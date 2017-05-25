BlackBerry: Shorts Are Running Away

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) have been trending upwards for the better part of the past two months now, appreciating approximately 60% in value over the period, and making a yet another 52-week high earlier this week. With this spectacular rally behind us, it's only natural to wonder if the uptrend would continue from here or is a correction long overdue. While nobody can answer that question with absolute certainty, monitoring BlackBerry's short interest data could provide us with some insights about where its shares are headed next.

Talking Data

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically the aggregate number of short positions that are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric generally indicates that market participants are betting on the company's stock price to tumble in the near future. Conversely, a sudden decline in the metric usually indicates that traders are covering their short positions as they no longer see a meaningful drop in the scrip over the foreseeable future. So essentially, the short interest data provides us insights about how the market sentiment, relating to any particular publicly traded company, is evolving over a period of time.

(Source: Nasdaq website, Data published on May 24)

In BlackBerry's case, the chart attached above indicates how its short interest figure has reduced over time. We saw a net covering of approximately 16 million short positions over FINRA's last two reporting cycles, which equates to a net covering of 26.7% short positions held in BlackBerry over the last month alone. To have a better understanding of the situation, approximately 8.7% of BlackBerry's overall floating stock stood shorted on the last cut-off date of this data publication (May 15, 2017), which used to hover around the 32%-mark around the end of 2013, when BlackBerry's shares were a little over $6 apiece.

More to the point, I also looked at BlackBerry's daily short volume to have a better understanding of how traders have reacted to the scrip after May 15. Its daily short volume as a percentage of its overall trading volume used to be above 20%-plus consistently for the most part of April. But as the chart below indicates, the figure declined substantially during May. Unfortunately, the service that was used to pull this data seems to have stopped functioning since May 22, so we don't have any update beyond that. But the bottom line remains that there has been a considerable decline of selling pressure in BlackBerry over the past month and a half.

(Source: Nakedshortreport)

So, what does this all mean for BlackBerry shareholders?

Making sense of the data

Well, most of the stock appreciation (almost 60%) in BlackBerry happened over the past two months. After such a dramatic rally, we'd normally see short interest in concerned companies pile up as traders start betting on their stock prices to correct. However, this did not happen in BlackBerry's case. The rally in its shares was accompanied by a 26.7% decline in short positions held in the scrip. This suggests that market participants, in general, have accepted the current price levels (+/-10% trading range?) as the new normal.

One of the main reasons why this happened is because BlackBerry's rally was event driven, rather than being technical in nature. After posting blockbuster earnings, we saw BlackBerry winning a case against Qualcomm last month, where the latter was ordered to pay about $815 million to BlackBerry. This event alone added a little over $1.5 to BlackBerry's book value per share. Then I covered how the BlackBerry-Avaya lawsuit could result in another windfall for the enterprise software vendor. These events were followed by Macquarie analyst Gus Papageorgiou noting earlier this month that BlackBerry shares could quadruple by 2020.

The point that I'm trying to make here is that BlackBerry shares didn't appreciate just because of some technical rally or institutional buying that dried up the supply of its shares, but rather because the market now thinks that BlackBerry is now worth more than it used to be about a year ago. The absence of short interest build-up, even though the company's shares are near their 52-week highs, only corroborates my belief.

Moreover, the daily short volume as a percent of BlackBerry's daily trading volume hasn't really picked up after May 15. This goes to show that very little has changed since FINRA's cut-off date for its latest short interest data. I suspect that the impact of this drastically reduced daily short volume would reflect in BlackBerry's next short interest publication, which is scheduled for release on June 9.

Investor takeaway

Altogether, the short interest data has a seemingly bullish tone to it. Investors might have covered their long positions as the scrip crossed the $10 mark but the latest short interest data (published only yesterday) suggest that traders, in general, haven't been actively shorting BlackBerry stock in large numbers. There aren't any data points that suggest that the rally is running out of steam. Therefore, I believe BlackBerry shares could still trend upwards from current levels.

