Having a lot of fresh basics isn’t necessarily something that is going to drive sales.

Jeremy Hamblin

Understood. And then I wanted to just – you called out Joel some of the initiatives that you’re doing, some of the test locations. And I think on the last call you mentioned that you’re probably going to work with initially handful of stores 10 locations or so. Can you get a little more granular in terms of those initiatives and you mentioned that they’re coming in better than expected. Can you just speak to how those learnings can be applied to a broader group of stores and when they potentially could be applied to the fleet of stores in its entirety?

Joel Waller

Well we think we’re learning a lot from and remember that they just started receiving merchandise three weeks ago, additional merchandise three weeks ago. And we’ve been very excited about the sell-throughs and then merchandise. One of the things we weren’t able to go out and buy 30,000 or even 10,000 pieces of a style and get it in here quickly, but we were able to go out and buy 600 to a 1,000 pieces which gave us enough to put into these ten stores and eCommerce. You’ve seen the results in eCommerce, part of that came from their business in the last three weeks when they got this new business.

And the sell-throughs in these 10 stores, we’re very pleased with. We think they have a long way to go yet. And we’re in the retail business so immediately when we see a big sell-through, we ask, does this – should we be changing something that we got on order for September, October. Should we react to different styles? Should we react to how we’re bringing in the merchandise? So we’re learning a lot from these 10 stores. I don’t think we’re going to spread it to 100 stores by the end of the year, but I look forward to in the near future increasing the number of stores on this program.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then you keep calling out eCommerce and frankly I’m surprised by of nearly 15% after being up almost 37% in the first quarter of last year. You’re lapping an easier comparison in Q2. Is that something where you think – could that be up more than 20% in your eCommerce channel in the second quarter or should we be thinking something more like an up 10% on that particular piece of your business?

Joel Waller

We think it will be up given current trends as Joel said the trends have improved from a sales standpoint we can probably reach mid teens as it relates to increases in sales in the eCommerce business. And a lot of it again is funding it with the right product. And we did note that one of our increases in expenses on marketing and in that market increase was the digital marketing. So we keep on pulling those levers and see what’s the most optimal way to drive sales into the eCommerce channel. And if we find we can productively increase our marketing expense to drive sales, we’ll continue to do that.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. I wanted to switch gears to the balance sheet and ask, your cash balance came in far higher than we expected. The first question I wanted to understand was whether or not there was any timing discrepancy year-over-year on rent payments or so forth. I would have assumed that $35 million you ended last year, I think, there were $4 million, $5 million of rent payments that were about to go out the door. And so it appears on the surface as though you hardly use any cash in the first quarter and yet historically, you see kind of a $10 million to $15 million decline.

Pete, could you just speak a little bit towards that cash balance and why it’s so high?

Pete Michielutti

Sure.

Jeremy Hamblin

And whether or not from here, I think typically Q1 would be – there wouldn’t be a whole lot of working capital usage the rest of the year traditionally before you see that big build back in the fourth quarter on your cash.

Pete Michielutti

Sure. Yes, based on the date that the quarter end rent payments will not get paid – they got paid in May. So we have the same phenomena as of the end of the year versus the end of the first quarter. So the actual cash usage in the quarter is comparable to last year as having that paid rent in either of those periods. So if you take that, that’s about $5 million. So 23 in change on cash a few days later when the rents get paid and I think that’s probably more comparable to the number that you worked up in your analysis.

So we’re, obviously, working very hard to manage cash, continue to focus on reducing expenses. If you look towards the end of the year, the calendar, it’s going to fall the rent will be paid for sure at the end of the year, so it will take that into account permit any cash balances. What we did note that the cash usage in the quarter was about $0.5 million less than last year. And those are really apples-to-apples numbers, and we did that despite of the fact that we had $11.5 million – I mean, 11.5% less of sales.

Jeremy Hamblin

Right. That’s very impressive. I wanted to also get an update then on the storefront, Joel. You’ve you had the chance to really become reacquainted with the store base. And thinking forward about additional changes that need to be made, I think you ended the quarter with 479 locations. How should we be thinking about that as we move through this year? Do there need to be significant additional closures from here? Or is the store fleet only going to modestly fall from the current levels of 479?

Joel Waller

Jeremy, I think the store fleet is just going to – as you said, modestly fall throughout the year. We don’t see any reason to step in and have a closing of 40 or 80 stores somewhere. We have a lot of natural closings. We have a lot of stores on one-year or two-year leases that we like with good rent structures, and we think many of those we talked about now will be closing like in 2018. But when we look at those, a lot of those are going to get renewed in place for another year.

