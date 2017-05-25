Avoid WideOpenWest's IPO

The company has very high debt and bleak growth prospects. As such, the IPO reeks of desperation as PE owners attempt to reduce leverage through selling equity.

The company is about to IPO after being cobbled together through a series of private equity acquisitions in the past decade.

Amidst a period of consolidation in the cable and telecoms industry, WideOpenWest (Pending:WOW) recently filed for an $400M IPO, seeking to sell 19 million shares at $21, with a total of 83 million shares outstanding. The company is a regional provider of cable, fiber and telephony services, and the main selling shareholders are two private equity funds. Publicly-traded midcap cable and fiber companies are rare these days since most have been acquired or have merged with larger rivals to gain scale. Hence, WOW is in an awkward position given their relatively small size and services mix.

Background

WOW was cobbled together with a string of acquisitions by its private equity owners in the past decade, with the aim of achieving scale by consolidating smaller regional providers. The company's revenue and customer base remains very small compared to major telecoms players. Over the years, their revenue has become less dependent on the telephony segment and more reliant on fiber and cable services.

As expected, revenues from the telephony segment are declining rapidly, but still accounted for 25.6% of total revenue in FY2016. Although cable revenues are showing a much slower rate of decline, it accounted for a large 44.2% of total revenues. As a result, the company has faced top-line pressure in recent years, since incremental contributions from high-speed data (HSD) services have not been sufficient to offset the other declines.

A quick reading of the IPO indicates that the company heavily emphasizes the transition to HSD, but severely downplays the countervailing revenue decline generated from the telephony and cable segment. This is a classic telecom "transition' story with a good and bad part of the business.

Business Fundamentals

When evaluating midcap telecoms companies like WOW, it's important to determine whether they can sustainably grow fiber revenues and compete effectively against the majors. In WOW's case, being situated in a region with multiple triple-play providers is not an encouraging fact. Typically, smaller telecoms providers need to exploit niche advantages or characteristics in their business to grow effectively and gain a long-term cash return after normalized capital expenditures.

A comparison to the recently-acquired Lumos Networks (NASDAQ:LMOS) is appropriate here. LMOS was acquired at a fairly high multiple by a PE firm, and one of the main reasons is because they were able to convincingly grow data revenues by exploiting underserved regions that had a lack of high speed fiber coverage. They expanded to less economically mature geographies but were rewarded well because of the lack of competition in these regions.

In contrast, WOW operates in fairly mature geographies and only has an average penetration rate of 23%. Without a significant build-out or expansion, this effectively places a cap on future growth as larger competitors such as Verizon and AT&T are able to offer triple-play and pure-play services more profitably due to lower costs.

This brings us to a prickly problem - WOW is seriously in debt, and any expansion plans are severely in doubt. The company carries $734.6M in term loans with a 10.25% coupon. In addition, WOW is also burdened with a $2043.6M term loan, which creates a large burden as the EBITDA coverage ratio is only 2.11. This effectively smothers any hope of expanding their addressable market, aside from small edge-outs along the periphery of their current footprint.

Tellingly, the main use of IPO proceeds will be to redeem $364M of their senior notes to reduce leverage. This reeks of desperation since the company is unable to operate profitably with their current debt load, with the IPO essentially being a debt and equity swap. Hence, prospective shareholders are buying into a potential turnaround, not a healthy business looking to expand.

Financial Performance

Due to top-line pressures, WOW has mainly been focused on cutting expenses in the past three years, with an increase in operating margin despite tepid revenue.

(Source: Author's Work)

These gains are a result of lower SG&A and Operating expenses, which would be part of the private equity owners' attempts to present favorable financials for their IPO. Whilst operating profit has improved, WOW remains unprofitable as annual interest expenses of roughly $211M weigh on overall financials. Post-IPO, we would expect a $38M reduction in annual interest costs to roughly $173M. Although this presents a sizeable improvement, the high leverage continues to be a major concern due to the decline in telephony and cable revenue. Moreover, WOW continues to generate a negative bottom line due to high interest expenses.

Regarding cash flows, I surmise that WOW is unable to generate positive free cash flow under normalized CapEx expenses. For the past 3 years, WOW has steadily generated between $190M and $201M in Operating Cash Flows, but normalized CapEx expenses are significantly higher than OCF.

(Source: Author's Work)

Management says that CapEx expenses are likely to come down as data becomes a greater portion of revenues, and telephony and cable decreases. This is because maintenance costs are generally lower for fiber lines and assets compared to copper ("coaxial") lines used for delivering cable and telephony services. However, this benefit is likely to be realized over the long-term, and even then it remains to be seen how significant the reduction in normalized CapEx will be. Even after accounting for a $30M cash flow benefit from lower debt post-IPO, WOW still generates negative free cash flow under current conditions.

Conclusion

At an IPO price of $21 per shares for a total of 83 million shares outstanding, the market will be valuing WOW at roughly $1.8B despite weak free cash flows and a negative book value. Although WOW has accumulated $883M in operating loss carryforwards that can be used to reduce taxes on future profits, it seems unlikely that the company will be able to utilize them given the poor profitability. Moreover, the high debt overhang will have a larger bottom-line impact as interest rates rise, since their $2B term loan has a floating rate. These headwinds alone are reason enough to generate a strong sense of aversion to WOW's shares.

Given the history of M&A activity for mid-sized telecoms companies, it is unsurprising that there are rumors of WOW becoming an acquisition target. However, given the large debt load, poor cash generation and unfavorable revenue mix, it is unlikely to be a target for larger telecoms players.

Overall, the verdict is straightforward: investors should avoid WOW's IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.