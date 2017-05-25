3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 25, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest devoted to helping you keep pace with the quick movements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

Puma finally gets the thumbs up in HER2-positive breast cancer

No shortage of ink has been spilled highlighting Puma Biotechnology's (NYSE:PBYI) woes in bringing its small-molecule HER2 inhibitor neratinib to market. While it appears to help patients, diarrhea has been a nagging problem. In addition, there has been significant question about whether the company conducted its clinical trials in a way that will facilitate adequate interpretation of the results.

However, on May 24, PBYI had a meeting to discuss its clinical results with the FDA. By a vote of 12-4, the advisory panel elected to give its thumbs up to neratinib in HER2-positive breast cancer, providing its use be limited to the patients who were most likely to achieve benefit from the agent.

It appears likely now that neratinib will be approved for the "extended adjuvant" treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Looking forward: Neratinib is certainly a differentiating molecule compared with other anti-HER2 therapies, as the effective biologics like trastuzumab and pertuzumab have a much different route of administration that does not facilitate patient convenience. It remains to be seen how exactly neratinib is going to fit into the conversation overall. Certainly, shareholders have reacted boldly to the news, and it is certainly much welcomed from the beleaguered PBYI. As for the diarrhea, it is my understanding that it is generally gotten that under control with preventative treatment, though it will probably still remain the "hallmark" toxicity associated with neratinib, and we'll see if that has an impact on its uptake in the field.

AstraZeneca should be close to getting PARP inhibition into breast cancer therapy

In women with BRCA-associated cancer, inhibitors targeting a molecule called PARP are hypothesized to synergize with chemotherapy, because these cancer cells are deficient in repairing DNA.

Well, the story on PARP inhibitors in these cancers has been mixed so far. The company experienced early high-profile failures, but recently it's made a big comeback with three US FDA approvals in ovarian cancer.

One notable absence has been the approval in breast cancer, which is perhaps the most prominent BRCA-associated tumor type in the public conscious, thanks to high-profile celebrity cases like Angelina Jolie a few years ago.

At ASCO, though, we are getting a key look at the results of OlympiAD, a phase 3 trial evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) olaparib in patients with germline BRCA-positive metastatic breast cancer. We don't know the exact data yet, but it will definitely be a big deal to watch, and I would pay close attention to the data coming out of the plenary session on Sunday, June 4.

Looking forward: OlympiAD is one of the biggest presentations we'll see at ASCO this year, barring unforeseen surprises from other presentations. And it's for good reason, as this study looks to usher in the era of PARP inhibition in breast cancer. We already know that OlympiAD met its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival. Now it just remains to be seen how far that benefit goes. This will definitely be a big one to watch.

Neurocrine stumbles after an epical run-up

For much of April and May, Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has undertaken a huge move upward on the basis of highly promising data and drug approvals.

Unfortunately, that hot streak couldn't continue forever. NBIX announced that its mid-stage study of Ingrezza (valbenazine) in Tourette syndrome failed to meet its primary endpoint of reducing tics in patients.

Notably, however, NBIX noticed that patients who received adequate dosing in the study did seem to achieve some measure of benefit from Ingrezza, which necessitates further study. The agent's development has not been suspended.

Looking forward: This is about as rosy a picture as you can get with a failed trial. NBIX's vow to press on in the Tourette syndrome is a good sign, though it is now a wild card in my mind if I were to consider an investment in the company based on these findings alone. I admire its tenacity, but I unfortunately won't be too surprised if it comes back in a few years with another failed study. Hopefully that's not the case, though!