So I like the structure of our business today. I like the mix between outlets and I think we’re – I’m comfortable with the 80-some outlet stores. Would we open another one? Well, we wouldn’t do it this year, but in the future, probably a couple more, but the number should be 80 stores to 90 stores even in the future.

We’re creating some more MPW stores this year as Pete talked about earlier. And I’m comfortable with that. As long as I’m on my soapbox, Jeremy, let me just comment about – that as well – I hate negative numbers in sales and margin and profitability and even stock price. So it’s hard for me to be positive about the first quarter. But when I step back from that and I look at what we’ve said we were going to do and what we accomplished, I think, we exceeded our plans to execute to get this right-sized and to get it return to profitability very quickly.

So from the point of view of where we are and where we’re going, I’m actually very excited about this business going forward. I think that the merchandise – you will see – the first new fashion fit go in on the 5 of July. We’re actually going to set our windows with fashion, not sale, although we’ll have a sale message because July is a clearance month. We look at that merchandise as new. Most of that merchandise has been in one form or another tested going, so we’re really confident about that change. And I think – it just goes on from that September, October and November. So I’m off of my soapbox. I hope that answered your question.

Jeremy Hamblin

No, I think it’s highly encouraging especially given the results that we’ve seen for most retailers. We know the environment has been tough and most of those retailers weren’t lapping a plus 6% comp from a year ago like you guys were. So I think a lot has been achieved here in a very short period of time, so thank you for that.

If I could, I wanted to just ask one additional question, and that would be on the outlet, the outlet locations, which I know – I think as you came in to this position, again, you mentioned that was probably the lowest hanging fruit of the year for the company and may be the least or the worst-performing piece of the business in 2016. As you size that up and you’ve made changes to have a manager truly running that business almost as a standalone, can you provide any additional feedback in terms of the results that you’re seeing now as we’re getting into the second quarter on outlet? And when do you think that kick point can be on that outlet business really starting to see marked improvement?

Joel Waller

I believe, Jeremy, that the outlet division has the biggest change in their performance from December through today of all the divisions, if I look at MPW outlet, with the exception of eCommerce, of course. So I’m actually pleased where we’ve come, very pleased where we’ve come with the outlet stores. We are executing to our strategy of managing the amount of clearance in the stores, and we’re now actually have the ability to manage the type of clearance in the store.

So one of the things we discovered or we should have known this a few weeks ago was that we had this right amount of clearance in the stores, but they were dramatically short on fashion tops. And we had some fashion tops in the outlets that we’re starting to slow down but weren’t ready to go to clearance in the base stores. And we moved that in, and it had a big difference.

So we really learned a lot, and I’m very pleased of where we’re going with outlets and how far we’ve come so far.

Pete Michielutti

Yes Jeremy, one of the opportunities that’s clear on the outlets is managing the inventory flow with the outlets. And Joel just said, we took advantage in opportunities to move things in. And the outlets, we were able to fund with a little more merchandise in the first quarter versus the base stores and it showed in their sales. So they had – inventory was down mid-single digits and the sales were down just a little bit more than that. So that’s encouraging that we know we got the right inventory in the stores that we can drive sales.

Jeremy Hamblin

Great. And I just had to ask one more clarifying question here. You mentioned that sales trends have improved. I’m assuming you’re referring to the same-store sales trends, they’ve improved from the – down roughly 9% in the first quarter. Do I have that correct that kind of an absolute basis is improved? And kind of can you help frame maybe near-term expectations? My assumption is that they’re still going to be running negative in this quarter. Is that an alignment with your own expectations?

Pete Michielutti

As Joel said these expectations are positive, right? But Joel is not answering the question, I am. So we think we can get improvements as we go month-by-month. We’ve already seen improvements as you’ve noted, still negative but better in May than they were for the first quarter. And we have some exciting things coming up in the second quarter, the new merchandise showing up in the window in July 5, we believe, should drive sales. We’re optimistic getting the positive. It’s going to take some work, it’s not normal possibility though.

Jeremy Hamblin

That’s great to hear guys. I’ll hop out of the queue. But welcome back Joel and thank you and congratulations on the progress you’ve made so far.

Joel Waller

Thanks.

Pete Michielutti

Thanks Jeremy.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I would turn the floor back to manager for closing remarks.

Joel Waller

I just want to thank everybody for joining us today. And look forward to talking to you in the future. Thank you again.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.